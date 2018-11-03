Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;8;1;.889;—

Boston;6;3;.667;2

Philadelphia;6;4;.600;2½

Brooklyn;3;6;.333;5

New York;3;6;.333;5

Southeast Division

Charlotte;5;5;.500;—

Miami;3;5;.375;1

Atlanta;3;6;.333;1½

Orlando;2;6;.250;2

Washington;1;7;.125;3

Central Division

Milwaukee;7;1;.875;—

Indiana;7;3;.700;1

Detroit;4;4;.500;3

Chicago;2;8;.200;6

Cleveland;1;8;.111;6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;6;2;.750;—

Memphis;5;2;.714;½

New Orleans;4;5;.444;2½

Houston;3;5;.375;3

Dallas;2;7;.222;4½

Northwest Division

Denver;7;1;.875;—

Portland;6;2;.750;1

Utah;4;4;.500;3

Okla. City;4;4;.500;3

Minnesota;4;5;.444;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;9;1;.900;—

Sacramento;6;3;.667;2½

L.A. Clippers;5;4;.556;3½

L.A. Lakers;3;5;.375;5

Phoenix;1;7;.125;7

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 109, Detroit 99

Charlotte 126, Cleveland 94

Indiana 102, Boston 101

Atlanta 123, Miami 118

Houston 96, Chicago 88

San Antonio 109, New Orleans 95

Utah at Denver, late

L.A. Lakers at Portland, late

GAMES TODAY

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

New York at Washington, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Northern St. 72, NW Missouri St. 70, OT

Iowa college

Bethel 77, St. Ambrose 72

Briar Cliff 92, Bethany 80

Clarke 68, Waldorf 59

Dordt 98, Mayville St. 87

Graceland 69, St. Mary 46

Grand View 74, Columbia College 67

Mount Mercy 105, Maranatha Baptist 58

Northwestern 103, Valley City St. 56

William Penn 141, Emmaus 54

Iowa community college

Dakota County Tech 74, Ellsworth 67

DMACC 81, Southeast 71

Marshalltown 77, Butler 59

NIACC 97, Bay 77

Southeastern 86, Kirkwood 84

Exhibition

Penn St. 84, West Virginia 82

Evansville 83, New Mexico Highland 61

Illinois St. 82, Augustana (S.D.) 74

Minn.-Crookston 104, Northwestern (Minn.) 70

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa college

Briar Cliff 84, Olivet Nazarene 78

Clarke 80, Stephens 32

Dordt 87, Friends 53

Graceland 77, Cottey 62

Grand View 105, Missouri Baptist 56

Morningside 78, St. Xavier 56

Mount Mercy 72, Hannibal-LaGrange 56

Northwestern 96, Valley City St. 82

St. Ambrose 58, Culver-Stockton 56

William Penn 62, Lyon 58

Iowa community college

DMACC 87, Southeast 53

Dodge City 66, Kirkwood 57

Illinois Central 88, Ellsworth 33

Independence 83, Marshalltown 36

NIACC 104, Bay 79

Northeast 66, Iowa Central 50

Exhibition

Nebraska 94, Neb.-Kearney 41

Bradley 91, Quincy 62

Drake 92, Bradley 55

Loyola 73, North Central 49

Minn.-Crookston 74, Northwestern (Minn.) 49

