NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;22;8;.733;—
Philadelphia;23;12;.657;1½
Toronto;22;10;.688;1
Brooklyn;16;15;.516;6½
New York;9;24;.273;14½
Southeast Division
Miami;24;8;.750;—
Orlando;14;18;.438;10
Charlotte;13;21;.382;12
Washington;9;22;.290;14½
Atlanta;6;27;.182;18½
Central Division
Milwaukee;29;5;.853;—
Indiana;21;12;.636;7½
Chicago;13;20;.394;15½
Detroit;12;21;.364;16½
Cleveland;10;22;.313;18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;22;10;.688;—
Dallas;21;10;.677;½
San Antonio;13;18;.419;8½
Memphis;12;21;.364;10½
New Orleans;10;23;.303;12½
Northwest Division
Denver;22;9;.710;—
Utah;19;12;.613;3
Oklahoma City;16;15;.516;6
Portland;14;18;.438;8½
Minnesota;11;20;.355;11
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;24;7;.774;—
L.A. Clippers;23;10;.697;2
Sacramento;12;19;.387;12
Phoenix;11;20;.355;13
Golden State;9;25;.265;16½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Denver 119, Memphis 110
New Orleans 120, Indiana 98
Toronto 113, Boston 97
Chicago 116, Atlanta 81
Houston 108, Brooklyn 98
Cleveland 94, Minnesota 88
New York 107, Washington 100
Miami 117, Philadelphia 116, OT
Dallas 141, Golden State 121
San Antonio 136, Detroit 109
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 100
Phoenix at Sacramento, late
L.A. Lakers at Portland, late
Utah at L.A. Clippers, late
GAMES TODAY
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
College women
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Big 12
Kansas St. 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 66
Big Ten
Nebraska 78, Iowa 69
Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67
Maryland 70, Michigan 55
Minnesota 81, Penn St. 74
Northwestern 77, Illinois 50
Purdue 66, Ohio St. 50
Rutgers 64, Wisconsin 61
Missouri Valley
Valparaiso 94, Chicago St. 49
Iowa colleges
Mayville St. 70, Briar Cliff 62
Morningside 86, Valley City St. 55
Iowa community colleges
Bryant & Stratton 65, NIACC 59
East
NC Central 61, LIU Brooklyn 59
South
Auburn 62, Jacksonville St. 53
Campbell 73, High Point 36
Cent. Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67
Charlotte 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
Longwood 80, Gardner-Webb 70
LSU 73, Florida A&M 45
Mississippi 93, Alabama St. 66
New Orleans 79, North Dakota 73
North Florida 80, Holy Cross 60
S.C.-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 53
UNC Asheville 54, Presbyterian 39
Winthrop 72, Hampton 66
Yale 66, North Carolina 63
Southern Miss. 71, Faulkner 59
Midwest
Cleveland St. 84, UIC 44
Green Bay 65, N. Kentucky 44
Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 58
Oakland 71, Detroit 57
Wis.-Eau Claire 76, Framingham St. 46
Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73
Southwest
Abilene Christian 67, New Mexico St. 54
Far west
CS Northridge 74, San Diego St. 69, OT
Fresno St. 92, UC Merced 26
Montana 79, N. Arizona 71
N. Colorado 77, Portland St. 58
Pepperdine 73, San Diego 57
Nevada 71, Cal Poly 40
Santa Clara 75, Pacific 65
Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, San Francisco 79
BYU 59, Loyola Marymount 44
Stanford 67, UC Davis 55
Idaho 62, Idaho St. 56
Montana St. 85, Sacramento St. 48
E. Washington 63, Weber St. 53
College men
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Big Ten
Minnesota 89, Florida International 62
Purdue 97, Central Michigan 62
Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48
Missouri Valley
Bradley 78, Toledo 66
American Rivers
Central vs. New Jersey City, late
Iowa colleges
Briar Cliff 77, Waldorf 71
Morningside 91, Southeastern 82
East
Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65
Columbia 69, Marist 54
Fairfield 66, Wagner 54
George Washington 78, Longwood 65
Georgetown 80, American U. 60
Northeastern 61, Towson 45
La Salle 71, Bucknell 59
LIU Brooklyn 125, Centenary (NJ) 84
Syracuse 71, Niagara 57
Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 68
South
Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63
Duke 75, Brown 50
East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74
Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71
Hampton 70, St. Peter's 67
Hofstra 82, James Madison 76
Jacksonville St. 67, Carver 38
Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT
Memphis 97, New Orleans 55
N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64
UAB 82, Thomas (Ga.) 49
UNC-Greensboro 106, William Peace 34
Charleston Southern 108, Piedmont International 52
Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62
Midwest
Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36
Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54
Oakland 84, Detroit 71
UIC 71, Cleveland St. 66
Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84
Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73
Creighton 91, Midland 54
Southwest
Stephen F. Austin 94, Paul Quinn 62
UTSA 99, Our Lady of the Lake 64
Arkansas St. 84, Freed-Hardeman 73
Far west
Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81
E. Washington 79, Weber St. 77
Colorado St. 87, Doane 62
UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49
Utah St. 129, E. Oregon 61
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74
Portland St. 69, N. Colorado 65
Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72
Wyoming 82, Nebraska Wesleyan 68
Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 51
San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57
Saint Mary's (Cal) 84, Seattle 58
Prep standings
MVC GIRLS
Mississippi Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
C.R. Prairie;3;0;6;0
C.R. Xavier;3;0;4;2
I.C. City High;3;0;4;0
Cedar Falls;2;1;6;2
Dub. Senior;2;1;4;2
C.R. Washington;1;2;4;3
West. Dub.;1;2;3;4
Wat. East;0;3;0;5
Valley Division
;W;L;W;L
Wat. West ;2;1;7;1
C.R. Kennedy;2;1;4;3
Linn-Mar;2;1;2;6
Jefferson;1;2;3;5
I.C. West;1;2;2;3
Dub. Wahlert;1;2;1;5
Dub. Hemp.;0;3;3;5
I.C. Liberty;0;3;1;6
MVC BOYS
Mississippi Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
C.R. Prairie;1;0;5;0
Cedar Falls;1;0;4;1
Dub. Senior;1;0;3;1
I.C. City High;1;0;3;2
C.R. Xavier;0;1;2;3
Wat. East;0;1;1;4
West. Dub.;0;1;1;4
C.R. Washington;0;2;2;3
Valley Division
;W;L;W;L
Dub. Hemp.;2;0;6;0
I.C. Liberty;1;0;4;1
C.R. Kennedy;1;0;3;1
Wat. West ;1;0;3;0
I.C. West;0;1;4;1
C.R. Jefferson;0;1;2;3
Dub. Wahlert;0;1;2;3
Linn-Mar;0;1;2;2
IOWA STAR GIRLS
;Conf.;;All
North;W;L;W;L
Riceville;4;0;6;1
Clarksville;2;0;6;1
Dunkerton;2;1;3;4
Tripoli;2;3;4;4
Janesville;2;3;2;6
Wat. Christian;1;3;1;7
Don Bosco;0;3;0;5
South;W;L;W;L
Collins-Max.;3;1;7;2
Meskwaki;3;1;7;2
Colo-Nesco;3;1;6;2
Baxter;3;1;5;3
GMG;1;3;2;6
North Tama;1;4;1;6
Valley Lutheran;0;3;0;4
IOWA STAR BOYS
;Conf.;;All
North;W;L;W;L
Janesville;5;0;7;0
Don Bosco;3;0;4;0
Dunkerton;2;1;4;3
Tripoli;2;3;3;4
Wat. Christian;1;3;2;5
Clarksville;0;2;1;6
Riceville;0;4;1;6
South;W;L;W;L
Meskwaki;4;0;6;1
Baxter;3;1;5;2
North Tama;3;2;4;3
Collins-Max.;2;2;3;4
GMG;1;3;2;5
Colo-Nesco;1;3;1;6
Valley Lutheran;0;3;0;4
NORTH CENTRAL
;Conf.;;All
Girls;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake;4;0;7;0
Algona;4;0;5;2
Hamp.-Dum.;3;1;6;1
Clarion-Gold.;2;2;4;2
Webster City;2;2;4;4
Humboldt;1;3;3;4
IF-Alden;0;4;0;8
St. Edmond;0;4;0;6
Boys;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake;4;0;5;1
Algona;3;0;6;0
Webster City;2;1;4;1
Clarion-Gold.;2;2;4;2
Humboldt;1;2;4;2
IF-Alden;1;2;3;2
St. Edmond;1;3;1;5
Hamp.-Dum.;0;4;2;4
NICL EAST
;Conf.;;All
Girls;W;L;W;L
Dike-NH;6;0;6;1
Hudson;6;1;8;1
Jesup;4;3;5;3
Sum.-Fred.;3;2;4;3
Denver;3;3;4;5
Apl.-Park.;2;3;4;3
Columbus;2;4;2;7
Wapsie Val.;1;5;4;5
Union;0;6;0;8
Boys;W;L;W;L
Dike-NH;5;0;6;0
Apl.-Park.;4;1;6;1
Denver;4;1;4;2
Hudson;3;3;3;3
Sum.-Fred.;2;2;3;3
Columbus ;2;3;2;5
Wapsie Val.;2;3;2;4
Union;1;4;1;5
Jesup;0;6;1;6
NICL WEST
;Conf.;;All
Girls;W;L;W;L
Grundy Ctr.;4;0;5;1
W. Marshall;3;1;5;1
AGWSR ;3;1;5;2
BCLUW;2;2;6;3
E. Marshall;1;3;4;5
Glad.-Rein.;1;3;1;7
South Hardin;0;4;1;6
Boys;W;L;W;L
AGWSR ;2;2;2;3
BCLUW;1;3;2;5
E. Marshall;0;4;1;6
Glad.-Rein.;4;0;6;0
Grundy Ctr.;2;2;3;2
South Hardin;4;0;4;2
W. Marshall;1;3;2;4
NORTHEAST IOWA
;Conf.;;All
Girls;W;L;W;L
Waverly-SR;4;0;6;2
Crestwood;3;0;9;1
Waukon;2;2;6;3
New Hamp.;2;2;3;5
Charles City;1;2;3;6
Decorah;1;3;6;3
Oelwein;0;4;0;7
Boys;W;L;W;L
Waverly-SR;4;0;4;3
Charles City;3;0;3;3
Decorah;2;1;3;3
Crestwood;1;1;3;2
Waukon;1;2;2;3
New Hamp.;0;3;1;7
Oelwein;0;4;1;6
TOP OF IOWA EAST
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
St. Ansgar;5;0;6;1
Newman;5;1;5;3
Osage;4;1;4;1
West Fork;3;2;3;5
Rockford;2;3;3;4
Cen. Springs;2;3;2;5
Nash.-Plain.;1;4;2;6
No. Butler;1;4;2;5
N'wd-Ken.;0;5;1;6
Boys;Conf.;;All
Osage;5;0;7;0
West Fork;5;0;7;0
Newman;4;2;4;3
Rockford;3;2;5;2
Nash.-Plain.;2;3;3;4
St. Ansgar;2;3;2;4
Cen. Springs;1;4;1;6
No. Butler;1;4;1;5
N'wd-Ken.;0;5;1;5
TOP OF IOWA WEST
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
W. Hancock;6;0;8;0
Garrigan;5;0;8;0
Forest City;4;1;5;1
Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;3;3;3;3
Lake Mills;2;3;4;3
North Union;2;3;4;4
Belmond-Kle;2;4;3;4
Eagle Grove;0;5;0;7
North Iowa;0;5;0;7
Boys;W;L;W;L
Garrigan;5;0;7;1
Lake Mills;4;1;5;1
Forest City;4;1;4;4
W. Hancock;4;2;4;3
Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;3;3;3;4
Eagle Grove;1;4;1;6
North Iowa;1;4;1;6
North Union;1;4;1;7
Belmond-Kle;1;5;2;6
TRI-RIVERS EAST
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Marq. Cath.;2;0;8;1
Pr. of Peace;2;0;4;3
Easton Val.;1;1;3;5
Lisbon;1;1;3;6
Midland;0;1;1;6
C.V. Christian;0;1;0;8
Cal.-Wheat.;0;2;3;6
Boys;W;L;W;L
Easton Val.;1;0;7;0
Lisbon;1;0;3;4
Pr. Of Peace;1;0;1;5
Midland;0;0;1;6
Cal.-Wheat.;0;1;3;5
C.V. Christian;0;1;2;6
Marq. Cath.;0;1;1;8
TRI-RIVERS WEST
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Maq. Valley;2;0;8;0
Springville;2;0;7;0
North Linn;2;0;6;1
East Buch.;1;1;6;2
Alburnett;1;1;3;4
Central City;0;2;4;4
Ed-Co;0;2;2;6
Starmont;0;2;2;6
Boys;Conf.;;All
North Linn;1;0;6;0
Alburnett;1;0;5;2
Springville;1;0;5;1
Maq. Valley;1;0;3;4
Central City;0;1;5;2
Ed-Co;0;1;5;2
East Buch.;0;1;2;4
Starmont;0;1;2;5
UPPER IOWA
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MFL MarMac;6;1;8;2
Central;5;1;8;1
Turkey Valley;5;1;8;1
N. Fayette Val.;5;1;5;2
Kee High;3;3;5;3
West Central;2;4;3;5
Postville;1;5;2;6
Clayton Ridge;1;5;1;7
South Winn.;0;7;0;8
Boys;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MFL MarMac;5;1;7;1
South Winn.;5;1;5;2
Turkey Valley;4;1;5;2
Postville;4;2;5;3
N. Fayette Val.;3;2;3;3
Kee High;2;3;3;4
Clayton Ridge;1;4;1;5
Central;0;5;0;7
West Central;0;5;0;7
WAMAC EAST
Girls;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Cent. DeWitt;2;0;8;0
Marion;1;0;6;0
Maquoketa;1;1;6;2
Beckman;1;1;6;3
Solon;1;1;3;5
W. Delaware;0;1;1;7
Mount Vernon;0;2;2;5
Boys;Conf.;;All
Mount Vernon;2;0;6;0
Beckman;1;0;7;0
Marion;1;0;5;1
Central DeWitt;1;1;5;1
Solon;0;1;2;4
W. Delaware;0;1;2;5
Maquoketa;0;2;1;5
WAMAC WEST
Girls;Conf.;All
;W;L;W;L
Ctr.-Pt.-Urb.;2;0;6;0
Benton;1;1;5;3
Cl. Creek-Am.;1;1;5;3
Independence;1;1;1;7
Williamsburg;1;1;1;6
Vint-Shell.;0;1;3;5
S. Tama;0;1;0;7
Boys;W;L;W;L
Ctr.-Pt.-Urb.;2;0;4;4
Williamsburg;2;0;2;4
Cl. Creek-Am.;1;1;4;3
Benton;1;1;3;4
Vint-Shell.;0;1;2;4
S. Tama;0;1;0;6
Independence;0;2;1;5
