BASKETBALL

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 16 5 .762 —

Toronto 15 6 .714 1

Philadelphia 16 7 .696 1

Brooklyn 12 10 .545 4½

New York 4 19 .174 13

Southeast Division

Miami 16 6 .727 —

Orlando 11 11 .500 5

Charlotte 9 15 .375 8

Washington 7 14 .333 8½

Atlanta 5 17 .227 11

Central Division

Milwaukee 20 3 .870 —

Indiana 15 8 .652 5

Detroit 9 14 .391 11

Chicago 8 15 .348 12

Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 16 6 .727 —

Houston 15 7 .682 1

San Antonio 9 14 .391 7½

Memphis 6 15 .286 9½

New Orleans 6 17 .261 10½

Northwest Division

Denver 14 6 .700 —

Utah 12 10 .545 3

Minnesota 10 11 .476 4½

Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 5½

Portland 9 14 .391 6½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers 20 3 .870 —

L.A. Clippers 16 7 .696 4

Phoenix 10 12 .455 9½

Sacramento 8 13 .381 11

Golden State 5 19 .208 15½

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Dallas 130, New Orleans 84

Indiana 104, New York 103

Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94

Houston 115, Phoenix 109

Memphis at Utah, late

GAMES TODAY

Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College women

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Big 12

Arkansas 81, Kansas St. 72

Oklahoma 90, LSU 68

TCU 80, Auburn 65

Texas A&M 73, Oklahoma St. 62

Big Ten

Indiana 72, North Florida 45

Northwestern 79, Dartmouth 37

Missouri Valley

Murray St. 70, Indiana St. 62

Southeast Missouri St. 78, Southern Illinois 65

Northern Sun

Augustana 74, Upper Iowa 48

Concordia St. Paul 82, SW Minnesota St. 79

Minn. Duluth 87, U-Mary 75

MSU-Moorhead 86, Bemidji St. 57

Northern St, 74, Minn. Crookston 64

Saint Cloud St. 80, Minot St. 56

Sioux Falls 66, MSU-Mankato 61

Winona St. 76, Wayne St. 73

American Rivers

Central 71, Mount Mary (Wis.) 47

Loras 85, Simpson 80

Luther 78, Coe 54

Neb. Wesleyan 95, Dubuque 85

Wartburg 82, Buena Vista 42

Iowa colleges

Clarke 77, Peru St. 55

Dordt 98, Midland 62

Grand View 67, Baker 62, OT

Hastings 72, Northwestern 62

Illinois College 74, Cornell 47

Knox 79, Grinnell 57

MidAmerica Nazarene 78, Graceland 56

Missouri Valley 68, Mount Mercy 64

Morningside 75, Briar Cliff 56

Viterbo 54, Waldorf 28

Westminster 99, Iowa Wesleyan 47

William Penn 78, Evangel 75, OT

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Central 57, Southeastern 53

Iowa Western 75, Lake Region St. 73

Kirkwood 77, Iowa Lakes 42

Little Priest Tribal 70, DMACC 60

NIACC 84, Lincoln Land 81

North Central Missouri 78, Marshalltown 67

Northeast 64, Snow 57

Southwestern 75, Ellsworth 67

East

Bowling Green 82, Marshall 69

Buffalo 46, St. Bonaventure 36

Delaware 73, Robert Morris 62

Delaware St. 89, St. Peter’s 66

Duquesne 79, Toledo 74

Fairfield 73, Hofstra 64

George Washington 78, Quinnipiac 67

Harvard 69, Maine 40

Monmouth (NJ) 52, Lafayette 44

NJIT 61, Hartford 52

Penn 81, Stetson 41

Princeton 62, Marist 50

Providence 76, Bryant 32

Rhode Island 89, Brown 44

Rider 70, La Salle 43

Siena 52, Albany (NY) 46

South Carolina 78, Temple 71

Vermont 76, Canisius 53

Villanova 60, Saint Joseph’s 44

Youngstown St. 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 46

South

Bethune-Cookman 68, Palm Beach Atlantic 45

Charleston Southern 92, Virginia-Lynchburg 55

Houston Baptist 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Howard 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

Mercer 62, Georgia Southern 52

Norfolk St. 77, Hampton 56

SE Louisiana 63, Jackson St. 59

South Alabama 62, Tulane 53

UNC-Greensboro 64, Georgia St. 49

Wofford 89, Bob Jones 38

Midwest

DePaul 76, Green Bay 65

E. Illinois 65, Omaha 52

Ohio 70, IUPUI 64

South Dakota 82, Coppin St. 44

Texas Rio Grande Valley 72, Texas A&M International 56

W. Illinois 88, Chicago St. 78

W. Kentucky 91, Ball St. 86

Wichita St. 63, E. Michigan 52

Southwest

Arizona 54, UTEP 43

North Texas 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

Stephen F. Austin 104, Central Christian 46

Texas A&M-CC 90, Texas Wesleyan 52

Texas Southern 63, Rice 56

UALR 63, Tulsa 51

Far west

Air Force 68, Nevada 61

CS Bakersfield 80, Pacific 70

Cal St.-Fullerton 72, San Diego 67

California 73, Boston U. 62

Loyola Marymount 94, Cal State San Bernardino 46

Montana 63, Utah Valley 52

New Mexico St. 77, Weber St. 47

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Cal Poly 67

San Jose St. 84, San Diego St. 67

UCLA 58, CS Northridge 44

Wyoming 73, New Mexico 66

College men

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Big 12

Kansas 72, Colorado 58

Marquette at Kansas St., late

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 58

Baylor 63, Arizona 58

Big Ten

Creighton 95, Nebraska 76

Maryland 59, Illinois 58

Ohio St, 106, Penn St. 74

Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

Missouri Valley

Bradley 83, North Carolina A&T 52

Drake 78, SE Missouri St. 73

Evansville 101, Miami (Ohio) 87

Illinois St. 61, Morehead St. 50

Indiana St. 84, Wright St. 77, OT

Loyola 90, Quincy 59

Southern Mississippi 72, Southern Illinois 69

Northern Sun

Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 59

Bemidji St. 79, MSU-Moorhead 67

Concordia-St. Paul 75, SW Minnesota St. 70

Minn. Duluth 71, U-Mary 59

Northern St. 101, Minn. Crookston 58

Saint Cloud St. 78, Minot St. 73

Sioux Falls 86, MSU-Mankato 81

Wayne St. 70, Winona St. 73

American Rivers

Buena Vista 89, Wartburg 75

Central 90, Bethany Lutheran 89

Coe 84, Luther 65

Loras 82, Simpson 78

Neb. Wesleyan 88, Dubuque 63

Iowa colleges

Clarke 97, Peru St. 83

Dordt 96, Midland 87

Grinnell 115, Knox 93

Illinois College 97, Cornell 84

Maranatha Baptist 65, Faith Baptist 64

MidAmerica Nazarene 73, Graceland 69

Missouri Valley 114, Mount Mercy 104

Morningside 81, Briar Cliff 72

Northwestern 93, Hastings 76

Waldorf 82, Viterbo 73

Westminster 89, Iowa Wesleyan 71

William Penn 113, Evangel 84

Iowa community colleges

Southwestern 80, Ellsworth 75

DMACC 82, Littler Priest Tribal 60

Kirkwood 91, Iowa Lakes 84

Southeastern 98, Iowa Central 63

Indian Hills 93, Western Oklahoma St. 73

East

Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT

Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64

Davidson 70, Northeastern 63

George Washington 66, Delaware 56

Harvard 89, UMass 55

LIU Brooklyn 85, Army 72

La Salle 71, Drexel 63

Lafayette 62, Cornell 59

Loyola (Md.) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Maine 66, CCSU 64

Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT

Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63

Missouri 64, Temple 54

Navy 53, Marist 51, OT

Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67

St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45

St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Stony Brook 79, Brown 63

Vermont 55, Towson 38

Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

Yale 78, Lehigh 65

South

Alabama A&M 67, Jacksonville St. 62, OT

Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83

Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53

Charlotte 76, UNC-Wilmington 57

Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88

FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81

George Mason 68, American U. 53

Georgia St. 73, Mercer 61

Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53

Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60

Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Memphis 65, UAB 57

Mississippi 83, CS Bakersfield 67

Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65

NC State 91, Wake Forest 82

Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59

SC State 80, Presbyterian 68

Southern Miss. 72, S. Illinois 69

Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63

The Citadel 108, Carver 40

UCF 78, NJIT 65

UNC-Greensboro 60, Radford 58

VMI 88, Stetson 61

W. Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 77

W. Kentucky 86, Arkansas 79, OT

Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77

Midwest

Ball St. 102, IUPUI 54

Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72

Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65

Butler 76, Florida 62

E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 80

E. Michigan 55, Detroit 51

Kent St. 81, Cleveland St. 59

UIC 62, Fort Wayne 49

W. Michigan 66, Youngstown St. 64

Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66

Southwest

Abilene Christian 102, Dallas Christian 34

Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63

Incarnate Word 101, Trinity (TX) 65

Lamar 73, Rice 60

North Texas 76, UALR 53

Samford 113, Houston Baptist 90

Texas A&M-CC 81, St. Mary’s (TX) 53

Texas Southern 85, Concordia (TX) 47

UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68

UTSA 77, Texas State 71

Far west

BYU 83, UNLV 50

Nevada 100, Air Force 85

New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65

Oregon 89, Hawaii 64

Pacific 65, Long Beach St. 46

S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72

Santa Clara 71, California 52

UC Davis 66, N. Illinois 57

Utah 98, Cent. Arkansas 67

Utah St. 77, Fresno St. 70, OT

Washington St. 63, New Mexico St. 54

Prep girls

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Christian 30

Turkey Valley 56, Columbus 36

Mississippi Valley

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Dubuque Hempstead 44

Muscatine 40, Linn-Mar 37, OT

Iowa Star

Clarksville 61, Baxter 30

Collins-Maxwell 36, Janesville 31

Meskwaki Settlement 41, Dunkerton 40

Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Christian 30

North Central

Algona 74, Charles City 41

Hampton-Dumont CAL 64, Saint Ansgar 60

North Iowa Cedar

Crestwood 64, Dike-New Hartford 58

Hudson 44, Waukon 35

Lynnville-Sully 66, East Marshall 52

Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Christian 30

Northeast Iowa

Algona 74, Charles City 41

Crestwood 64, Dike-New Hartford 58

Decorah 32, Fillmore Central (MN) 28

Hudson 44, Waukon 35

Jesup 55, New Hampton 46

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Dubuque Hempstead 44

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 72, Mason City Newman 29

Belmond-Klemme 49, Central Springs 39

Hampton-Dumont CAL 64, Saint Ansgar 60

Forest City 48, West Fork 28

Tri-Rivers

Bellevue 57, Easton Valley 33

Maquoketa Valley 34, Monticello 33

Springville 62, Lisbon 27

Upper Iowa

Postville 43, Lanesboro (MN) 40

Turkey Valley 56, Columbus 36

State

Cardinal 45, Moravia 30

Des Moines Christian 53, Dallas Center-Grimes 34

Glenwood 72, Carroll 65

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 54, West Lyon 50

IKM-Manning 78, Panorama 57

Keokuk 55, Central Lee 31

Knoxville 66, Oskaloosa 24

Moulton-Udell 46, Orient-Macksburg 45

Sioux City East 59, Bishop Heelan 55 (OT)

South O’Brien 64, Sheldon 55

Spencer 67, Sioux Central 53

Van Buren 57, Winfield-Mt Union 9

Waukee 61, Council Bluffs Lincoln 27

Wayne 45, Seymour 17

West Branch 62, Anamosa 23

Prep boys

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Davenport North 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53

Iowa City Liberty 58, Center Point-Urbana 37

Dubuque Hempstead 95, Clinton 48

Decorah 57, Western Dubuque 55

Linn-Mar 45, Bettendorf 43

Cedar Rapids Prairie 52, North Scott 44

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 35

Iowa Star

Baxter 55, Clarksville 35

Janesville 65, Collins-Maxwell 48

Meskwaki Settlement 65, Dunkerton 36

North Central

Algona 63, Charles City 43

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Saint Ansgar 42

North Iowa Cedar

East Marshall 66, Lynnville-Sully 4

Northeast Iowa

Algona 63, Charles City 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 35

Decorah 57, Western Dubuque 55

LeRoy Ostrander 59, Oelwein 47

Prairie du Chien 67, Crestwood 61, OT

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 77, Mason City Newman 29

Belmond-Klemme 55, Central Springs 53, OT

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Saint Ansgar 42

Osage 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

West Fork 51, Forest City 40

Tri-Rivers

Northeast 63, Calamus-Wheatland 30

Easton Valley 73, Bellevue 51

Upper Iowa

MFL MarMac 84, Fillmore Central 79

Lanesboro (MN) 61, Postville 38

WaMaC

Grinnell 49, Benton Community 48

Iowa City Liberty 58, Center Point-Urbana 37

State

Council Bluffs Lincoln 51, Des Moines Hoover 50, 2 OTs

Fort Madison 73, Centerville 61

Keota 75, Lone Tree 57

Northeast, Goose Lake 63, Calamus-Wheatland 30

Pleasant Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 27

South O’Brien, Paullina 56, Sheldon 38

Spencer 53, Sioux Central 34

Urbandale 66, Fort Dodge 44

