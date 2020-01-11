Saturday basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;26;11;.703;—
Toronto;25;13;.658;1½
Philadelphia;25;15;.625;2½
Brooklyn;17;20;.459;9
New York;10;29;.256;17
Southeast Division
Miami;27;11;.711;—
Orlando;18;21;.462;9½
Charlotte;15;26;.366;13½
Washington;13;25;.342;14
Atlanta;8;31;.205;19½
Central Division
Milwaukee;34;6;.850;—
Indiana;24;15;.615;9½
Detroit;14;26;.350;20
Chicago;14;26;.350;20
Cleveland;11;27;.289;22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;26;12;.6894;—
Dallas;24;15;.615;2½
Memphis;17;22;.436;9½
San Antonio;16;21;.432;9½
New Orleans;14;26;.350;13
Northwest Division
Denver;26;11;.703;—
Utah;26;12;.684;½
Oklahoma City;22;17;.564;5
Portland;16;23;.410;11
Minnesota;15;23;.395;11½
Pacific Division
L.A. Lakers;32;7;.821;—
L.A. Clippers;27;12;.692;5
Phoenix;15;23;.395;16½
Sacramento;15;24;.385;17
Golden State;9;31;.225;23½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 139, Minnesota 109
Chicago 108, Detroit 99
Boston 140, New Orleans 105
L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110
Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91
Cleveland at Denver, late
Milwaukee at Portland, late
GAMES TODAY
Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
New Orleans at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
College women
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma 82, Iowa St. 72
Kansas St. 76, Texas Tech 72
Northern Sun
Augustana 68, 68, Winona St. 51
Minn.-Duluth 81, Minot St. 75
MSU-Moorhead 95, Minn.-Crookston 59
Northern St. 81, Bemidji St. 71
St. Cloud St. 80, U-Mary 65
Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 68
SW Minnesota St, 78, MSU-Mankato 56
Wayne St. 78, Upper Iowa 55
American Rivers
Dubuque 76, Buena Vista 63
Loras 82, Wartburg 78
Luther 96, Neb. Wesleyan 63
Simpson 72, Central 59
Iowa colleges
Briar Cliff 71, Doane 51
Clarke 71, Evangel 59
Cornell 47, St. Norbert 35
Dordt 86, Saint Mary 59
Emmaus 80, Ozark Christian 49
Faith Baptist 83, Central Christian 80
Morningside 76, Northwestern 55
Ripon 81, Grinnell 53
Waldorf 70, Presentation 64
Grand View at Missouri Valley, ppd.
Iowa Wesleyan at Greenville, ppd.
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Central 79, Southwestern 75, OT
Little Priest Tribal 63, Ellsworth 55
Marshalltown at John Wood, ppd.
NIACC 77, DMACC 62
Northeast 70, Iowa Western 63
Southeastern 61, Iowa Lakes 53
East
Bucknell 51, Holy Cross 40
Colgate 80, Navy 55
Dartmouth 63, Harvard 62
Duquesne 82, La Salle 56
Fairfield 67, St. Peter's 48
Iona 36, Monmouth (NJ) 33
LIU Brooklyn 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Lafayette 55, Loyola (Md.) 52
Lehigh 64, American U. 63<
Marist 94, Niagara 67
Marshall 61, UAB 56
NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 31
Ohio 76, Buffalo 65
Princeton 75, Penn 55
Robert Morris 51, Wagner 47
Seton Hill 82, Slippery Rock 76
Siena 68, Canisius 63
Stony Brook 53, New Hampshire 44
Temple 85, SMU 62
UConn 91, Houston 51
UMass 61, Saint Joseph's 43
Vermont 60, UMBC 58
South
E. Illinois 57, Morehead St. 51
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 47
Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Troy 73
North Florida 71, NJIT 48
Midwest
Ball St. 59, E. Michigan 54
Cent. Michigan 76, Miami (Ohio) 70
Creighton 72, Providence 63
Green Bay 65, Detroit 48
Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 63
Texas Rio Grande Valley 87, Chicago St. 67
College men
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68
Baylor 67, Kansas 55
TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40
Texas 64, Kansas St. 50
West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54
Big Ten
Illinois 54, Rutgers 51
Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54
Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57
Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57
Bradley 67, Southern Illinois 48
Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52
Loyola 78, Evansville 44
Valparaiso 66, Drake 61
Northern Sun
Minn. Duluth 93, Minot St. 69
MSU-Crookston 94, Minn.-Moorhead 61
MSU-Mankato 53, SW Minnesota St. 46
Northern St. 98, Bemidji St. 92
Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 59
U-Mary 85, St. Cloud St. 80
Upper Iowa 80, Wayne St. 73
Winona St. 69, Augustana 65
American Rivers
Buena Vista 93, Dubuque 77
Neb. Wesleyan 80, Luther 66
Simpson 91, Central 71
Wartburg 83, Loras 65
Iowa colleges
Central Christian 73, Faith Baptist 70
Clarke 95, Evangel 71
Doane 81, Briar Cliff 71
Dordt 87, Nebraska Christian 42
Grand View at Missouri Valley ppd.
Iowa Wesleyan at Greenville, ppd.
Morningside 98, Northwestern 69
Ozark Christian 90, Emmaus 56
Ripon 104, Grinnell 101
St. Norbert 87, Cornell 62
Waldorf 70, Presentation 64
Iowa community colleges
DMACC 107, NIACC 63
Ellsworth 77, Little Priest Tribal 68
Indian Hills 83, Kankakee 55
Iowa Central 83, Southwestern 78
Iowa Lakes 88, Dakota County Tech 81
Morton at Kirkwood, ppd.
Northeast 89, Iowa Western 83
Southeastern 65, Marshalltown 42
East
Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70
Boston U. 81, Army 59
Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60
California (Pa.) 108, Edinboro 71
Colgate 70, Navy 63
Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66
Duquesne 66, George Washington 61
George Mason 76, La Salle 63
Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52
LIU Brooklyn 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62
Lehigh 82, American U. 73
Mount St. Mary's 67, Bryant 65
NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55
Slippery Rock 78, Seton Hill 54
St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44
St. John's 74, DePaul 67
Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48
Towson 84, Delaware 68
Tulane 65, Temple 51
Vermont 74, UMBC 50
Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
South
Auburn 82, Georgia 60
Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67
Belmont 85, UT Martin 78
Bethune-Cookman 83, Coppin St. 73
Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47
Chattanooga 105, Samford 67
Cincinnati 68, UCF 54
Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT
Davidson 89, Saint Joseph's 83
Drexel 78, James Madison 71
ETSU 61, VMI 55
East Carolina 71, SMU 68
Elon 80, UNC Wilmington 63
Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68
Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT
Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 49
Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37
Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66
NJIT 78, North Florida 66
Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58
Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63
North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69
Presbyterian 77, High Point 62
Radford 68, Campbell 63
Rhode Island 65, VCU 56
Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT
Tennessee 66, South Carolina 55
Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50
UNC Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69
Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58
William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56
Midwest
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74
Creighton 77, Xavier 65
Dayton 88, UMass 60
Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73
Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55
W. Illinois 86, Denver 80
Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67
Far west
Portland St. 77, Montana St. 76
Prep girls
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Des Moines Hoover at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. 10 Jan 18
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 1
North Central
Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43
Clear Lake 65, Forest City 58
North Iowa Cedar
Northeast Iowa
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 1
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 65, Cherokee 45
Clear Lake 65, Forest City 58
Tri-Rivers
Prince of Peace at West Carroll, ccd.
Pekin at Alburnett, ppd.
State
Council Bluffs Lincoln 54, Bellevue West 43
Exira-EHK 66, ACGC 57
Gehlen Catholic 63, Westwood 61
Glenwood 62, Red Oak 57
Kuemper Catholic 60, East Sac County 53
Mason City 54, Bishop Heelan 43
Nodaway Valley 69, Clarke 44
St. Albert 67, Treynor 43
Unity Christian 56, Sioux Falls Christian, SD 26
Prep boys
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
West vs. Iowa City High (at Coe), ppd
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Charles City , ppd
Dubuque Wahlert vs. Dowling ccd
Dubuque Senior vs Naperville, ccd.
St James Academy vs Cedar Rapids Kennedy (at Coe), ppd.
Waterloo West vs. Iowa City High (at Coe), ppd
Carlisle at Iowa City Liberty, ppd. to Feb. 1
Linn-Mar vs. WDM Valley, ppd.
Iowa Star
Alburnett at Don Bosco, ppd.
North Central
Algona 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52
Northeast Iowa
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Charles City , ppd
Top of Iowa
Algona 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52
Spirit Lake 75, West Hancock 48
Tri-Rivers
Easton Valley vs. Newman Catholic (at West Carroll), ppd
Prince of Peace at West Carroll, ccd.
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Central City, ppd
Upper Iowa
Seneca (WI) 65, Kee High 39
WaMaC
Solon vs. Dyersville Beckman, ppd.
State
Omaha Skutt, NE 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Ankeny Christian 57
Underwood 48, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 36
Dowling 48, Urbandale 30
Glenwood 72, Red Oak 36
