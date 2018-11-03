NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;8;1;.889;—
Boston;6;3;.667;2
Philadelphia;6;4;.600;2½
Brooklyn;3;6;.333;5
New York;3;6;.333;5
Southeast Division
Charlotte;5;5;.500;—
Miami;3;5;.375;1
Atlanta;3;6;.333;1½
Orlando;2;6;.250;2
Washington;1;7;.125;3
Central Division
Milwaukee;7;1;.875;—
Indiana;7;3;.700;1
Detroit;4;4;.500;3
Chicago;2;8;.200;6
Cleveland;1;8;.111;6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;6;2;.750;—
Memphis;5;2;.714;½
New Orleans;4;5;.444;2½
Houston;3;5;.375;3
Dallas;2;7;.222;4½
Northwest Division
Denver;7;1;.875;—
Portland;6;2;.750;1
Utah;4;4;.500;3
Okla. City;4;4;.500;3
Minnesota;4;5;.444;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;9;1;.900;—
Sacramento;6;3;.667;2½
L.A. Clippers;5;4;.556;3½
L.A. Lakers;3;5;.375;5
Phoenix;1;7;.125;7
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 109, Detroit 99
Charlotte 126, Cleveland 94
Indiana 102, Boston 101
Atlanta 123, Miami 118
Houston 96, Chicago 88
San Antonio 109, New Orleans 95
Utah at Denver, late
L.A. Lakers at Portland, late
GAMES TODAY
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.
New York at Washington, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Northern St. 72, NW Missouri St. 70, OT
Iowa college
Bethel 77, St. Ambrose 72
Briar Cliff 92, Bethany 80
Clarke 68, Waldorf 59
Dordt 98, Mayville St. 87
Graceland 69, St. Mary 46
Grand View 74, Columbia College 67
Mount Mercy 105, Maranatha Baptist 58
Northwestern 103, Valley City St. 56
William Penn 141, Emmaus 54
Iowa community college
Dakota County Tech 74, Ellsworth 67
DMACC 81, Southeast 71
Marshalltown 77, Butler 59
NIACC 97, Bay 77
Southeastern 86, Kirkwood 84
Exhibition
Penn St. 84, West Virginia 82
Evansville 83, New Mexico Highland 61
Illinois St. 82, Augustana (S.D.) 74
Minn.-Crookston 104, Northwestern (Minn.) 70
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa college
Briar Cliff 84, Olivet Nazarene 78
Clarke 80, Stephens 32
Dordt 87, Friends 53
Graceland 77, Cottey 62
Grand View 105, Missouri Baptist 56
Morningside 78, St. Xavier 56
Mount Mercy 72, Hannibal-LaGrange 56
Northwestern 96, Valley City St. 82
St. Ambrose 58, Culver-Stockton 56
William Penn 62, Lyon 58
Iowa community college
DMACC 87, Southeast 53
Dodge City 66, Kirkwood 57
Illinois Central 88, Ellsworth 33
Independence 83, Marshalltown 36
NIACC 104, Bay 79
Northeast 66, Iowa Central 50
Exhibition
Nebraska 94, Neb.-Kearney 41
Bradley 91, Quincy 62
Drake 92, Bradley 55
Loyola 73, North Central 49
Minn.-Crookston 74, Northwestern (Minn.) 49
