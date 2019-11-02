NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—
Boston;4;1;.800;½
Toronto;4;2;.667;1
Brooklyn;2;4;.333;3
New York;1;5;.167;4
Southeast Division
Miami;4;1;.800;—
Atlanta;2;3;.400;2
Charlotte;2;3;.400;2
Orlando;2;4;.333;2½
Washington;1;4;.200;3
Central Division
Milwaukee;4;2;.667;—
Detroit;3;4;.429;1½
Cleveland;2;3;.400;1½
Indiana;2;3;.400;1½
Chicago;2;4;.333;2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;4;1;.800;—
Houston;3;2;.600;1
Dallas;3;2;.600;1
Memphis;1;4;.200;3
New Orleans;1;5;.167;3½
Northwest Division
Minnesota;4;1;.800;—
Utah;4;2;.667;½
Denver;4;2;.667;½
Portland;3;2;.600;1
Okla. City;2;4;.333;2½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;4;1;.800;—
Phoenix;4;2;.667;½
L.A. Clippers;4;2;.667;½
Golden State;1;4;.200;3
Sacramento;1;5;.167;3½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 115, New Orleans 104
Denver 91, Orlando 87
Detroit 113, Brooklyn 109
Milwaukee 115, Toronto 105
Minnesota 131, Washington 109
Phoenix 114, Memphis 105
Charlotte at Golden State, late
Philadelphia at Portland, late
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Nebraska 97, Rogers St. 33 (exhibition)
Northern Sun
Simon Fraser 70, U-Mary 67
Iowa colleges
Olivet Nazarene 114, Briar Cliff 92
Dordt 77, Rochester 57
Morningside 89, Saint Xavier 78
Northwestern 105, Trinity Christian 45
Clarke 83, Judson 52
Graceland 80, St. Louis Pharmacy 69
Goshen 70, Mount Mercy 62
Grand View 85, Missouri Baptist 63
Iowa community colleges
McCook 83, Little Priest Tribal 61
Midland 71, Iowa Western 55
Northeast 75, Northeastern 64
Kirkwood 63, Vincennes 43
Southwestern 67, Fort Scott 51
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Drake 95, Upper Iowa 88 (exhibition)
Northern Sun
Concordia Irvine 75, Wayne St. 73
Drake 95, Upper Iowa 88 (exhibition)
MSU-Moorhead 115, Northwestern (Minn.) 76 (exhibition)
South Dakota 72, Concordia-St.Paul 61 (exhibition)
Winona St. 84, St. Mary’s 67 (exhibition)
Iowa colleges
Briar Cliff 115, Neb. Christian 69
Clarke 87, St. Ambrose 82
Lincoln Christian 117, Emmaus 60
Mayville St, 96, Dordt 80
Morningside 78, Cornerstone 58
Mount Mercy 110, Maranatha Baptist 51
Northwestern 99, Valley City St. 68
St. Francis 74, Grand View 54
William Penn 114, Great Lakes Christian 95
Iowa community colleges
Coffeyville 82, Iowa Lakes 81
Colby 93, Iowa Western 73
NIACC 119, Bryant & Stratton 88
Southeast 113, DMACC 110
Southeastern 74, Kirkwood 69
