NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;10;1;.909;—

Toronto;8;3;.727;2

Philadelphia;7;5;.583;3½

Brooklyn;5;7;.417;5½

New York;3;10;.231;8

Southeast Division

Miami;9;3;.750;—

Charlotte;6;7;.462;3½

Orlando;5;7;.417;4

Atlanta;4;7;.364;4½

Washington;3;7;.300;5

Central Division

Milwaukee;9;3;.750;—

Indiana;7;6;.538;2½

Cleveland;4;7;.364;4½

Detroit;4;9;.308;5½

Chicago;4;9;.308;5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;10;3;.769;—

Dallas;6;5;.545;3

Memphis;5;7;.417;4½

San Antonio;5;7;.417;4½

New Orleans;3;9;.250;6½

Northwest Division

Denver;8;3;.727;—

Utah;8;4;.667;½

Minnesota;7;6;.538;2

Oklahoma City;5;7;.417;3½

Portland;4;8;.333;4½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;10;2;.833;—

Phoenix;7;4;.636;2½

L.A. Clippers;7;5;.583;3

Sacramento;4;7;.364;5½

Golden State;2;11;.154;8½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 117, Chicago 111

Milwaukee 102, Indiana 83

Charlotte 103, New York 102

Houston 125, Minnesota 105

Miami 109, New Orleans 94

Portland at San Antonio, late

Toronto at Dallas, late

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, late

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Illinois St. 74, Illinois 58

Michigan 80, Akron 71

Missouri Valley

Bradley 101, Eureka 39

Drake 63, Creighton 53

Southern Illinois 76, Tennessee Tech 65

Northern Sun

Augustana 83, Truman St. 62

Hawaii Pacific 83, Minn. Crookston 53

Minn. Duluth 45, Northern Michigan 32

MSU-Moorhead 76, Michigan Tech 50

Saint Cloud St. 76, Metropolitan St. Denver 50

Sioux Falls 81, Chadron St. 45

SW Minnesota St. 84, Presentation 46

U-Mary 83, Mayville St. 57

William Jewell 72, Bemidji St. 66

Winona St. 80, Viterbo 66

American Rivers

Coe 67, Spalding 50

Dubuque 80, North Central 75

Gustavus Adolphus 84, Luther 53

Knox 81, Central 72

Nebraska Wesleyan 79, McMurray 71

Saint Benedict 77, Buena Vista 54

Wartburg 69, Wis.-Eau Claire 54

Wis. La Crosse 84, Simpson 68

Iowa colleges

Concordia (Neb) 113, Briar Cliff 59

Morningside 81, Dordt 78

Northwestern 83, Saint Mary (Neb) 70

Clarke 78, Missouri Valley 72 (OT)

Baker 51, Graceland 47

Central Missouri 93, Grand View 85

Evangel 77, Mount Mercy 56

Benedictine 54, William Penn 45

Cornell 58, Carthage 47

Association Free Lutheran Bible 61, Faith Baptist 56

Waldorf 71, Neb. Christian 64

Iowa community colleges

Central Community-Columbus 64, DMACC 59

Cochise 97, Little Priest Tribal 41

Iowa Lakes 72, Marshalltown 49

Iowa Western 82, Cloud County 64

Kirkwood 74, Illinois Central 45

McHenry County 62, Iowa Central 60 (OT)

ND St. Col. of Science 61, Northeast 50

Northwestern Oklahoma A&M 67, Southeastern 50

Southwestern 72, Fort Scott 61

East

Binghamton 74, Niagara 55

Cleveland St. 79, LIU Brooklyn 49

Colgate 70, Yale 67

Cornell 68, NJIT 44

Dayton 71, Northeastern 60

Delaware St. 69, Georgian Court 48

Georgetown 66, Pittsburgh 56

Manhattan 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Pacific 58, Drexel 51

Quinnipiac 76, Bucknell 69

Rider 64, Xavier 57

Siena 68, Sacred Heart 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Stetson 73

Syracuse 75, Albany (NY) 53

Towson 73, Mount St. Mary's 57

Wagner 67, UMBC 60

South

Florida 84, Samford 48

George Mason 75, Detroit 62

Jacksonville 114, Johnson (FL) 35

Kentucky 50, Virginia 47

Longwood 86, Brown 76

Richmond 57, FAU 55

SC-Upstate 89, Mars Hill 31

Southern Miss. 57, Louisiana-Monroe 42

Troy 94, Jacksonville St. 64

UNC-Wilmington 84, SC State 46

Midwest

Cincinnati 63, Ball St. 56

Davidson 74, UMKC 64

E. Illinois 80, Ill.-Chicago 45

Green Bay 72, Missouri 64

Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 67

Oakland 98, Chicago St. 70

Youngstown St. 79, E. Michigan 77

Southwest

N. Colorado 61, SMU 52

Texas State 83, Texas of the Permian Basin 45

UALR 63, Cent. Arkansas 48

UCF 63, Stephen F. Austin 57

UTEP 92, Alcorn St. 47

Far west

California Baptist 60, Alabama A&M 55

N. Arizona 88, Seattle 80

Nevada 60, Utah Valley 57

Oregon 99, Texas Southern 63

San Diego 70, Air Force 59

San Francisco 79, CS Northridge 61

Santa Clara 62, UC Davis 61

South Dakota 84, Utah 81

UC Irvine 83, Portland St. 75

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Indiana 100, Troy 62

Maryland 80, Oakland 50

Purdue 73, Chicago St. 49

St. Bonaventure 80, Rutgers 74

Missouri Valley

Bradley 65, UIC 56

Loyola 85, Saint Joseph’s 68

Northern Iowa 77, Colorado 72 (OT)

San Francisco 76, Southern Illinois 60

Northern Sun

Augustana 73, SD School of Mines 70

Bemidji St, 127, Martin Luther 59

Central Missouri 70, Upper Iowa 65

Hillsdale 65, Concordia-St. Paul 49

Minn. Crookston 78, Wis. Parkside 56

Minn. Duluth 91, Stonehill 77

Minot St. 83, Montana St. Billings 74

MSU-Mankato 73, Saint Cloud St. 61

Northern Michigan 72, SW Minnesota St. 63

Northern St. at Black Hills St., Late

Sioux Falls 72, Dakota St. 51

American Rivers

Buena Vista 103, Fontbonne 68

Central 102, Lincoln Christian 67

Coe 84, Beloit 60

Cornell 86, Wartburg 69

Loras 85, Concordia (Wis.) 65

Luther 79, La Verne 72

Nebraska Wesleyan 108, McMurray 86

Simpson 99, Westminster 65

Iowa colleges

Baker 83, Graceland 79

Briar Cliff 70, Concordia (Neb) 69

Central Missouri 81, Grand View 67

Clarke 90, Missouri Valley 72

Cornell 86, Wartburg 69

Faith Baptist 92, Association Free Lutheran 82

Hope International 85, Waldorf 64

Iowa Wesleyan 84, Minn.-Morris 83

Morningside 96, Dordt 88

Mount Mercy 85, Evangel 77

William Penn 84, Benedictine 58

Iowa community colleges

Arizona Western 86, Little Priest Tribal 82

DMACC 73, Morton 56

Hutchinson 91, Iowa Western 70

Independence 88, Marshalltown 57, 7 p.m.

Iowa Central 119, County Upper Academy 42

Iowa Lakes 96, John Wood 89

ND St. Col. of Science 89, Northeast 75

East

Belmont 100, Boston College 85

Binghamton 76, Sacred Heart 72

Boston U. 84, New Hampshire 70

Buffalo 88, Harvard 76

Canisius 83, Bucknell 81

Delaware 81, Lafayette 73

Fordham 58, Marist 41

Hartford 86, Gordon College 79

Jacksonville 57, Dartmouth 37

Manhattan 57, Albany (NY) 51

Merrimack 60, Mass.-Lowell 58

Morgan St. 68, George Washington 64

NJIT 88, Wagner 69

Old Dominion 76, Northeastern 69

Providence 68, St. Peter's 47

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, American U. 76

Syracuse 89, Seattle 67

Temple 70, La Salle 65

UMBC 60, Georgian Court 48

UMass 89, CCSU 43

Vermont 70, St. John's 68

Villanova 78, Ohio 54

South

Appalachian St. 69, Tennessee Tech 47

Campbell 87, The Citadel 73

Davidson 87, UNC-Wilmington 49

FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 79

George Mason 83, James Madison 70

LSU 75, Nicholls 65

Liberty 77, East Carolina 57

Memphis 102, Alcorn St. 56

Miami 80, Quinnipiac 52

Montana St. 67, UNC-Greensboro 66

Morehead St. 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Murray St. 114, Brescia 48

NC State 95, St. Francis Brooklyn 64

North Alabama 61, Samford 55

Tulane 79, Northwestern St. 52

UNC-Asheville 79, Brevard College 49

Virginia 60, Columbia 42

Virginia Tech 79, Lehigh 53

Winthrop 103, Mid-Atlantic Christian 59

Midwest

Butler 80, Wofford 61

Cent. Michigan 84, Sam Houston St. 77

Creighton 82, Louisiana Tech 72

Dayton 90, Charleston Southern 61

DePaul 75, Cornell 54

Kent St. 72, Wright St. 71

Miami (Ohio) 79, Alabama A&M 63

N. Illinois 96, Rockford 48

Purdue Fort Wayne 79, Stetson 55

Stony Brook 69, Rio Grande 58

Toledo 70, Robert Morris 56

Wichita St. 103, UT Martin 62

Southwest

Arkansas 64, Montana 46

E. Michigan 56, North Texas 51

N. Dakota St. 57, Texas A&M-CC 45

Pepperdine 73, Abilene Christian 69

SIU-Edwardsville 57, Incarnate Word 55

SMU 80, Jackson St. 63

Stephen F. Austin 82, Drexel 67

Tulsa 72, Austin Peay 65

Far west

Denver 72, Western Colorado University 55

Grand Canyon 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75

New Mexico 90, McNeese St. 80

Rice 82, UC Santa Barbara 81

Tennessee 75, Washington 62

