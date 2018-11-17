Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;13;4;.765;—

Philadelphia;11;7;.611;2½

Boston;9;7;.563;3½

Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6

New York;4;12;.250;8½

Southeast Division

Orlando;8;8;.500;—

Charlotte;7;8;.467;½

Miami;6;9;.400;1½

Washington;5;10;.333;2½

Atlanta;3;13;.188;5

Central Division

Milwaukee;11;4;.733;—

Indiana;10;6;.625;1½

Detroit;7;6;.538;3

Chicago;4;13;.235;8

Cleveland;2;12;.143;8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;9;5;.643;—

New Orleans;9;7;.563;1

Houston;8;7;.533;1½

San Antonio;7;7;.500;2

Dallas;6;8;.429;3

Northwest Division

Portland;10;5;.667;—

Okla. City;9;5;.643;½

Denver;10;6;.625;½

Utah;8;8;.500;2½

Minnesota;7;9;.438;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;12;4;.750;—

L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;1½

L.A. Lakers;8;7;.533;3½

Sacramento;8;8;.500;4

Phoenix;3;11;.214;8

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119

Indiana 97, Atlanta 89

New Orleans 125, Denver 115

Orlando 130, L.A. Lakers 117

Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119, OT

Utah 98, Boston 86

Houston 132, Sacramento 112

Toronto 122, Chicago 83

Golden State at Dallas, late

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late

GAMES TODAY

Memphis at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Michigan 84, George Washington 61

Wisconsin 96, Houston Baptist 59

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 90, Eastern Kentucky 85

Drake 75, Texas St. 69

Southern Illinois 48, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48

Ill.-Chicago 71, Bradley 70

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 95, Northland 69

Black Hills St., 65, Augustana 62

Concordia-SP 85, Edgewood 70

Minn. Crookston 79, Valley City St. 60

Montana St. Billings 79, Minot St, 65

MSU-Mankato 80, Saint Cloud St. 77

Northern St. 75, South Dakota Mines 67

Winona St. 87, Waldorf 44

MSU-Moorhead vs. Simon Fraser, late

American Rivers

Carroll 76, Central 71

Coe 79, Piedmont 64

Dubuque 86, St. Scholastica 75

Loras 105, Olivet 88

Luther 82, Bethany 80

Neb. Wesleyan 77, St. Norbert 67

Simpson 73, Hope 55

Wartburg 71, Viterbo 54

Wis.-Stevens Point 87, Buena Vista 72

Iowa college

Benedictine 79, Mount Mercy 65

Briar Cliff 100, Doane 89

Clarke 78, Baker 68

Grace College 108, Emmaus 65

Johnson & Wales 95, Iowa Wesleyan 73

Missouri Valley 92, Grand View 61

Morningside 92, Northwestern 72

Randall 110, Faith Baptist 49

William Penn 109, Evangel 73

Winona St. 87, Waldorf 44

Iowa community college

DMACC 93, Metropolitan 88

Highland 72, Marshalltown 69

Howard 78, Ellsworth 59

Iowa Central 88, County Upper Academy 46

Kirkwood 82, John Wood 63

East

Albany (NY) 75, Canisius 66

Brown 82, Sacred Heart 77

Cornell 86, NJIT 73

Drexel 89, La Salle 84

Duquesne 69, Radford 64

FAU 85, Towson 71

FIU 98, Columbia 87

Fordham 67, Youngstown St. 61

Furman 76, Villanova 68, OT

Mass.-Lowell 92, Army 85

Pittsburgh 71, North Alabama 66

Providence 76, South Carolina 67

Robert Morris 68, MVSU 59

Saint Louis 66, Seton Hall 64

Wagner 79, Fairfield 73

South

Coastal Carolina 78, UNC Asheville 52

ETSU 76, Winthrop 74

George Mason 69, Southern U. 65

Georgia Southern 88, Pepperdine 78

Jacksonville 71, South Alabama 48

Miami 78, Bethune-Cookman 70

N. Kentucky 59, Manhattan 53

NC State 82, Maine 63

SE Louisiana 69, Stetson 57

SE Missouri 63, Chattanooga 42

Tennessee St. 114, Fisk 61

UMBC 68, High Point 59

W. Carolina 94, Hiwassee 55

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 86, Calvin 67

Beloit 74, Macalester 65

Culver-Stockton 84, MidAm Nazarene 81

E. Michigan 80, Boston U. 62

Green Bay 87, Morehead St. 70

Gustavus 71, Northwestern (Minn.) 68

Illinois Wesleyan 86, Alma 81

Incarnate Word 80, N. Dakota St. 78, OT

Lewis 74, Wayne (Mich.) 72

Marian (Wis.) 74, Wis.-Superior 66

Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55

N. Illinois 73, Illinois Tech 66

North Dakota 112, Minn.-Morris 58

Notre Dame 73, William & Mary 64

Peru St. 71, Central Methodist 70

Ripon 61, Wis.-La Crosse 57

St. John's (Minn.) 71, Wis.-Platteville 55

St. Mary's (Minn.) 79, Martin Luther 63

W. Michigan 99, Aquinas 52

Wis.-Eau Claire 82, McMurry 71

Wis.-Stout 91, Bethel (Minn.) 80

Wright St. 89, North Florida 72

Southwest

Lamar 74, Prairie View 67

Lipscomb 79, SMU 73

North Texas 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 34

Rice 102, Northwestern St. 74

Far west

BYU 91, Alabama A&M 60

CS Bakersfield 73, San Jose St. 72

E. Washington 87, UMKC 80, OT

New Mexico St. 96, New Mexico 94

Northwest U. 91, Cal Maritime 76

UC Davis 57, Texas A&M-CC 54

UC Riverside 63, UC Merced 53

UC Santa Barbara 88, Montana St. 69

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Idaho 88, Texas Tech 77

Big Ten

Iowa 106, North Carolina Central 39

Minnesota 53, San Diego 48

Wisconsin 64, North Dakota St. 53

Missouri Valley

Eastern Michigan 50, Illinois St.41

Loyola 75, Ill.-Chicago 60

Missouri St. 74, Ball St. 54

Southern Illinois 58, Marshall 49

Vaparaiso 78, St. Francis (NY) 76

Northern Sun

Minn. Crookston 72, Mayville St. 66

Saint Cloud St. 66, Concordia (Ore) 55

Sioux Falls 90, Chadron St. 44

SW Minnesota St. 90, William Jewell 67

Truman St. 59, Winona St. 56

U-Mary 112, Rhema Bible 32

Upper Iowa 91, Emmaus 74

Wayne St. 69, Quincy 62

American Rivers

Augustana (Ill) 68, Central 54

Buena Vista 57, Macalester 56

Carroll 95, Wartburg 49

Loras 91, Lake Forest 78

St. Mary’s (MN) 87, Neb. Wesleyan 76

Simpson 84, Saint Benedict 80, OT

Wis.-Stevens Point 72, Luther 69

Wis.-Whitewater 73, Dubuque 47

Iowa college

Baker 71, Clarke 67

Benedictine 69, Mount Mercy 65

Briar Cliff 82, Doane 55

Dordt 82, Col. Of Saint Mary 62

Grand View 71, Missouri Valley 62

Illinois Wesleyan 66, Cornell 52

Northwestern 91, Morningside 66

Randall 56, Faith Baptist 47

Saint Ambrose 61, Roosevelt 44

Upper Iowa 91, Emmaus 74

Waldorf 60, Grinnell 35

William Penn 61, Evangel 53

Iowa community college

Bryant & Stratton 104, Ellsworth 71

Arizona Western 60, Iowa Western 57

Southeastern 77, McCook 69

Central CC-Columbus 72, DMACC 56

Johnson County 82, NIACC 74

Kirkwood 76, Triton 58

Moberly Area CC 82, Marshalltown 38

East

Cornell 63, Mass.-Lowell 54

Delaware St. 65, Post 53

Hofstra 67, St. Bonaventure 59

Lafayette 66, Wagner 43

Md.-Eastern Shore 88, Cheyney University (PA) 39

Penn 85, NJIT 42

Rider 85, Mount St. Mary's 67

St. Peter's 86, LIU Brooklyn 59

Stony Brook 79, Manhattan 48

Towson 92, La Salle 68

UConn 80, Vanderbilt 42

UMass 74, CCSU 59

William & Mary 65, Loyola (Md.) 49

South

Appalachian St. 81, Davidson 78

Delaware 71, Nicholls 56

Furman 78, SC-Upstate 67

Jacksonville St. 58, Lipscomb 46

Liberty 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Morehead St. 104, Chicago St. 68

New Orleans 93, Trinity Baptist 38

Niagara 67, Morgan St. 57

UNC-Asheville 74, W. Carolina 49

UNC-Wilmington 77, Grand Canyon 55

UT Martin 97, Arkansas St. 91

Midwest

Akron 85, Oakland 65

Augsburg 69, Northwestern (Minn.) 57

Bowling Green 61, Robert Morris 60

Butler 92, W. Illinois 51

Cent. Michigan 108, W. Kentucky 90

Concordia (Wis.) 77, Wis.-Platteville 61

E. Michigan 50, Illinois St. 41

Gustavus 87, Martin Luther 46

Kent St. 62, N. Kentucky 61

Mid-Am Nazarene 80, Culver-Stockton 51

Northeastern 84, Dayton 79

Notre Dame 101, DePaul 77

Wis. Lutheran 64, Calvin 50

Wis.-LaCrosse 59, St. Mary's (Minn.) 36

Wis.-Stout 59, St. Olaf 43

Xavier 48, Fairfield 35

Southwest

Abilene Christian 78, Eastern New Mexico 46

Idaho 88, Texas Tech 77

Montana St. 67, Texas State 59

New Mexico St. 69, UTEP 65

Rice 79, UALR 65

South Alabama 58, Cent. Arkansas 50

Stephen F. Austin 67, Yale 57

Tulsa 76, Oral Roberts 68

Far west

BYU 80, E. Washington 65

Gonzaga 70, UNLV 59

Southern Cal 77, Santa Clara 46

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

State

Carlisle 55, Nevada 53

Central Decatur 60, Mount Pleasant 32

North Mahaska 62, Central Lee 46

Van Meter 46, Pella Christian 38

