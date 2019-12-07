BASKETBALL
NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 5 .762 —
Toronto 15 6 .714 1
Philadelphia 16 7 .696 1
Brooklyn 12 10 .545 4½
New York 4 19 .174 13
Southeast Division
Miami 16 6 .727 —
Orlando 11 11 .500 5
Charlotte 9 15 .375 8
Washington 7 14 .333 8½
Atlanta 5 17 .227 11
Central Division
Milwaukee 20 3 .870 —
Indiana 15 8 .652 5
Detroit 9 14 .391 11
Chicago 8 15 .348 12
Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 6 .727 —
Houston 15 7 .682 1
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7½
Memphis 6 15 .286 9½
New Orleans 6 17 .261 10½
Northwest Division
Denver 14 6 .700 —
Utah 12 10 .545 3
Minnesota 10 11 .476 4½
Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 5½
Portland 9 14 .391 6½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers 20 3 .870 —
L.A. Clippers 16 7 .696 4
Phoenix 10 12 .455 9½
Sacramento 8 13 .381 11
Golden State 5 19 .208 15½
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Dallas 130, New Orleans 84
Indiana 104, New York 103
Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94
Houston 115, Phoenix 109
Memphis at Utah, late
GAMES TODAY
Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College women
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Big 12
Arkansas 81, Kansas St. 72
Oklahoma 90, LSU 68
TCU 80, Auburn 65
Texas A&M 73, Oklahoma St. 62
Big Ten
Indiana 72, North Florida 45
Northwestern 79, Dartmouth 37
Missouri Valley
Murray St. 70, Indiana St. 62
Southeast Missouri St. 78, Southern Illinois 65
Northern Sun
Augustana 74, Upper Iowa 48
Concordia St. Paul 82, SW Minnesota St. 79
Minn. Duluth 87, U-Mary 75
MSU-Moorhead 86, Bemidji St. 57
Northern St, 74, Minn. Crookston 64
Saint Cloud St. 80, Minot St. 56
Sioux Falls 66, MSU-Mankato 61
Winona St. 76, Wayne St. 73
American Rivers
Central 71, Mount Mary (Wis.) 47
Loras 85, Simpson 80
Luther 78, Coe 54
Neb. Wesleyan 95, Dubuque 85
Wartburg 82, Buena Vista 42
Iowa colleges
Clarke 77, Peru St. 55
Dordt 98, Midland 62
Grand View 67, Baker 62, OT
Hastings 72, Northwestern 62
Illinois College 74, Cornell 47
Knox 79, Grinnell 57
MidAmerica Nazarene 78, Graceland 56
Missouri Valley 68, Mount Mercy 64
Morningside 75, Briar Cliff 56
Viterbo 54, Waldorf 28
Westminster 99, Iowa Wesleyan 47
William Penn 78, Evangel 75, OT
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Central 57, Southeastern 53
Iowa Western 75, Lake Region St. 73
Kirkwood 77, Iowa Lakes 42
Little Priest Tribal 70, DMACC 60
NIACC 84, Lincoln Land 81
North Central Missouri 78, Marshalltown 67
Northeast 64, Snow 57
Southwestern 75, Ellsworth 67
East
Bowling Green 82, Marshall 69
Buffalo 46, St. Bonaventure 36
Delaware 73, Robert Morris 62
Delaware St. 89, St. Peter’s 66
Duquesne 79, Toledo 74
Fairfield 73, Hofstra 64
George Washington 78, Quinnipiac 67
Harvard 69, Maine 40
Monmouth (NJ) 52, Lafayette 44
NJIT 61, Hartford 52
Penn 81, Stetson 41
Princeton 62, Marist 50
Providence 76, Bryant 32
Rhode Island 89, Brown 44
Rider 70, La Salle 43
Siena 52, Albany (NY) 46
South Carolina 78, Temple 71
Vermont 76, Canisius 53
Villanova 60, Saint Joseph’s 44
Youngstown St. 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 46
South
Bethune-Cookman 68, Palm Beach Atlantic 45
Charleston Southern 92, Virginia-Lynchburg 55
Houston Baptist 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Howard 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 56
Mercer 62, Georgia Southern 52
Norfolk St. 77, Hampton 56
SE Louisiana 63, Jackson St. 59
South Alabama 62, Tulane 53
UNC-Greensboro 64, Georgia St. 49
Wofford 89, Bob Jones 38
Midwest
DePaul 76, Green Bay 65
E. Illinois 65, Omaha 52
Ohio 70, IUPUI 64
South Dakota 82, Coppin St. 44
Texas Rio Grande Valley 72, Texas A&M International 56
W. Illinois 88, Chicago St. 78
W. Kentucky 91, Ball St. 86
Wichita St. 63, E. Michigan 52
Southwest
Arizona 54, UTEP 43
North Texas 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
Stephen F. Austin 104, Central Christian 46
Texas A&M-CC 90, Texas Wesleyan 52
Texas Southern 63, Rice 56
UALR 63, Tulsa 51
Far west
Air Force 68, Nevada 61
CS Bakersfield 80, Pacific 70
Cal St.-Fullerton 72, San Diego 67
California 73, Boston U. 62
Loyola Marymount 94, Cal State San Bernardino 46
Montana 63, Utah Valley 52
New Mexico St. 77, Weber St. 47
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Cal Poly 67
San Jose St. 84, San Diego St. 67
UCLA 58, CS Northridge 44
Wyoming 73, New Mexico 66
College men
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Big 12
Kansas 72, Colorado 58
Marquette at Kansas St., late
St. John’s 70, West Virginia 58
Baylor 63, Arizona 58
Big Ten
Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
Maryland 59, Illinois 58
Ohio St, 106, Penn St. 74
Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64
Missouri Valley
Bradley 83, North Carolina A&T 52
Drake 78, SE Missouri St. 73
Evansville 101, Miami (Ohio) 87
Illinois St. 61, Morehead St. 50
Indiana St. 84, Wright St. 77, OT
Loyola 90, Quincy 59
Southern Mississippi 72, Southern Illinois 69
Northern Sun
Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 59
Bemidji St. 79, MSU-Moorhead 67
Concordia-St. Paul 75, SW Minnesota St. 70
Minn. Duluth 71, U-Mary 59
Northern St. 101, Minn. Crookston 58
Saint Cloud St. 78, Minot St. 73
Sioux Falls 86, MSU-Mankato 81
Wayne St. 70, Winona St. 73
American Rivers
Buena Vista 89, Wartburg 75
Central 90, Bethany Lutheran 89
Coe 84, Luther 65
Loras 82, Simpson 78
Neb. Wesleyan 88, Dubuque 63
Iowa colleges
Clarke 97, Peru St. 83
Dordt 96, Midland 87
Grinnell 115, Knox 93
Illinois College 97, Cornell 84
Maranatha Baptist 65, Faith Baptist 64
MidAmerica Nazarene 73, Graceland 69
Missouri Valley 114, Mount Mercy 104
Morningside 81, Briar Cliff 72
Northwestern 93, Hastings 76
Waldorf 82, Viterbo 73
Westminster 89, Iowa Wesleyan 71
William Penn 113, Evangel 84
Iowa community colleges
Southwestern 80, Ellsworth 75
DMACC 82, Littler Priest Tribal 60
Kirkwood 91, Iowa Lakes 84
Southeastern 98, Iowa Central 63
Indian Hills 93, Western Oklahoma St. 73
East
Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT
Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64
Davidson 70, Northeastern 63
George Washington 66, Delaware 56
Harvard 89, UMass 55
LIU Brooklyn 85, Army 72
La Salle 71, Drexel 63
Lafayette 62, Cornell 59
Loyola (Md.) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 48
Maine 66, CCSU 64
Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT
Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63
Missouri 64, Temple 54
Navy 53, Marist 51, OT
Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67
St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45
St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60
St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68
Stony Brook 79, Brown 63
Vermont 55, Towson 38
Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
Yale 78, Lehigh 65
South
Alabama A&M 67, Jacksonville St. 62, OT
Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83
Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53
Charlotte 76, UNC-Wilmington 57
Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88
FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81
George Mason 68, American U. 53
Georgia St. 73, Mercer 61
Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53
Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60
Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52
Memphis 65, UAB 57
Mississippi 83, CS Bakersfield 67
Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65
NC State 91, Wake Forest 82
Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59
SC State 80, Presbyterian 68
Southern Miss. 72, S. Illinois 69
Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63
The Citadel 108, Carver 40
UCF 78, NJIT 65
UNC-Greensboro 60, Radford 58
VMI 88, Stetson 61
W. Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 77
W. Kentucky 86, Arkansas 79, OT
Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77
Midwest
Ball St. 102, IUPUI 54
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72
Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65
Butler 76, Florida 62
E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 80
E. Michigan 55, Detroit 51
Kent St. 81, Cleveland St. 59
UIC 62, Fort Wayne 49
W. Michigan 66, Youngstown St. 64
Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66
Southwest
Abilene Christian 102, Dallas Christian 34
Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63
Incarnate Word 101, Trinity (TX) 65
Lamar 73, Rice 60
North Texas 76, UALR 53
Samford 113, Houston Baptist 90
Texas A&M-CC 81, St. Mary’s (TX) 53
Texas Southern 85, Concordia (TX) 47
UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68
UTSA 77, Texas State 71
Far west
BYU 83, UNLV 50
Nevada 100, Air Force 85
New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65
Oregon 89, Hawaii 64
Pacific 65, Long Beach St. 46
S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72
Santa Clara 71, California 52
UC Davis 66, N. Illinois 57
Utah 98, Cent. Arkansas 67
Utah St. 77, Fresno St. 70, OT
Washington St. 63, New Mexico St. 54
Prep girls
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Christian 30
Turkey Valley 56, Columbus 36
Mississippi Valley
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Dubuque Hempstead 44
Muscatine 40, Linn-Mar 37, OT
Iowa Star
Clarksville 61, Baxter 30
Collins-Maxwell 36, Janesville 31
Meskwaki Settlement 41, Dunkerton 40
Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Christian 30
North Central
Algona 74, Charles City 41
Hampton-Dumont CAL 64, Saint Ansgar 60
North Iowa Cedar
Crestwood 64, Dike-New Hartford 58
Hudson 44, Waukon 35
Lynnville-Sully 66, East Marshall 52
Wapsie Valley 45, Waterloo Christian 30
Northeast Iowa
Algona 74, Charles City 41
Crestwood 64, Dike-New Hartford 58
Decorah 32, Fillmore Central (MN) 28
Hudson 44, Waukon 35
Jesup 55, New Hampton 46
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Dubuque Hempstead 44
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 72, Mason City Newman 29
Belmond-Klemme 49, Central Springs 39
Hampton-Dumont CAL 64, Saint Ansgar 60
Forest City 48, West Fork 28
Tri-Rivers
Bellevue 57, Easton Valley 33
Maquoketa Valley 34, Monticello 33
Springville 62, Lisbon 27
Upper Iowa
Postville 43, Lanesboro (MN) 40
Turkey Valley 56, Columbus 36
State
Cardinal 45, Moravia 30
Des Moines Christian 53, Dallas Center-Grimes 34
Glenwood 72, Carroll 65
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 54, West Lyon 50
IKM-Manning 78, Panorama 57
Keokuk 55, Central Lee 31
Knoxville 66, Oskaloosa 24
Moulton-Udell 46, Orient-Macksburg 45
Sioux City East 59, Bishop Heelan 55 (OT)
South O’Brien 64, Sheldon 55
Spencer 67, Sioux Central 53
Van Buren 57, Winfield-Mt Union 9
Waukee 61, Council Bluffs Lincoln 27
Wayne 45, Seymour 17
West Branch 62, Anamosa 23
Prep boys
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley
Davenport North 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53
Iowa City Liberty 58, Center Point-Urbana 37
Dubuque Hempstead 95, Clinton 48
Decorah 57, Western Dubuque 55
Linn-Mar 45, Bettendorf 43
Cedar Rapids Prairie 52, North Scott 44
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 35
Iowa Star
Baxter 55, Clarksville 35
Janesville 65, Collins-Maxwell 48
Meskwaki Settlement 65, Dunkerton 36
North Central
Algona 63, Charles City 43
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Saint Ansgar 42
North Iowa Cedar
East Marshall 66, Lynnville-Sully 4
Northeast Iowa
Algona 63, Charles City 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 35
Decorah 57, Western Dubuque 55
LeRoy Ostrander 59, Oelwein 47
Prairie du Chien 67, Crestwood 61, OT
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 77, Mason City Newman 29
Belmond-Klemme 55, Central Springs 53, OT
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Saint Ansgar 42
Osage 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
West Fork 51, Forest City 40
Tri-Rivers
Northeast 63, Calamus-Wheatland 30
Easton Valley 73, Bellevue 51
Upper Iowa
MFL MarMac 84, Fillmore Central 79
Lanesboro (MN) 61, Postville 38
WaMaC
Grinnell 49, Benton Community 48
Iowa City Liberty 58, Center Point-Urbana 37
State
Council Bluffs Lincoln 51, Des Moines Hoover 50, 2 OTs
Fort Madison 73, Centerville 61
Keota 75, Lone Tree 57
Northeast, Goose Lake 63, Calamus-Wheatland 30
Pleasant Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 27
South O’Brien, Paullina 56, Sheldon 38
Spencer 53, Sioux Central 34
Urbandale 66, Fort Dodge 44
