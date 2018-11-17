NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;13;4;.765;—
Philadelphia;11;7;.611;2½
Boston;9;7;.563;3½
Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6
New York;4;12;.250;8½
Southeast Division
Orlando;8;8;.500;—
Charlotte;7;8;.467;½
Miami;6;9;.400;1½
Washington;5;10;.333;2½
Atlanta;3;13;.188;5
Central Division
Milwaukee;11;4;.733;—
Indiana;10;6;.625;1½
Detroit;7;6;.538;3
Chicago;4;13;.235;8
Cleveland;2;12;.143;8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;9;5;.643;—
New Orleans;9;7;.563;1
Houston;8;7;.533;1½
San Antonio;7;7;.500;2
Dallas;6;8;.429;3
Northwest Division
Portland;10;5;.667;—
Okla. City;9;5;.643;½
Denver;10;6;.625;½
Utah;8;8;.500;2½
Minnesota;7;9;.438;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;12;4;.750;—
L.A. Clippers;10;5;.667;1½
L.A. Lakers;8;7;.533;3½
Sacramento;8;8;.500;4
Phoenix;3;11;.214;8
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119
Indiana 97, Atlanta 89
New Orleans 125, Denver 115
Orlando 130, L.A. Lakers 117
Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119, OT
Utah 98, Boston 86
Houston 132, Sacramento 112
Toronto 122, Chicago 83
Golden State at Dallas, late
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late
GAMES TODAY
Memphis at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 5 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Michigan 84, George Washington 61
Wisconsin 96, Houston Baptist 59
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 90, Eastern Kentucky 85
Drake 75, Texas St. 69
Southern Illinois 48, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48
Ill.-Chicago 71, Bradley 70
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 95, Northland 69
Black Hills St., 65, Augustana 62
Concordia-SP 85, Edgewood 70
Minn. Crookston 79, Valley City St. 60
Montana St. Billings 79, Minot St, 65
MSU-Mankato 80, Saint Cloud St. 77
Northern St. 75, South Dakota Mines 67
Winona St. 87, Waldorf 44
MSU-Moorhead vs. Simon Fraser, late
American Rivers
Carroll 76, Central 71
Coe 79, Piedmont 64
Dubuque 86, St. Scholastica 75
Loras 105, Olivet 88
Luther 82, Bethany 80
Neb. Wesleyan 77, St. Norbert 67
Simpson 73, Hope 55
Wartburg 71, Viterbo 54
Wis.-Stevens Point 87, Buena Vista 72
Iowa college
Benedictine 79, Mount Mercy 65
Briar Cliff 100, Doane 89
Clarke 78, Baker 68
Grace College 108, Emmaus 65
Johnson & Wales 95, Iowa Wesleyan 73
Missouri Valley 92, Grand View 61
Morningside 92, Northwestern 72
Randall 110, Faith Baptist 49
William Penn 109, Evangel 73
Winona St. 87, Waldorf 44
Iowa community college
DMACC 93, Metropolitan 88
Highland 72, Marshalltown 69
Howard 78, Ellsworth 59
Iowa Central 88, County Upper Academy 46
Kirkwood 82, John Wood 63
East
Albany (NY) 75, Canisius 66
Brown 82, Sacred Heart 77
Cornell 86, NJIT 73
Drexel 89, La Salle 84
Duquesne 69, Radford 64
FAU 85, Towson 71
FIU 98, Columbia 87
Fordham 67, Youngstown St. 61
Furman 76, Villanova 68, OT
Mass.-Lowell 92, Army 85
Pittsburgh 71, North Alabama 66
Providence 76, South Carolina 67
Robert Morris 68, MVSU 59
Saint Louis 66, Seton Hall 64
Wagner 79, Fairfield 73
South
Coastal Carolina 78, UNC Asheville 52
ETSU 76, Winthrop 74
George Mason 69, Southern U. 65
Georgia Southern 88, Pepperdine 78
Jacksonville 71, South Alabama 48
Miami 78, Bethune-Cookman 70
N. Kentucky 59, Manhattan 53
NC State 82, Maine 63
SE Louisiana 69, Stetson 57
SE Missouri 63, Chattanooga 42
Tennessee St. 114, Fisk 61
UMBC 68, High Point 59
W. Carolina 94, Hiwassee 55
MIDWEST
Augustana (Ill.) 86, Calvin 67
Beloit 74, Macalester 65
Culver-Stockton 84, MidAm Nazarene 81
E. Michigan 80, Boston U. 62
Green Bay 87, Morehead St. 70
Gustavus 71, Northwestern (Minn.) 68
Illinois Wesleyan 86, Alma 81
Incarnate Word 80, N. Dakota St. 78, OT
Lewis 74, Wayne (Mich.) 72
Marian (Wis.) 74, Wis.-Superior 66
Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55
N. Illinois 73, Illinois Tech 66
North Dakota 112, Minn.-Morris 58
Notre Dame 73, William & Mary 64
Peru St. 71, Central Methodist 70
Ripon 61, Wis.-La Crosse 57
St. John's (Minn.) 71, Wis.-Platteville 55
St. Mary's (Minn.) 79, Martin Luther 63
W. Michigan 99, Aquinas 52
Wis.-Eau Claire 82, McMurry 71
Wis.-Stout 91, Bethel (Minn.) 80
Wright St. 89, North Florida 72
Southwest
Lamar 74, Prairie View 67
Lipscomb 79, SMU 73
North Texas 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 34
Rice 102, Northwestern St. 74
Far west
BYU 91, Alabama A&M 60
CS Bakersfield 73, San Jose St. 72
E. Washington 87, UMKC 80, OT
New Mexico St. 96, New Mexico 94
Northwest U. 91, Cal Maritime 76
UC Davis 57, Texas A&M-CC 54
UC Riverside 63, UC Merced 53
UC Santa Barbara 88, Montana St. 69
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Idaho 88, Texas Tech 77
Big Ten
Iowa 106, North Carolina Central 39
Minnesota 53, San Diego 48
Wisconsin 64, North Dakota St. 53
Missouri Valley
Eastern Michigan 50, Illinois St.41
Loyola 75, Ill.-Chicago 60
Missouri St. 74, Ball St. 54
Southern Illinois 58, Marshall 49
Vaparaiso 78, St. Francis (NY) 76
Northern Sun
Minn. Crookston 72, Mayville St. 66
Saint Cloud St. 66, Concordia (Ore) 55
Sioux Falls 90, Chadron St. 44
SW Minnesota St. 90, William Jewell 67
Truman St. 59, Winona St. 56
U-Mary 112, Rhema Bible 32
Upper Iowa 91, Emmaus 74
Wayne St. 69, Quincy 62
American Rivers
Augustana (Ill) 68, Central 54
Buena Vista 57, Macalester 56
Carroll 95, Wartburg 49
Loras 91, Lake Forest 78
St. Mary’s (MN) 87, Neb. Wesleyan 76
Simpson 84, Saint Benedict 80, OT
Wis.-Stevens Point 72, Luther 69
Wis.-Whitewater 73, Dubuque 47
Iowa college
Baker 71, Clarke 67
Benedictine 69, Mount Mercy 65
Briar Cliff 82, Doane 55
Dordt 82, Col. Of Saint Mary 62
Grand View 71, Missouri Valley 62
Illinois Wesleyan 66, Cornell 52
Northwestern 91, Morningside 66
Randall 56, Faith Baptist 47
Saint Ambrose 61, Roosevelt 44
Upper Iowa 91, Emmaus 74
Waldorf 60, Grinnell 35
William Penn 61, Evangel 53
Iowa community college
Bryant & Stratton 104, Ellsworth 71
Arizona Western 60, Iowa Western 57
Southeastern 77, McCook 69
Central CC-Columbus 72, DMACC 56
Johnson County 82, NIACC 74
Kirkwood 76, Triton 58
Moberly Area CC 82, Marshalltown 38
East
Cornell 63, Mass.-Lowell 54
Delaware St. 65, Post 53
Hofstra 67, St. Bonaventure 59
Lafayette 66, Wagner 43
Md.-Eastern Shore 88, Cheyney University (PA) 39
Penn 85, NJIT 42
Rider 85, Mount St. Mary's 67
St. Peter's 86, LIU Brooklyn 59
Stony Brook 79, Manhattan 48
Towson 92, La Salle 68
UConn 80, Vanderbilt 42
UMass 74, CCSU 59
William & Mary 65, Loyola (Md.) 49
South
Appalachian St. 81, Davidson 78
Delaware 71, Nicholls 56
Furman 78, SC-Upstate 67
Jacksonville St. 58, Lipscomb 46
Liberty 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Morehead St. 104, Chicago St. 68
New Orleans 93, Trinity Baptist 38
Niagara 67, Morgan St. 57
UNC-Asheville 74, W. Carolina 49
UNC-Wilmington 77, Grand Canyon 55
UT Martin 97, Arkansas St. 91
Midwest
Akron 85, Oakland 65
Augsburg 69, Northwestern (Minn.) 57
Bowling Green 61, Robert Morris 60
Butler 92, W. Illinois 51
Cent. Michigan 108, W. Kentucky 90
Concordia (Wis.) 77, Wis.-Platteville 61
E. Michigan 50, Illinois St. 41
Gustavus 87, Martin Luther 46
Kent St. 62, N. Kentucky 61
Mid-Am Nazarene 80, Culver-Stockton 51
Northeastern 84, Dayton 79
Notre Dame 101, DePaul 77
Wis. Lutheran 64, Calvin 50
Wis.-LaCrosse 59, St. Mary's (Minn.) 36
Wis.-Stout 59, St. Olaf 43
Xavier 48, Fairfield 35
Southwest
Abilene Christian 78, Eastern New Mexico 46
Idaho 88, Texas Tech 77
Montana St. 67, Texas State 59
New Mexico St. 69, UTEP 65
Rice 79, UALR 65
South Alabama 58, Cent. Arkansas 50
Stephen F. Austin 67, Yale 57
Tulsa 76, Oral Roberts 68
Far west
BYU 80, E. Washington 65
Gonzaga 70, UNLV 59
Southern Cal 77, Santa Clara 46
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
State
Carlisle 55, Nevada 53
Central Decatur 60, Mount Pleasant 32
North Mahaska 62, Central Lee 46
Van Meter 46, Pella Christian 38
