Saturday basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores
Saturday basketball: NBA standings, college scores, prep scores

Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;26;11;.703;—

Toronto;25;13;.658;1½

Philadelphia;25;15;.625;2½

Brooklyn;17;20;.459;9

New York;10;29;.256;17

Southeast Division

Miami;27;11;.711;—

Orlando;18;21;.462;9½

Charlotte;15;26;.366;13½

Washington;13;25;.342;14

Atlanta;8;31;.205;19½

Central Division

Milwaukee;34;6;.850;—

Indiana;24;15;.615;9½

Detroit;14;26;.350;20

Chicago;14;26;.350;20

Cleveland;11;27;.289;22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;26;12;.6894;—

Dallas;24;15;.615;2½

Memphis;17;22;.436;9½

San Antonio;16;21;.432;9½

New Orleans;14;26;.350;13

Northwest Division

Denver;26;11;.703;—

Utah;26;12;.684;½

Oklahoma City;22;17;.564;5

Portland;16;23;.410;11

Minnesota;15;23;.395;11½

Pacific Division

L.A. Lakers;32;7;.821;—

L.A. Clippers;27;12;.692;5

Phoenix;15;23;.395;16½

Sacramento;15;24;.385;17

Golden State;9;31;.225;23½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 139, Minnesota 109

Chicago 108, Detroit 99

Boston 140, New Orleans 105

L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91

Cleveland at Denver, late

Milwaukee at Portland, late

GAMES TODAY

Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

New Orleans at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

College women

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma 82, Iowa St. 72

Kansas St. 76, Texas Tech 72

Northern Sun

Augustana 68, 68, Winona St. 51

Minn.-Duluth 81, Minot St. 75

MSU-Moorhead 95, Minn.-Crookston 59

Northern St. 81, Bemidji St. 71

St. Cloud St. 80, U-Mary 65

Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 68

SW Minnesota St, 78, MSU-Mankato 56

Wayne St. 78, Upper Iowa 55

American Rivers

Dubuque 76, Buena Vista 63

Loras 82, Wartburg 78

Luther 96, Neb. Wesleyan 63

Simpson 72, Central 59

Iowa colleges

Briar Cliff 71, Doane 51

Clarke 71, Evangel 59

Cornell 47, St. Norbert 35

Dordt 86, Saint Mary 59

Emmaus 80, Ozark Christian 49

Faith Baptist 83, Central Christian 80

Morningside 76, Northwestern 55

Ripon 81, Grinnell 53

Waldorf 70, Presentation 64

Grand View at Missouri Valley, ppd.

Iowa Wesleyan at Greenville, ppd.

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Central 79, Southwestern 75, OT

Little Priest Tribal 63, Ellsworth 55

Marshalltown at John Wood, ppd.

NIACC 77, DMACC 62

Northeast 70, Iowa Western 63

Southeastern 61, Iowa Lakes 53

East

Bucknell 51, Holy Cross 40

Colgate 80, Navy 55

Dartmouth 63, Harvard 62

Duquesne 82, La Salle 56

Fairfield 67, St. Peter's 48

Iona 36, Monmouth (NJ) 33

LIU Brooklyn 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Lafayette 55, Loyola (Md.) 52

Lehigh 64, American U. 63<

Marist 94, Niagara 67

Marshall 61, UAB 56

NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 31

Ohio 76, Buffalo 65

Princeton 75, Penn 55

Robert Morris 51, Wagner 47

Seton Hill 82, Slippery Rock 76

Siena 68, Canisius 63

Stony Brook 53, New Hampshire 44

Temple 85, SMU 62

UConn 91, Houston 51

UMass 61, Saint Joseph's 43

Vermont 60, UMBC 58

South

E. Illinois 57, Morehead St. 51

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 47

Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Troy 73

North Florida 71, NJIT 48

Midwest

Ball St. 59, E. Michigan 54

Cent. Michigan 76, Miami (Ohio) 70

Creighton 72, Providence 63

Green Bay 65, Detroit 48

Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 63

Texas Rio Grande Valley 87, Chicago St. 67

College men

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68

Baylor 67, Kansas 55

TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40

Texas 64, Kansas St. 50

West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54

Big Ten

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54

Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57

Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57

Bradley 67, Southern Illinois 48

Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52

Loyola 78, Evansville 44

Valparaiso 66, Drake 61

Northern Sun

Minn. Duluth 93, Minot St. 69

MSU-Crookston 94, Minn.-Moorhead 61

MSU-Mankato 53, SW Minnesota St. 46

Northern St. 98, Bemidji St. 92

Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 59

U-Mary 85, St. Cloud St. 80

Upper Iowa 80, Wayne St. 73

Winona St. 69, Augustana 65

American Rivers

Buena Vista 93, Dubuque 77

Neb. Wesleyan 80, Luther 66

Simpson 91, Central 71

Wartburg 83, Loras 65

Iowa colleges

Central Christian 73, Faith Baptist 70

Clarke 95, Evangel 71

Doane 81, Briar Cliff 71

Dordt 87, Nebraska Christian 42

Grand View at Missouri Valley ppd.

Iowa Wesleyan at Greenville, ppd.

Morningside 98, Northwestern 69

Ozark Christian 90, Emmaus 56

Ripon 104, Grinnell 101

St. Norbert 87, Cornell 62

Waldorf 70, Presentation 64

Iowa community colleges

DMACC 107, NIACC 63

Ellsworth 77, Little Priest Tribal 68

Indian Hills 83, Kankakee 55

Iowa Central 83, Southwestern 78

Iowa Lakes 88, Dakota County Tech 81

Morton at Kirkwood, ppd.

Northeast 89, Iowa Western 83

Southeastern 65, Marshalltown 42

East

Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70

Boston U. 81, Army 59

Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60

California (Pa.) 108, Edinboro 71

Colgate 70, Navy 63

Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66

Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

George Mason 76, La Salle 63

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52

LIU Brooklyn 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62

Lehigh 82, American U. 73

Mount St. Mary's 67, Bryant 65

NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55

Slippery Rock 78, Seton Hill 54

St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44

St. John's 74, DePaul 67

Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48

Towson 84, Delaware 68

Tulane 65, Temple 51

Vermont 74, UMBC 50

Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

South

Auburn 82, Georgia 60

Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67

Belmont 85, UT Martin 78

Bethune-Cookman 83, Coppin St. 73

Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47

Chattanooga 105, Samford 67

Cincinnati 68, UCF 54

Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT

Davidson 89, Saint Joseph's 83

Drexel 78, James Madison 71

ETSU 61, VMI 55

East Carolina 71, SMU 68

Elon 80, UNC Wilmington 63

Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68

Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT

Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 49

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66

NJIT 78, North Florida 66

Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58

Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63

North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69

Presbyterian 77, High Point 62

Radford 68, Campbell 63

Rhode Island 65, VCU 56

Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT

Tennessee 66, South Carolina 55

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50

UNC Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69

Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58

William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56

Midwest

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74

Creighton 77, Xavier 65

Dayton 88, UMass 60

Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73

Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55

W. Illinois 86, Denver 80

Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67

Far west

Portland St. 77, Montana St. 76

Prep girls

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Des Moines Hoover at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. 10 Jan 18

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 1

North Central

Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43

Clear Lake 65, Forest City 58

North Iowa Cedar

Northeast Iowa

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 1

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 65, Cherokee 45

Clear Lake 65, Forest City 58

Tri-Rivers

Prince of Peace at West Carroll, ccd.

Pekin at Alburnett, ppd.

State

Council Bluffs Lincoln 54, Bellevue West 43

Exira-EHK 66, ACGC 57

Gehlen Catholic 63, Westwood 61

Glenwood 62, Red Oak 57

Kuemper Catholic 60, East Sac County 53

Mason City 54, Bishop Heelan 43

Nodaway Valley 69, Clarke 44

St. Albert 67, Treynor 43

Unity Christian 56, Sioux Falls Christian, SD 26

Prep boys

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

West vs. Iowa City High (at Coe), ppd

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Charles City , ppd

Dubuque Wahlert vs. Dowling ccd

Dubuque Senior vs Naperville, ccd.

St James Academy vs Cedar Rapids Kennedy (at Coe), ppd.

Waterloo West vs. Iowa City High (at Coe), ppd

Carlisle at Iowa City Liberty, ppd. to Feb. 1

Linn-Mar vs. WDM Valley, ppd.

Iowa Star

Alburnett at Don Bosco, ppd.

North Central

Algona 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52

Northeast Iowa

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Charles City , ppd

Top of Iowa

Algona 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52

Spirit Lake 75, West Hancock 48

Tri-Rivers

Easton Valley vs. Newman Catholic (at West Carroll), ppd

Prince of Peace at West Carroll, ccd.

Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Central City, ppd

Upper Iowa

Seneca (WI) 65, Kee High 39

WaMaC

Solon vs. Dyersville Beckman, ppd.

State

Omaha Skutt, NE 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Ankeny Christian 57

Underwood 48, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 36

Dowling 48, Urbandale 30

Glenwood 72, Red Oak 36

