NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;16;4;.800;—

Philadelphia;13;8;.619;3½

Boston;10;10;.500;6

Brooklyn;8;12;.400;8

New York;6;14;.300;10

Southeast Division

Charlotte;9;9;.500;—

Orlando;9;10;.474;½

Miami;7;11;.389;2

Washington;7;12;.368;2½

Atlanta;3;16;.158;6½

Central Division

Milwaukee;14;5;.737;—

Indiana;11;8;.579;3

Detroit;9;7;.563;3½

Chicago;5;15;.250;9½

Cleveland;4;14;.222;9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;12;6;.667;—

New Orleans;10;10;.500;3

Dallas;9;9;.500;3

Houston;9;9;.500;3

San Antonio;9;10;.474;3½

Northwest Division

Denver;13;7;.650;—

Portland;12;7;.632;½

Okla. City;12;7;.632;½

Minnesota;9;11;.450;4

Utah;8;11;.421;4½

Pacific Division

Golden State;14;7;.667;—

L.A. Clippers;12;6;.667;½

L.A. Lakers;11;7;.611;1½

Sacramento;10;9;.526;3

Phoenix;4;14;.222;8½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 117, Houston 108

Denver 105, Oklahoma City 98

Minnesota 111, Chicago 96

Washington 124, New Orleans 114

Dallas 113, Boston 104

Golden State 117, Sacramento 116

Milwaukee 135, San Antonio 129

GAMES TODAY

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 5 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

East

American U. 73, UMBC 69

Binghamton 78, Sacred Heart 73

Buffalo 76, Marist 49

Colgate 84, Siena 79

George Washington 70, Manhattan 43

Georgetown 93, Campbell 85

Hartford 93, Western New England 53

Md.-Eastern Shore 77, Central Penn College 52

NJIT 77, LIU Brooklyn 70

Penn 112, Stockton 63

Princeton 60, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Providence 91, Iona 79

Rider 89, Wagner 65

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Niagara 63

Stony Brook 68, Rhode Island 58

UConn 91, New Hampshire 66

West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76

South

Belmont 91, Kennesaw St. 53

Cincinnati 71, Mississippi 57

Davidson 78, Northeastern 69

ETSU 79, N. Dakota St. 61

Gardner-Webb 81, UNC-Wilmington 72

High Point 55, East Carolina 52

Howard 86, California Baptist 84

James Madison 78, N. Illinois 74

Murray St. 77, Missouri St. 66

NC Central 83, Southern U. 71

NC State 78, Mercer 74

New Orleans 97, Governors State University 53

Nicholls 62, W. Michigan 61, OT

Savannah St. 80, Alcorn St. 75

The Citadel 84, South Florida 81

Troy 77, North Alabama 58

UCF 66, N. Kentucky 53

UNC-Greensboro 80, Louisiana Tech 73

VCU 69, Hofstra 67, OT

Virginia Tech 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 37

W. Carolina 77, Jacksonville 65

William & Mary 87, Saint Joseph's 85

Winthrop 116, Warren Wilson 76

Midwest

Ball St. 82, Evansville 72

Bradley 86, Chicago St. 70

Detroit 78, E. Michigan 74

E. Illinois 90, Arkansas St. 86, OT

IUPUI 80, Grambling St. 69

Ill.-Chicago 94, UW-Parkside 74

Illinois St. 79, Lindenwood 62

Indiana St. 63, W. Kentucky 54

Kansas St. 77, Lehigh 58

Miami (Ohio) 85, Army 55

Nebraska 73, W. Illinois 49

Nebraska-Omaha 89, Montana St. 65

Notre Dame 95, DePaul 70

Oakland 87, Oral Roberts 76

Ohio 85, Austin Peay 82, OT

Saint Louis 73, Cent. Arkansas 61

UMKC 94, Avila 58

Southwest

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, UALR 66

Baylor 72, George Mason 61

North Texas 75, St. Peter's 66

S. Illinois 79, Tulsa 69

Texas Tech 93, N. Colorado 62

Far west

Abilene Christian 60, UC Riverside 48

Cal Poly 75, SC-Upstate 74, OT

Colorado 93, Air Force 56

Denver 64, Longwood 62

Houston 76, BYU 62

New Mexico 84, UTEP 78

Portland St. 91, Northwest Nazarene 75

San Francisco 84, Dartmouth 65

Santa Clara 71, San Jose St. 63

Seattle 83, Fairfield 80

Texas State 91, Portland 68

Utah Valley 74, North Dakota 68

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

East

Boston College 73, Loyola (Md.) 47

Bucknell 77, Fairfield 54

Buffalo 61, S. Dakota St. 55

Delaware 65, Lafayette 47

Detroit 58, Manhattan 56

Drexel 60, Vermont 44

Kansas St. 80, Princeton 61

Lehigh 62, Norfolk St. 41

Louisville 86, Hartford 69

Maine 58, NC A&T 52

Marist 71, Hofstra 57

Middle Tennessee 70, Dartmouth 58

Mount St. Mary's 87, Towson 78

NJIT 79, W. Carolina 71

Northeastern 54, Air Force 41

Penn 65, Navy 61

Pittsburgh 61, Arkansas 54

Rider 56, Saint Joseph's 54

Siena 74, Wagner 71

Stanford 71, American U. 49

Syracuse 83, DePaul 81

UConn 86, Purdue 40

UMass 90, Brown 61

West Virginia 81, E. Kentucky 39

South

Bradley 80, FAU 59

Cent. Michigan 74, Virginia 61

Charlotte 63, Liberty 61

Chattanooga 71, Saint Louis 61

Davidson 76, William & Mary 65

Duke 79, Ball St. 62

East Carolina 70, Wake Forest 61

Furman 70, Coll. of Charleston 67

Gonzaga 76, W. Kentucky 55

Kentucky 85, North Carolina 75

Maryland 58, Georgia 51

Mississippi St. 105, Jackson St. 38

Nicholls 58, Texas Southern 57

Northwestern St. 71, Loyola (NO) 66

Old Dominion 78, Jacksonville 76

Rutgers 68, ETSU 44

SC-Upstate 82, NC Central 63

Sam Houston St. 65, Southern Miss. 61

South Florida 60, UCLA 56

St. John's 64, Mississippi 59

Tennessee 73, UAB 69

Tennessee Tech 77, Charleston Southern 55

Troy 75, MVSU 54

Tulane 81, Cleveland St. 72

UCF 70, Richmond 48

Virginia Tech 61, Villanova 59

Wisconsin 58, Tennessee St. 53

Midwest

Arizona St. 82, S. Illinois 38

Boise St. 61, N. Iowa 60

Cincinnati 71, Lipscomb 55

Florida St. 71, Iowa 67

Green Bay 51, Dayton 35

Marquette 96, Ill.-Chicago 32

Milwaukee 56, UC Riverside 54

Missouri 65, Quinnipiac 51

North Alabama 80, SE Missouri 67

North Texas 92, N. Dakota St. 78

Ohio 87, Lamar 62

SIU-Edwardsville 57, Purdue Fort Wayne 49

Texas 69, Michigan 52

UC Irvine 77, Indiana St. 61

Wichita St. 70, Louisiana Tech 56

Wright St. 57, Stetson 44

Southwest

New Mexico 89, Houston 84

Oral Roberts 81, Texas State 64

Stephen F. Austin 76, Tulsa 34

Texas Tech 82, Houston Baptist 76

Far west

American U. 69, Hawaii 57

BYU 76, California Baptist 69

California 70, San Diego 53

Denver 76, St. Bonaventure 62

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Hawaii 67

Fordham 65, Washington 57

Grand Canyon 65, LIU Brooklyn 62

Harvard 75, CS Northridge 55

Long Beach St. 70, Idaho 63

Loyola Marymount 61, Robert Morris 53

Notre Dame 91, Oregon St. 81

Oregon 79, Saint Mary's (Cal) 55

Pacific 70, Wyoming 64

Pepperdine 70, Cal Poly 63

Portland 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 74

Portland St. 68, Seattle 43

SMU 55, N. Arizona 48

Sacramento St. 109, Illinois 107

San Jose St. 82, CS Bakersfield 72

Santa Clara 77, Missouri St. 73

South Dakota 64, Montana 41

UNLV 69, UC Santa Barbara 51

Washington St. 64, Jacksonville St. 51

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Bettendorf 57, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 38

Iowa City West 72, Assumption 51

North Scott 58, Western Dubuque 34

Pleasant Valley 52, Linn-Mar 39

North Iowa Cedar

Maquoketa Valley 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28

Tri-Rivers

Maquoketa Valley 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28

MFL MarMac 50, East Buchanan 49

North Linn 65, Montezuma 59

Upper Iowa

MFL MarMac 50, East Buchanan 49

WaMaC

Center Point-Urbana 61, Mount Vernon 43

State

Ankeny Centennial 75, Des Moines Lincoln 20

Johnston 78, Des Moines Roosevelt 37

Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, Winfield-Mount Union 24

