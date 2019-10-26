NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;2;0;1.000;—
Boston;2;1;.667;½
Toronto;2;1;.667;½
Brooklyn;1;1;.500;1
New York;0;3;.000;2½
Southeast Division
Atlanta;2;0;1.000;—
Miami;2;0;1.000;—
Charlotte;1;1;.500;1
Orlando;1;1;.500;1
Washington;1;1;.500;1
Central Division
Cleveland;1;1;.500;—
Milwaukee;1;1;.500;—
Detroit;1;2;.333;½
Chicago;1;2;.333;½
Indiana;0;2;.000;1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;2;0;1.000;—
San Antonio;1;0;1.000;½
Houston;1;1;.500;1
Memphis;0;2;.000;2
New Orleans;0;3;.000;2½
Northwest Division
Denver;2;0;1.000;—
Minnesota;2;0;1.000;—
Utah;1;1;.500;1
Portland;1;1;.500;1
Okla. City;0;2;.000;2
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers;2;0;1.000;—
Phoenix;1;1;.500;1
L.A. Lakers;1;1;.500;1
Golden State;0;1;.000;1½
Sacramento;0;2;.000;2
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 131, Milwaukee 126, OT
Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111
Atlanta 103, Orlando 99
Boston 118, New York 95
Cleveland 110, Indiana 99
Houston 126, New Orleans 123
Toronto 108, Chicago 84
Washington at San Antonio, late
Sacramento at Utah, late
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Marquette 93, Winona St. 47 (exhibition)
Minot St. 82, Dickinson St. 56 (exhibition)
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Minot St. 55, Dickinson St. 48 (exhibition)
