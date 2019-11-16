NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;10;1;.909;—
Toronto;8;3;.727;2
Philadelphia;7;5;.583;3½
Brooklyn;5;7;.417;5½
New York;3;10;.231;8
Southeast Division
Miami;9;3;.750;—
Charlotte;6;7;.462;3½
Orlando;5;7;.417;4
Atlanta;4;7;.364;4½
Washington;3;7;.300;5
Central Division
Milwaukee;9;3;.750;—
Indiana;7;6;.538;2½
Cleveland;4;7;.364;4½
Detroit;4;9;.308;5½
Chicago;4;9;.308;5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;10;3;.769;—
Dallas;6;5;.545;3
Memphis;5;7;.417;4½
San Antonio;5;7;.417;4½
New Orleans;3;9;.250;6½
Northwest Division
Denver;8;3;.727;—
Utah;8;4;.667;½
Minnesota;7;6;.538;2
Oklahoma City;5;7;.417;3½
Portland;4;8;.333;4½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;10;2;.833;—
Phoenix;7;4;.636;2½
L.A. Clippers;7;5;.583;3
Sacramento;4;7;.364;5½
Golden State;2;11;.154;8½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 117, Chicago 111
Milwaukee 102, Indiana 83
Charlotte 103, New York 102
Houston 125, Minnesota 105
Miami 109, New Orleans 94
Portland at San Antonio, late
Toronto at Dallas, late
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, late
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Illinois St. 74, Illinois 58
Michigan 80, Akron 71
Missouri Valley
Bradley 101, Eureka 39
Drake 63, Creighton 53
Illinois St. 74, Illinois 58
Southern Illinois 76, Tennessee Tech 65
Northern Sun
Augustana 83, Truman St. 62
Hawaii Pacific 83, Minn. Crookston 53
Minn. Duluth 45, Northern Michigan 32
MSU-Moorhead 76, Michigan Tech 50
Saint Cloud St. 76, Metropolitan St. Denver 50
Sioux Falls 81, Chadron St. 45
SW Minnesota St. 84, Presentation 46
U-Mary 83, Mayville St. 57
William Jewell 72, Bemidji St. 66
Winona St. 80, Viterbo 66
American Rivers
Coe 67, Spalding 50
Dubuque 80, North Central 75
Gustavus Adolphus 84, Luther 53
Knox 81, Central 72
Nebraska Wesleyan 79, McMurray 71
Saint Benedict 77, Buena Vista 54
Wartburg 69, Wis.-Eau Claire 54
Wis. La Crosse 84, Simpson 68
Iowa colleges
Concordia (Neb) 113, Briar Cliff 59
Morningside 81, Dordt 78
Northwestern 83, Saint Mary (Neb) 70
Clarke 78, Missouri Valley 72 (OT)
Baker 51, Graceland 47
Central Missouri 93, Grand View 85
Evangel 77, Mount Mercy 56
Benedictine 54, William Penn 45
Cornell 58, Carthage 47
Association Free Lutheran Bible 61, Faith Baptist 56
Waldorf 71, Neb. Christian 64
Iowa community colleges
Central Community-Columbus 64, DMACC 59
Cochise 97, Little Priest Tribal 41
Iowa Lakes 72, Marshalltown 49
Iowa Western 82, Cloud County 64
Kirkwood 74, Illinois Central 45
McHenry County 62, Iowa Central 60 (OT)
ND St. Col. of Science 61, Northeast 50
Northwestern Oklahoma A&M 67, Southeastern 50
Southwestern 72, Fort Scott 61
East
Binghamton 74, Niagara 55
Cleveland St. 79, LIU Brooklyn 49
Colgate 70, Yale 67
Cornell 68, NJIT 44
Dayton 71, Northeastern 60
Delaware St. 69, Georgian Court 48
Georgetown 66, Pittsburgh 56
Manhattan 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Pacific 58, Drexel 51
Quinnipiac 76, Bucknell 69
Rider 64, Xavier 57
Siena 68, Sacred Heart 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Stetson 73
Syracuse 75, Albany (NY) 53
Towson 73, Mount St. Mary's 57
Wagner 67, UMBC 60
South
Florida 84, Samford 48
George Mason 75, Detroit 62
Jacksonville 114, Johnson (FL) 35
Kentucky 50, Virginia 47
Longwood 86, Brown 76
Richmond 57, FAU 55
SC-Upstate 89, Mars Hill 31
Southern Miss. 57, Louisiana-Monroe 42
Troy 94, Jacksonville St. 64
UNC-Wilmington 84, SC State 46
Midwest
Cincinnati 63, Ball St. 56
Davidson 74, UMKC 64
E. Illinois 80, Ill.-Chicago 45
Green Bay 72, Missouri 64
Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 67
Oakland 98, Chicago St. 70
Youngstown St. 79, E. Michigan 77
Southwest
N. Colorado 61, SMU 52
Texas State 83, Texas of the Permian Basin 45
UALR 63, Cent. Arkansas 48
UCF 63, Stephen F. Austin 57
UTEP 92, Alcorn St. 47
Far west
California Baptist 60, Alabama A&M 55
N. Arizona 88, Seattle 80
Nevada 60, Utah Valley 57
Oregon 99, Texas Southern 63
San Diego 70, Air Force 59
San Francisco 79, CS Northridge 61
Santa Clara 62, UC Davis 61
South Dakota 84, Utah 81
UC Irvine 83, Portland St. 75
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Indiana 100, Troy 62
Maryland 80, Oakland 50
Purdue 73, Chicago St. 49
St. Bonaventure 80, Rutgers 74
Missouri Valley
Bradley 65, UIC 56
Loyola 85, Saint Joseph’s 68
Northern Iowa 77, Colorado 72 (OT)
San Francisco 76, Southern Illinois 60
Northern Sun
Augustana 73, SD School of Mines 70
Bemidji St, 127, Martin Luther 59
Central Missouri 70, Upper Iowa 65
Hillsdale 65, Concordia-St. Paul 49
Minn. Crookston 78, Wis. Parkside 56
Minn. Duluth 91, Stonehill 77
Minot St. 83, Montana St. Billings 74
MSU-Mankato 73, Saint Cloud St. 61
Northern Michigan 72, SW Minnesota St. 63
Northern St. at Black Hills St., Late
Sioux Falls 72, Dakota St. 51
American Rivers
Buena Vista 103, Fontbonne 68
Central 102, Lincoln Christian 67
Coe 84, Beloit 60
Cornell 86, Wartburg 69
Loras 85, Concordia (Wis.) 65
Luther 79, La Verne 72
Nebraska Wesleyan 108, McMurray 86
Simpson 99, Westminster 65
Iowa colleges
Baker 83, Graceland 79
Briar Cliff 70, Concordia (Neb) 69
Central Missouri 81, Grand View 67
Clarke 90, Missouri Valley 72
Cornell 86, Wartburg 69
Faith Baptist 92, Association Free Lutheran 82
Hope International 85, Waldorf 64
Iowa Wesleyan 84, Minn.-Morris 83
Morningside 96, Dordt 88
Mount Mercy 85, Evangel 77
William Penn 84, Benedictine 58
Iowa community colleges
Arizona Western 86, Little Priest Tribal 82
DMACC 73, Morton 56
Hutchinson 91, Iowa Western 70
Independence 88, Marshalltown 57, 7 p.m.
Iowa Central 119, County Upper Academy 42
Iowa Lakes 96, John Wood 89
ND St. Col. of Science 89, Northeast 75
East
Belmont 100, Boston College 85
Binghamton 76, Sacred Heart 72
Boston U. 84, New Hampshire 70
Buffalo 88, Harvard 76
Canisius 83, Bucknell 81
Delaware 81, Lafayette 73
Fordham 58, Marist 41
Hartford 86, Gordon College 79
Jacksonville 57, Dartmouth 37
Manhattan 57, Albany (NY) 51
Merrimack 60, Mass.-Lowell 58
Morgan St. 68, George Washington 64
NJIT 88, Wagner 69
Old Dominion 76, Northeastern 69
Providence 68, St. Peter's 47
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, American U. 76
Syracuse 89, Seattle 67
Temple 70, La Salle 65
UMBC 60, Georgian Court 48
UMass 89, CCSU 43
Vermont 70, St. John's 68
Villanova 78, Ohio 54
South
Appalachian St. 69, Tennessee Tech 47
Campbell 87, The Citadel 73
Davidson 87, UNC-Wilmington 49
FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 79
George Mason 83, James Madison 70
LSU 75, Nicholls 65
Liberty 77, East Carolina 57
Memphis 102, Alcorn St. 56
Miami 80, Quinnipiac 52
Montana St. 67, UNC-Greensboro 66
Morehead St. 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Murray St. 114, Brescia 48
NC State 95, St. Francis Brooklyn 64
North Alabama 61, Samford 55
Tulane 79, Northwestern St. 52
UNC-Asheville 79, Brevard College 49
Virginia 60, Columbia 42
Virginia Tech 79, Lehigh 53
Winthrop 103, Mid-Atlantic Christian 59
Midwest
Butler 80, Wofford 61
Cent. Michigan 84, Sam Houston St. 77
Creighton 82, Louisiana Tech 72
Dayton 90, Charleston Southern 61
DePaul 75, Cornell 54
Kent St. 72, Wright St. 71
Miami (Ohio) 79, Alabama A&M 63
N. Illinois 96, Rockford 48
Purdue Fort Wayne 79, Stetson 55
Stony Brook 69, Rio Grande 58
Toledo 70, Robert Morris 56
Wichita St. 103, UT Martin 62
Southwest
Arkansas 64, Montana 46
E. Michigan 56, North Texas 51
N. Dakota St. 57, Texas A&M-CC 45
Pepperdine 73, Abilene Christian 69
SIU-Edwardsville 57, Incarnate Word 55
SMU 80, Jackson St. 63
Stephen F. Austin 82, Drexel 67
Tulsa 72, Austin Peay 65
Far west
Denver 72, Western Colorado University 55
Grand Canyon 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75
New Mexico 90, McNeese St. 80
Rice 82, UC Santa Barbara 81
Tennessee 75, Washington 62
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.