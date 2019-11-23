NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;11;4;.733;—
Toronto;11;4;.733;—
Philadelphia;11;5;.688;½
Brooklyn;7;8;.467;4
New York;4;12;.250;7½
Southeast Division
Miami;11;4;.733;—
Orlando;6;9;.400;5
Washington;5;8;.385;5
Charlotte;6;11;.353;6
Atlanta;4;12;.250;7½
Central Division
Milwaukee;12;3;.800;—
Indiana;9;6;.600;3
Chicago;6;11;.353;7
Detroit;5;10;.333;7
Cleveland;5;11;.313;7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;11;5;.688;—
Dallas;10;5;.667;½
New Orleans;6;9;.400;4½
San Antonio;6;11;.353;5½
Memphis;5;10;.333;5½
Northwest Division
Denver;11;3;.786;—
Utah;10;5;.667;1½
Minnesota;8;8;.500;4
Oklahoma City;5;10;.333;6½
Portland;5;12;.294;7½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;14;2;.875;—
L.A. Clippers;11;5;.688;3
Phoenix;8;7;.533;5½
Sacramento;6;8;.429;7
Golden State;3;14;.176;11½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Phoenix 100, Minnesota 98
Chicago 116, Charlotte 115
Indiana 111, Orlando 106
Philadelphia 113, Miami 86
San Antonio 111, New York 104
Toronto 119, Atlanta 116
Cleveland 110, Portland 104
L.A. Lakers 109, Memphis 108
Detroit at Milwaukee, late
New Orleans at Utah, late
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Houston 85, Oklahoma 69
Oklahoma St. 69, Rice 38
Big Ten
Minnesota 71, Montana St. 60
Notre Dame 76, Michigan 72
Missouri Valley
Bradley 79, Miami (Ohio) 68
Southern Illinois 85, Eastern Michigan 54
Northern Sun
Maryville 71, Upper Iowa 51
Minot St. 85, Yellowstone Christian 38
Northern Michigan 55, Saint Cloud St.53
Wayne St. 84, Black Hills St. 74
Winona State 73, Quincy 63
American Rivers
Augustana (Ill) 75, Dubuque 56
Central 101, Iowa Wesleyan 68
Elmhurst 70, Buena Vista 60
Loras 79, Wis.-Eau Claire 76
Neb. Wesleyan 90, Johnson & Wales 64
Iowa colleges
Benedictine 84, Mount Mercy 69
Central 101, Iowa Wesleyan 68
Central Methodist 111, Graceland 58
Clarke 69, Baker 46
Dordt 93, Briar Cliff 58
Hastings 76, Morningside 69
Northwestern (Minn.) 76, Grinnell 66
Northwestern 78, Jamestown 51
William Penn 77, Missouri Valley 52
Wis.-LaCrosse 71, Cornell 39
Iowa community colleges
DMACC 84, County Upper Academy 33
Hutchinson 68, Iowa Western 63
Iowa Lakes 95, Minnesota West Tech 65
NIACC 77, Northeast 66
Southeastern 75, Blackhawk-Moline 66
East
Binghamton 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
Cleveland St. 65, St. Bonaventure 62
Columbia 71, Army 62
Cornell 77, Delaware St. 51
Duquesne 81, Pittsburgh 62
Holy Cross 68, Merrimack 42
Lafayette 54, Albany (NY) 47
Yale 78, Northeastern 63
South
Bethune-Cookman 75, Georgia Southern 57
East Carolina 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 42
Kennesaw St. 58, UNC-Wilmington 56
Marist 74, Lipscomb 63
Mississippi 76, Louisiana Tech 53
NC A&T 55, Arkansas St. 50
North Florida 80, Rider 70
Stetson 116, Trinity Baptist 40
UNC-Asheville 72, ETSU 54
William & Mary 76, UMBC 48
Wofford 60, Winthrop 59
Midwest
Akron 81, Detroit 60
Ball St. 74, Butler 70
DePaul 89, Miami 83
Florida St. 86, Ill.-Chicago 42
Green Bay 102, Chicago St. 46
Ohio 78, Incarnate Word 41
S. Dakota St. 67, Wyoming 40
Wright St. 86, Xavier 74
Youngstown St. 64, Wagner 42
Southwest
Houston Baptist 74, Oral Roberts 73
Prairie View 75, Wiley 42
Texas A&M-CC 61, Rio Grande 50
Far west
California Baptist 85, UC Santa Barbara 81
Loyola Marymount 70, Long Beach St. 57
Pepperdine 76, Concordia-Irvine 57
Portland 72, Air Force 56
Portland St. 80, Nevada 75
San Jose St. 88, San Diego 82
Washington 78, Seattle 46
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Illinois 120, Hampton 71
Penn St. 58, Yale 56
Purdue 81, Jacksonville St. 49
Missouri Valley
George Washington 78, Evansville 70
Western Kentucky 83, Illinois St. 69
Northern Sun
Minn. Crookston 92, Waldorf 63
Minn. Duluth 85, Michigan Tech 80
Minot St, 92, Yellowstone Christian 40
Missouri Southern St. 98, Upper Iowa 73
MSU-Mankato 117, Crown 60
Northern St. 70, Chadron St. 59
Saint Cloud St. 75, Dakota Wesleyan 71
Sioux Falls 77, CSU Pueblo 70
Winona St. 96, Bethany Lutheran 83
American Rivers
Buena Vista 80, Northwestern (Minn) 72
Coe 73, Whitworth 59
Loras 88, Saint Scholastica 67
Ripon 59, Luther 49
Simpson 161, Greenville 160
St. Thomas 82, Neb. Wesleyan 63
Iowa colleges
Baker 72, Clarke 68
Benedictine 76, Mount Mercy 64
Dordt 82, Briar Cliff 63
Faith Baptist 107, Trinity Bible 70
Grinnell 116, Great Lakes Christian 90
Graceland 77, Central Methodist 59
Minn. Crookston 92, Waldorf 63
Morningside 95, Hastings 77
Northwestern 103, Jamestown 94
William Penn 107, Missouri Valley 86
Iowa community colleges
Barton 71, Iowa Western 69
Central-Columbus 87, Iowa Central 70
Cloud County 84, DMACC 70
Illinois Central 72, Kirkwood 66
Iowa Lakes 109, Minn. West Tech 79
Marshalltown 98, Ellsworth 93
NIACC 105, Northeast 85
East
Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65
Arizona St. 80, St. John's 67
Binghamton 88, Army 73
Brown 79, NJIT 63
Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57
DePaul 72, Boston College 67
Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58
Penn 81, Providence 75
Rider 87, Columbia 63
Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51
Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT
Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46
The Citadel 79, Marist 75
Vermont 81, CCSU 49
Virginia 58, UMass 46
South
Coppin St. 68, Cornell 66, OT
E. Washington 90, High Point 74
ETSU 98, Delaware St. 66
Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Iona 75, Kennesaw St. 52
James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71
Manhattan 69, Elon 64
Memphis 87, Mississippi 86
NC State 74, UALR 58
Quinnipiac 73, Presbyterian 64
Samford 72, Troy 60
Texas Southern 98, N. Kentucky 96, 2 OTs
UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71
UNC-Wilmington 66, FIU 63
VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48
Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61
Midwest
Ball St. 100, Howard 69
Bethune-Cookman 66, E. Illinois 63
Cent. Michigan 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 60
Cleveland St. 65, E. Kentucky 51
Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62
Mercer 72, Ill.-Chicago 68
Milwaukee 62, Morgan St. 57
N. Illinois 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64
Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55
Toledo 100, Northwestern Ohio 41
Utah Valley 68, N. Dakota St. 62
W. Illinois 113, Central Christian College of the Bible 62
Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59
Southwest
Incarnate Word 68, St. Francis (IL) 44
Liberty 71, Rice 59
Texas A&M-CC 69, St. Thomas (TX) 59
Far west
Boise St. 82, Pacific 76, 3 OTs
Oregon St. 80, Grambling St. 58
Portland 72, UC Davis 62
S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45
UC Riverside 73, Denver 49
UC Santa Barbara 88, Menlo 69
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.