NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;11;4;.733;—

Toronto;11;4;.733;—

Philadelphia;11;5;.688;½

Brooklyn;7;8;.467;4

New York;4;12;.250;7½

Southeast Division

Miami;11;4;.733;—

Orlando;6;9;.400;5

Washington;5;8;.385;5

Charlotte;6;11;.353;6

Atlanta;4;12;.250;7½

Central Division

Milwaukee;12;3;.800;—

Indiana;9;6;.600;3

Chicago;6;11;.353;7

Detroit;5;10;.333;7

Cleveland;5;11;.313;7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;11;5;.688;—

Dallas;10;5;.667;½

New Orleans;6;9;.400;4½

San Antonio;6;11;.353;5½

Memphis;5;10;.333;5½

Northwest Division

Denver;11;3;.786;—

Utah;10;5;.667;1½

Minnesota;8;8;.500;4

Oklahoma City;5;10;.333;6½

Portland;5;12;.294;7½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;14;2;.875;—

L.A. Clippers;11;5;.688;3

Phoenix;8;7;.533;5½

Sacramento;6;8;.429;7

Golden State;3;14;.176;11½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Phoenix 100, Minnesota 98

Chicago 116, Charlotte 115

Indiana 111, Orlando 106

Philadelphia 113, Miami 86

San Antonio 111, New York 104

Toronto 119, Atlanta 116

Cleveland 110, Portland 104

L.A. Lakers 109, Memphis 108

Detroit at Milwaukee, late

New Orleans at Utah, late

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Houston 85, Oklahoma 69

Oklahoma St. 69, Rice 38

Big Ten

Minnesota 71, Montana St. 60

Notre Dame 76, Michigan 72

Missouri Valley

Bradley 79, Miami (Ohio) 68

Southern Illinois 85, Eastern Michigan 54

Northern Sun

Maryville 71, Upper Iowa 51

Minot St. 85, Yellowstone Christian 38

Northern Michigan 55, Saint Cloud St.53

Wayne St. 84, Black Hills St. 74

Winona State 73, Quincy 63

American Rivers

Augustana (Ill) 75, Dubuque 56

Central 101, Iowa Wesleyan 68

Elmhurst 70, Buena Vista 60

Loras 79, Wis.-Eau Claire 76

Neb. Wesleyan 90, Johnson & Wales 64

Iowa colleges

Benedictine 84, Mount Mercy 69

Central 101, Iowa Wesleyan 68

Central Methodist 111, Graceland 58

Clarke 69, Baker 46

Dordt 93, Briar Cliff 58

Hastings 76, Morningside 69

Northwestern (Minn.) 76, Grinnell 66

Northwestern 78, Jamestown 51

William Penn 77, Missouri Valley 52

Wis.-LaCrosse 71, Cornell 39

Iowa community colleges

DMACC 84, County Upper Academy 33

Hutchinson 68, Iowa Western 63

Iowa Lakes 95, Minnesota West Tech 65

NIACC 77, Northeast 66

Southeastern 75, Blackhawk-Moline 66

East

Binghamton 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

Cleveland St. 65, St. Bonaventure 62

Columbia 71, Army 62

Cornell 77, Delaware St. 51

Duquesne 81, Pittsburgh 62

Holy Cross 68, Merrimack 42

Lafayette 54, Albany (NY) 47

Yale 78, Northeastern 63

South

Bethune-Cookman 75, Georgia Southern 57

East Carolina 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Kennesaw St. 58, UNC-Wilmington 56

Marist 74, Lipscomb 63

Mississippi 76, Louisiana Tech 53

NC A&T 55, Arkansas St. 50

North Florida 80, Rider 70

Stetson 116, Trinity Baptist 40

UNC-Asheville 72, ETSU 54

William & Mary 76, UMBC 48

Wofford 60, Winthrop 59

Midwest

Akron 81, Detroit 60

Ball St. 74, Butler 70

DePaul 89, Miami 83

Florida St. 86, Ill.-Chicago 42

Green Bay 102, Chicago St. 46

Ohio 78, Incarnate Word 41

S. Dakota St. 67, Wyoming 40

Wright St. 86, Xavier 74

Youngstown St. 64, Wagner 42

Southwest

Houston Baptist 74, Oral Roberts 73

Prairie View 75, Wiley 42

Texas A&M-CC 61, Rio Grande 50

Far west

California Baptist 85, UC Santa Barbara 81

Loyola Marymount 70, Long Beach St. 57

Pepperdine 76, Concordia-Irvine 57

Portland 72, Air Force 56

Portland St. 80, Nevada 75

San Jose St. 88, San Diego 82

Washington 78, Seattle 46

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Illinois 120, Hampton 71

Penn St. 58, Yale 56

Purdue 81, Jacksonville St. 49

Missouri Valley

George Washington 78, Evansville 70

Western Kentucky 83, Illinois St. 69

Northern Sun

Minn. Crookston 92, Waldorf 63

Minn. Duluth 85, Michigan Tech 80

Minot St, 92, Yellowstone Christian 40

Missouri Southern St. 98, Upper Iowa 73

MSU-Mankato 117, Crown 60

Northern St. 70, Chadron St. 59

Saint Cloud St. 75, Dakota Wesleyan 71

Sioux Falls 77, CSU Pueblo 70

Winona St. 96, Bethany Lutheran 83

American Rivers

Buena Vista 80, Northwestern (Minn) 72

Coe 73, Whitworth 59

Loras 88, Saint Scholastica 67

Ripon 59, Luther 49

Simpson 161, Greenville 160

St. Thomas 82, Neb. Wesleyan 63

Iowa colleges

Baker 72, Clarke 68

Benedictine 76, Mount Mercy 64

Dordt 82, Briar Cliff 63

Faith Baptist 107, Trinity Bible 70

Grinnell 116, Great Lakes Christian 90

Graceland 77, Central Methodist 59

Minn. Crookston 92, Waldorf 63

Morningside 95, Hastings 77

Northwestern 103, Jamestown 94

William Penn 107, Missouri Valley 86

Iowa community colleges

Barton 71, Iowa Western 69

Central-Columbus 87, Iowa Central 70

Cloud County 84, DMACC 70

Illinois Central 72, Kirkwood 66

Iowa Lakes 109, Minn. West Tech 79

Marshalltown 98, Ellsworth 93

NIACC 105, Northeast 85

East

Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65

Arizona St. 80, St. John's 67

Binghamton 88, Army 73

Brown 79, NJIT 63

Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58

Penn 81, Providence 75

Rider 87, Columbia 63

Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51

Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT

Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46

The Citadel 79, Marist 75

Vermont 81, CCSU 49

Virginia 58, UMass 46

South

Coppin St. 68, Cornell 66, OT

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

ETSU 98, Delaware St. 66

Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Iona 75, Kennesaw St. 52

James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71

Manhattan 69, Elon 64

Memphis 87, Mississippi 86

NC State 74, UALR 58

Quinnipiac 73, Presbyterian 64

Samford 72, Troy 60

Texas Southern 98, N. Kentucky 96, 2 OTs

UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71

UNC-Wilmington 66, FIU 63

VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48

Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61

Midwest

Ball St. 100, Howard 69

Bethune-Cookman 66, E. Illinois 63

Cent. Michigan 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 60

Cleveland St. 65, E. Kentucky 51

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

Mercer 72, Ill.-Chicago 68

Milwaukee 62, Morgan St. 57

N. Illinois 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64

Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55

Toledo 100, Northwestern Ohio 41

Utah Valley 68, N. Dakota St. 62

W. Illinois 113, Central Christian College of the Bible 62

Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59

Southwest

Incarnate Word 68, St. Francis (IL) 44

Liberty 71, Rice 59

Texas A&M-CC 69, St. Thomas (TX) 59

Far west

Boise St. 82, Pacific 76, 3 OTs

Oregon St. 80, Grambling St. 58

Portland 72, UC Davis 62

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

UC Riverside 73, Denver 49

UC Santa Barbara 88, Menlo 69

