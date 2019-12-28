Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;22;8;.733;—

Philadelphia;23;12;.657;1½

Toronto;22;10;.688;1

Brooklyn;16;15;.516;6½

New York;9;24;.273;14½

Southeast Division

Miami;24;8;.750;—

Orlando;14;18;.438;10

Charlotte;13;21;.382;12

Washington;9;22;.290;14½

Atlanta;6;27;.182;18½

Central Division

Milwaukee;29;5;.853;—

Indiana;21;12;.636;7½

Chicago;13;20;.394;15½

Detroit;12;21;.364;16½

Cleveland;10;22;.313;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;22;10;.688;—

Dallas;21;10;.677;½

San Antonio;13;18;.419;8½

Memphis;12;21;.364;10½

New Orleans;10;23;.303;12½

Northwest Division

Denver;22;9;.710;—

Utah;19;12;.613;3

Oklahoma City;16;15;.516;6

Portland;14;18;.438;8½

Minnesota;11;20;.355;11

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;24;7;.774;—

L.A. Clippers;23;10;.697;2

Sacramento;12;19;.387;12

Phoenix;11;20;.355;13

Golden State;9;25;.265;16½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Denver 119, Memphis 110

New Orleans 120, Indiana 98

Toronto 113, Boston 97

Chicago 116, Atlanta 81

Houston 108, Brooklyn 98

Cleveland 94, Minnesota 88

New York 107, Washington 100

Miami 117, Philadelphia 116, OT

Dallas 141, Golden State 121

San Antonio 136, Detroit 109

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 100

Phoenix at Sacramento, late

L.A. Lakers at Portland, late

Utah at L.A. Clippers, late

GAMES TODAY

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

College women

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Big 12

Kansas St. 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 66

Big Ten

Nebraska 78, Iowa 69

Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67

Maryland 70, Michigan 55

Minnesota 81, Penn St. 74

Northwestern 77, Illinois 50

Purdue 66, Ohio St. 50

Rutgers 64, Wisconsin 61

Missouri Valley

Valparaiso 94, Chicago St. 49

Iowa colleges

Mayville St. 70, Briar Cliff 62

Morningside 86, Valley City St. 55

Iowa community colleges

Bryant & Stratton 65, NIACC 59

East

NC Central 61, LIU Brooklyn 59

South

Auburn 62, Jacksonville St. 53

Campbell 73, High Point 36

Cent. Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67

Charlotte 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Longwood 80, Gardner-Webb 70

LSU 73, Florida A&M 45

Mississippi 93, Alabama St. 66

New Orleans 79, North Dakota 73

North Florida 80, Holy Cross 60

S.C.-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 53

UNC Asheville 54, Presbyterian 39

Winthrop 72, Hampton 66

Yale 66, North Carolina 63

Southern Miss. 71, Faulkner 59

Midwest

Cleveland St. 84, UIC 44

Green Bay 65, N. Kentucky 44

Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 58

Oakland 71, Detroit 57

Wis.-Eau Claire 76, Framingham St. 46

Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73

Southwest

Abilene Christian 67, New Mexico St. 54

Far west

CS Northridge 74, San Diego St. 69, OT

Fresno St. 92, UC Merced 26

Montana 79, N. Arizona 71

N. Colorado 77, Portland St. 58

Pepperdine 73, San Diego 57

Nevada 71, Cal Poly 40

Santa Clara 75, Pacific 65

Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, San Francisco 79

BYU 59, Loyola Marymount 44

Stanford 67, UC Davis 55

Idaho 62, Idaho St. 56

Montana St. 85, Sacramento St. 48

E. Washington 63, Weber St. 53

College men

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Big Ten

Minnesota 89, Florida International 62

Purdue 97, Central Michigan 62

Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48

Missouri Valley

Bradley 78, Toledo 66

American Rivers

Central vs. New Jersey City, late

Iowa colleges

Briar Cliff 77, Waldorf 71

Morningside 91, Southeastern 82

East

Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65

Columbia 69, Marist 54

Fairfield 66, Wagner 54

George Washington 78, Longwood 65

Georgetown 80, American U. 60

Northeastern 61, Towson 45

La Salle 71, Bucknell 59

LIU Brooklyn 125, Centenary (NJ) 84

Syracuse 71, Niagara 57

Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 68

South

Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63

Duke 75, Brown 50

East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74

Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71

Hampton 70, St. Peter's 67

Hofstra 82, James Madison 76

Jacksonville St. 67, Carver 38

Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT

Memphis 97, New Orleans 55

N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64

UAB 82, Thomas (Ga.) 49

UNC-Greensboro 106, William Peace 34

Charleston Southern 108, Piedmont International 52

Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62

Midwest

Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36

Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54

Oakland 84, Detroit 71

UIC 71, Cleveland St. 66

Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84

Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73

Creighton 91, Midland 54

Southwest

Stephen F. Austin 94, Paul Quinn 62

UTSA 99, Our Lady of the Lake 64

Arkansas St. 84, Freed-Hardeman 73

Far west

Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81

E. Washington 79, Weber St. 77

Colorado St. 87, Doane 62

UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49

Utah St. 129, E. Oregon 61

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74

Portland St. 69, N. Colorado 65

Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72

Wyoming 82, Nebraska Wesleyan 68

Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 51

San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57

Saint Mary's (Cal) 84, Seattle 58

Prep standings

MVC GIRLS

Mississippi Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

C.R. Prairie;3;0;6;0

C.R. Xavier;3;0;4;2

I.C. City High;3;0;4;0

Cedar Falls;2;1;6;2

Dub. Senior;2;1;4;2

C.R. Washington;1;2;4;3

West. Dub.;1;2;3;4

Wat. East;0;3;0;5

Valley Division

;W;L;W;L

Wat. West ;2;1;7;1

C.R. Kennedy;2;1;4;3

Linn-Mar;2;1;2;6

Jefferson;1;2;3;5

I.C. West;1;2;2;3

Dub. Wahlert;1;2;1;5

Dub. Hemp.;0;3;3;5

I.C. Liberty;0;3;1;6

MVC BOYS

Mississippi Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

C.R. Prairie;1;0;5;0

Cedar Falls;1;0;4;1

Dub. Senior;1;0;3;1

I.C. City High;1;0;3;2

C.R. Xavier;0;1;2;3

Wat. East;0;1;1;4

West. Dub.;0;1;1;4

C.R. Washington;0;2;2;3

Valley Division

;W;L;W;L

Dub. Hemp.;2;0;6;0

I.C. Liberty;1;0;4;1

C.R. Kennedy;1;0;3;1

Wat. West ;1;0;3;0

I.C. West;0;1;4;1

C.R. Jefferson;0;1;2;3

Dub. Wahlert;0;1;2;3

Linn-Mar;0;1;2;2

IOWA STAR GIRLS

;Conf.;;All

North;W;L;W;L

Riceville;4;0;6;1

Clarksville;2;0;6;1

Dunkerton;2;1;3;4

Tripoli;2;3;4;4

Janesville;2;3;2;6

Wat. Christian;1;3;1;7

Don Bosco;0;3;0;5

South;W;L;W;L

Collins-Max.;3;1;7;2

Meskwaki;3;1;7;2

Colo-Nesco;3;1;6;2

Baxter;3;1;5;3

GMG;1;3;2;6

North Tama;1;4;1;6

Valley Lutheran;0;3;0;4

IOWA STAR BOYS

;Conf.;;All

North;W;L;W;L

Janesville;5;0;7;0

Don Bosco;3;0;4;0

Dunkerton;2;1;4;3

Tripoli;2;3;3;4

Wat. Christian;1;3;2;5

Clarksville;0;2;1;6

Riceville;0;4;1;6

South;W;L;W;L

Meskwaki;4;0;6;1

Baxter;3;1;5;2

North Tama;3;2;4;3

Collins-Max.;2;2;3;4

GMG;1;3;2;5

Colo-Nesco;1;3;1;6

Valley Lutheran;0;3;0;4

NORTH CENTRAL

;Conf.;;All

Girls;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake;4;0;7;0

Algona;4;0;5;2

Hamp.-Dum.;3;1;6;1

Clarion-Gold.;2;2;4;2

Webster City;2;2;4;4

Humboldt;1;3;3;4

IF-Alden;0;4;0;8

St. Edmond;0;4;0;6

Boys;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake;4;0;5;1

Algona;3;0;6;0

Webster City;2;1;4;1

Clarion-Gold.;2;2;4;2

Humboldt;1;2;4;2

IF-Alden;1;2;3;2

St. Edmond;1;3;1;5

Hamp.-Dum.;0;4;2;4

NICL EAST

;Conf.;;All

Girls;W;L;W;L

Dike-NH;6;0;6;1

Hudson;6;1;8;1

Jesup;4;3;5;3

Sum.-Fred.;3;2;4;3

Denver;3;3;4;5

Apl.-Park.;2;3;4;3

Columbus;2;4;2;7

Wapsie Val.;1;5;4;5

Union;0;6;0;8

Boys;W;L;W;L

Dike-NH;5;0;6;0

Apl.-Park.;4;1;6;1

Denver;4;1;4;2

Hudson;3;3;3;3

Sum.-Fred.;2;2;3;3

Columbus ;2;3;2;5

Wapsie Val.;2;3;2;4

Union;1;4;1;5

Jesup;0;6;1;6

NICL WEST

;Conf.;;All

Girls;W;L;W;L

Grundy Ctr.;4;0;5;1

W. Marshall;3;1;5;1

AGWSR ;3;1;5;2

BCLUW;2;2;6;3

E. Marshall;1;3;4;5

Glad.-Rein.;1;3;1;7

South Hardin;0;4;1;6

Boys;W;L;W;L

AGWSR ;2;2;2;3

BCLUW;1;3;2;5

E. Marshall;0;4;1;6

Glad.-Rein.;4;0;6;0

Grundy Ctr.;2;2;3;2

South Hardin;4;0;4;2

W. Marshall;1;3;2;4

NORTHEAST IOWA

;Conf.;;All

Girls;W;L;W;L

Waverly-SR;4;0;6;2

Crestwood;3;0;9;1

Waukon;2;2;6;3

New Hamp.;2;2;3;5

Charles City;1;2;3;6

Decorah;1;3;6;3

Oelwein;0;4;0;7

Boys;W;L;W;L

Waverly-SR;4;0;4;3

Charles City;3;0;3;3

Decorah;2;1;3;3

Crestwood;1;1;3;2

Waukon;1;2;2;3

New Hamp.;0;3;1;7

Oelwein;0;4;1;6

TOP OF IOWA EAST

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

St. Ansgar;5;0;6;1

Newman;5;1;5;3

Osage;4;1;4;1

West Fork;3;2;3;5

Rockford;2;3;3;4

Cen. Springs;2;3;2;5

Nash.-Plain.;1;4;2;6

No. Butler;1;4;2;5

N'wd-Ken.;0;5;1;6

Boys;Conf.;;All

Osage;5;0;7;0

West Fork;5;0;7;0

Newman;4;2;4;3

Rockford;3;2;5;2

Nash.-Plain.;2;3;3;4

St. Ansgar;2;3;2;4

Cen. Springs;1;4;1;6

No. Butler;1;4;1;5

N'wd-Ken.;0;5;1;5

TOP OF IOWA WEST

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

W. Hancock;6;0;8;0

Garrigan;5;0;8;0

Forest City;4;1;5;1

Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;3;3;3;3

Lake Mills;2;3;4;3

North Union;2;3;4;4

Belmond-Kle;2;4;3;4

Eagle Grove;0;5;0;7

North Iowa;0;5;0;7

Boys;W;L;W;L

Garrigan;5;0;7;1

Lake Mills;4;1;5;1

Forest City;4;1;4;4

W. Hancock;4;2;4;3

Gar.-Hay.-Ven.;3;3;3;4

Eagle Grove;1;4;1;6

North Iowa;1;4;1;6

North Union;1;4;1;7

Belmond-Kle;1;5;2;6

TRI-RIVERS EAST

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Marq. Cath.;2;0;8;1

Pr. of Peace;2;0;4;3

Easton Val.;1;1;3;5

Lisbon;1;1;3;6

Midland;0;1;1;6

C.V. Christian;0;1;0;8

Cal.-Wheat.;0;2;3;6

Boys;W;L;W;L

Easton Val.;1;0;7;0

Lisbon;1;0;3;4

Pr. Of Peace;1;0;1;5

Midland;0;0;1;6

Cal.-Wheat.;0;1;3;5

C.V. Christian;0;1;2;6

Marq. Cath.;0;1;1;8

TRI-RIVERS WEST

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Maq. Valley;2;0;8;0

Springville;2;0;7;0

North Linn;2;0;6;1

East Buch.;1;1;6;2

Alburnett;1;1;3;4

Central City;0;2;4;4

Ed-Co;0;2;2;6

Starmont;0;2;2;6

Boys;Conf.;;All

North Linn;1;0;6;0

Alburnett;1;0;5;2

Springville;1;0;5;1

Maq. Valley;1;0;3;4

Central City;0;1;5;2

Ed-Co;0;1;5;2

East Buch.;0;1;2;4

Starmont;0;1;2;5

UPPER IOWA

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MFL MarMac;6;1;8;2

Central;5;1;8;1

Turkey Valley;5;1;8;1

N. Fayette Val.;5;1;5;2

Kee High;3;3;5;3

West Central;2;4;3;5

Postville;1;5;2;6

Clayton Ridge;1;5;1;7

South Winn.;0;7;0;8

Boys;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MFL MarMac;5;1;7;1

South Winn.;5;1;5;2

Turkey Valley;4;1;5;2

Postville;4;2;5;3

N. Fayette Val.;3;2;3;3

Kee High;2;3;3;4

Clayton Ridge;1;4;1;5

Central;0;5;0;7

West Central;0;5;0;7

WAMAC EAST

Girls;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Cent. DeWitt;2;0;8;0

Marion;1;0;6;0

Maquoketa;1;1;6;2

Beckman;1;1;6;3

Solon;1;1;3;5

W. Delaware;0;1;1;7

Mount Vernon;0;2;2;5

Boys;Conf.;;All

Mount Vernon;2;0;6;0

Beckman;1;0;7;0

Marion;1;0;5;1

Central DeWitt;1;1;5;1

Solon;0;1;2;4

W. Delaware;0;1;2;5

Maquoketa;0;2;1;5

WAMAC WEST

Girls;Conf.;All

;W;L;W;L

Ctr.-Pt.-Urb.;2;0;6;0

Benton;1;1;5;3

Cl. Creek-Am.;1;1;5;3

Independence;1;1;1;7

Williamsburg;1;1;1;6

Vint-Shell.;0;1;3;5

S. Tama;0;1;0;7

Boys;W;L;W;L

Ctr.-Pt.-Urb.;2;0;4;4

Williamsburg;2;0;2;4

Cl. Creek-Am.;1;1;4;3

Benton;1;1;3;4

Vint-Shell.;0;1;2;4

S. Tama;0;1;0;6

Independence;0;2;1;5

