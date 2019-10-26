Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;2;0;1.000;—

Boston;2;1;.667;½

Toronto;2;1;.667;½

Brooklyn;1;1;.500;1

New York;0;3;.000;2½

Southeast Division

Atlanta;2;0;1.000;—

Miami;2;0;1.000;—

Charlotte;1;1;.500;1

Orlando;1;1;.500;1

Washington;1;1;.500;1

Central Division

Cleveland;1;1;.500;—

Milwaukee;1;1;.500;—

Detroit;1;2;.333;½

Chicago;1;2;.333;½

Indiana;0;2;.000;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;2;0;1.000;—

San Antonio;1;0;1.000;½

Houston;1;1;.500;1

Memphis;0;2;.000;2

New Orleans;0;3;.000;2½

Northwest Division

Denver;2;0;1.000;—

Minnesota;2;0;1.000;—

Utah;1;1;.500;1

Portland;1;1;.500;1

Okla. City;0;2;.000;2

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers;2;0;1.000;—

Phoenix;1;1;.500;1

L.A. Lakers;1;1;.500;1

Golden State;0;1;.000;1½

Sacramento;0;2;.000;2

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 131, Milwaukee 126, OT

Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111

Atlanta 103, Orlando 99

Boston 118, New York 95

Cleveland 110, Indiana 99

Houston 126, New Orleans 123

Toronto 108, Chicago 84

Washington at San Antonio, late

Sacramento at Utah, late

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Marquette 93, Winona St. 47 (exhibition)

Minot St. 82, Dickinson St. 56 (exhibition)

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Minot St. 55, Dickinson St. 48 (exhibition)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments