NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—

Boston;4;1;.800;½

Toronto;4;2;.667;1

Brooklyn;2;4;.333;3

New York;1;5;.167;4

Southeast Division

Miami;4;1;.800;—

Atlanta;2;3;.400;2

Charlotte;2;3;.400;2

Orlando;2;4;.333;2½

Washington;1;4;.200;3

Central Division

Milwaukee;4;2;.667;—

Detroit;3;4;.429;1½

Cleveland;2;3;.400;1½

Indiana;2;3;.400;1½

Chicago;2;4;.333;2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;4;1;.800;—

Houston;3;2;.600;1

Dallas;3;2;.600;1

Memphis;1;4;.200;3

New Orleans;1;5;.167;3½

Northwest Division

Minnesota;4;1;.800;—

Utah;4;2;.667;½

Denver;4;2;.667;½

Portland;3;2;.600;1

Okla. City;2;4;.333;2½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;4;1;.800;—

Phoenix;4;2;.667;½

L.A. Clippers;4;2;.667;½

Golden State;1;4;.200;3

Sacramento;1;5;.167;3½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 115, New Orleans 104

Denver 91, Orlando 87

Detroit 113, Brooklyn 109

Milwaukee 115, Toronto 105

Minnesota 131, Washington 109

Phoenix 114, Memphis 105

Charlotte at Golden State, late

Philadelphia at Portland, late

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Nebraska 97, Rogers St. 33 (exhibition)

Northern Sun

Simon Fraser 70, U-Mary 67

Iowa colleges

Olivet Nazarene 114, Briar Cliff 92

Dordt 77, Rochester 57

Morningside 89, Saint Xavier 78

Northwestern 105, Trinity Christian 45

Clarke 83, Judson 52

Graceland 80, St. Louis Pharmacy 69

Goshen 70, Mount Mercy 62

Grand View 85, Missouri Baptist 63

Iowa community colleges

McCook 83, Little Priest Tribal 61

Midland 71, Iowa Western 55

Northeast 75, Northeastern 64

Kirkwood 63, Vincennes 43

Southwestern 67, Fort Scott 51

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Drake 95, Upper Iowa 88 (exhibition)

Northern Sun

Concordia Irvine 75, Wayne St. 73

MSU-Moorhead 115, Northwestern (Minn.) 76 (exhibition)

South Dakota 72, Concordia-St.Paul 61 (exhibition)

Winona St. 84, St. Mary’s 67 (exhibition)

Iowa colleges

Briar Cliff 115, Neb. Christian 69

Clarke 87, St. Ambrose 82

Lincoln Christian 117, Emmaus 60

Mayville St, 96, Dordt 80

Morningside 78, Cornerstone 58

Mount Mercy 110, Maranatha Baptist 51

Northwestern 99, Valley City St. 68

St. Francis 74, Grand View 54

William Penn 114, Great Lakes Christian 95

Iowa community colleges

Coffeyville 82, Iowa Lakes 81

Colby 93, Iowa Western 73

NIACC 119, Bryant & Stratton 88

Southeast 113, DMACC 110

Southeastern 74, Kirkwood 69

