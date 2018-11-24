NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;16;4;.800;—
Philadelphia;13;8;.619;3½
Boston;10;10;.500;6
Brooklyn;8;12;.400;8
New York;6;14;.300;10
Southeast Division
Charlotte;9;9;.500;—
Orlando;9;10;.474;½
Miami;7;11;.389;2
Washington;7;12;.368;2½
Atlanta;3;16;.158;6½
Central Division
Milwaukee;14;5;.737;—
Indiana;11;8;.579;3
Detroit;9;7;.563;3½
Chicago;5;15;.250;9½
Cleveland;4;14;.222;9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;12;6;.667;—
New Orleans;10;10;.500;3
Dallas;9;9;.500;3
Houston;9;9;.500;3
San Antonio;9;10;.474;3½
Northwest Division
Denver;13;7;.650;—
Portland;12;7;.632;½
Okla. City;12;7;.632;½
Minnesota;9;11;.450;4
Utah;8;11;.421;4½
Pacific Division
Golden State;14;7;.667;—
L.A. Clippers;12;6;.667;½
L.A. Lakers;11;7;.611;1½
Sacramento;10;9;.526;3
Phoenix;4;14;.222;8½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 117, Houston 108
Denver 105, Oklahoma City 98
Minnesota 111, Chicago 96
Washington 124, New Orleans 114
Dallas 113, Boston 104
Golden State 117, Sacramento 116
Milwaukee 135, San Antonio 129
GAMES TODAY
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 5 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
East
American U. 73, UMBC 69
Binghamton 78, Sacred Heart 73
Buffalo 76, Marist 49
Colgate 84, Siena 79
George Washington 70, Manhattan 43
Georgetown 93, Campbell 85
Hartford 93, Western New England 53
Md.-Eastern Shore 77, Central Penn College 52
NJIT 77, LIU Brooklyn 70
Penn 112, Stockton 63
Princeton 60, Monmouth (NJ) 57
Providence 91, Iona 79
Rider 89, Wagner 65
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Niagara 63
Stony Brook 68, Rhode Island 58
UConn 91, New Hampshire 66
West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76
South
Belmont 91, Kennesaw St. 53
Cincinnati 71, Mississippi 57
Davidson 78, Northeastern 69
ETSU 79, N. Dakota St. 61
Gardner-Webb 81, UNC-Wilmington 72
High Point 55, East Carolina 52
Howard 86, California Baptist 84
James Madison 78, N. Illinois 74
Murray St. 77, Missouri St. 66
NC Central 83, Southern U. 71
NC State 78, Mercer 74
New Orleans 97, Governors State University 53
Nicholls 62, W. Michigan 61, OT
Savannah St. 80, Alcorn St. 75
The Citadel 84, South Florida 81
Troy 77, North Alabama 58
UCF 66, N. Kentucky 53
UNC-Greensboro 80, Louisiana Tech 73
VCU 69, Hofstra 67, OT
Virginia Tech 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 37
W. Carolina 77, Jacksonville 65
William & Mary 87, Saint Joseph's 85
Winthrop 116, Warren Wilson 76
Midwest
Ball St. 82, Evansville 72
Bradley 86, Chicago St. 70
Detroit 78, E. Michigan 74
E. Illinois 90, Arkansas St. 86, OT
IUPUI 80, Grambling St. 69
Ill.-Chicago 94, UW-Parkside 74
Illinois St. 79, Lindenwood 62
Indiana St. 63, W. Kentucky 54
Kansas St. 77, Lehigh 58
Miami (Ohio) 85, Army 55
Nebraska 73, W. Illinois 49
Nebraska-Omaha 89, Montana St. 65
Notre Dame 95, DePaul 70
Oakland 87, Oral Roberts 76
Ohio 85, Austin Peay 82, OT
Saint Louis 73, Cent. Arkansas 61
UMKC 94, Avila 58
Southwest
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, UALR 66
Baylor 72, George Mason 61
North Texas 75, St. Peter's 66
S. Illinois 79, Tulsa 69
Texas Tech 93, N. Colorado 62
Far west
Abilene Christian 60, UC Riverside 48
Cal Poly 75, SC-Upstate 74, OT
Colorado 93, Air Force 56
Denver 64, Longwood 62
Houston 76, BYU 62
New Mexico 84, UTEP 78
Portland St. 91, Northwest Nazarene 75
San Francisco 84, Dartmouth 65
Santa Clara 71, San Jose St. 63
Seattle 83, Fairfield 80
Texas State 91, Portland 68
Utah Valley 74, North Dakota 68
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
East
Boston College 73, Loyola (Md.) 47
Bucknell 77, Fairfield 54
Buffalo 61, S. Dakota St. 55
Delaware 65, Lafayette 47
Detroit 58, Manhattan 56
Drexel 60, Vermont 44
Kansas St. 80, Princeton 61
Lehigh 62, Norfolk St. 41
Louisville 86, Hartford 69
Maine 58, NC A&T 52
Marist 71, Hofstra 57
Middle Tennessee 70, Dartmouth 58
Mount St. Mary's 87, Towson 78
NJIT 79, W. Carolina 71
Northeastern 54, Air Force 41
Penn 65, Navy 61
Pittsburgh 61, Arkansas 54
Rider 56, Saint Joseph's 54
Siena 74, Wagner 71
Stanford 71, American U. 49
Syracuse 83, DePaul 81
UConn 86, Purdue 40
UMass 90, Brown 61
West Virginia 81, E. Kentucky 39
South
Bradley 80, FAU 59
Cent. Michigan 74, Virginia 61
Charlotte 63, Liberty 61
Chattanooga 71, Saint Louis 61
Davidson 76, William & Mary 65
Duke 79, Ball St. 62
East Carolina 70, Wake Forest 61
Furman 70, Coll. of Charleston 67
Gonzaga 76, W. Kentucky 55
Kentucky 85, North Carolina 75
Maryland 58, Georgia 51
Mississippi St. 105, Jackson St. 38
Nicholls 58, Texas Southern 57
Northwestern St. 71, Loyola (NO) 66
Old Dominion 78, Jacksonville 76
Rutgers 68, ETSU 44
SC-Upstate 82, NC Central 63
Sam Houston St. 65, Southern Miss. 61
South Florida 60, UCLA 56
St. John's 64, Mississippi 59
Tennessee 73, UAB 69
Tennessee Tech 77, Charleston Southern 55
Troy 75, MVSU 54
Tulane 81, Cleveland St. 72
UCF 70, Richmond 48
Virginia Tech 61, Villanova 59
Wisconsin 58, Tennessee St. 53
Midwest
Arizona St. 82, S. Illinois 38
Boise St. 61, N. Iowa 60
Cincinnati 71, Lipscomb 55
Florida St. 71, Iowa 67
Green Bay 51, Dayton 35
Marquette 96, Ill.-Chicago 32
Milwaukee 56, UC Riverside 54
Missouri 65, Quinnipiac 51
North Alabama 80, SE Missouri 67
North Texas 92, N. Dakota St. 78
Ohio 87, Lamar 62
SIU-Edwardsville 57, Purdue Fort Wayne 49
Texas 69, Michigan 52
UC Irvine 77, Indiana St. 61
Wichita St. 70, Louisiana Tech 56
Wright St. 57, Stetson 44
Southwest
New Mexico 89, Houston 84
Oral Roberts 81, Texas State 64
Stephen F. Austin 76, Tulsa 34
Texas Tech 82, Houston Baptist 76
Far west
American U. 69, Hawaii 57
BYU 76, California Baptist 69
California 70, San Diego 53
Denver 76, St. Bonaventure 62
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Hawaii 67
Fordham 65, Washington 57
Grand Canyon 65, LIU Brooklyn 62
Harvard 75, CS Northridge 55
Long Beach St. 70, Idaho 63
Loyola Marymount 61, Robert Morris 53
Notre Dame 91, Oregon St. 81
Oregon 79, Saint Mary's (Cal) 55
Pacific 70, Wyoming 64
Pepperdine 70, Cal Poly 63
Portland 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 74
Portland St. 68, Seattle 43
SMU 55, N. Arizona 48
Sacramento St. 109, Illinois 107
San Jose St. 82, CS Bakersfield 72
Santa Clara 77, Missouri St. 73
South Dakota 64, Montana 41
UNLV 69, UC Santa Barbara 51
Washington St. 64, Jacksonville St. 51
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley
Bettendorf 57, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 38
Iowa City West 72, Assumption 51
North Scott 58, Western Dubuque 34
Pleasant Valley 52, Linn-Mar 39
North Iowa Cedar
Maquoketa Valley 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28
Tri-Rivers
Maquoketa Valley 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28
MFL MarMac 50, East Buchanan 49
North Linn 65, Montezuma 59
Upper Iowa
MFL MarMac 50, East Buchanan 49
WaMaC
Center Point-Urbana 61, Mount Vernon 43
State
Ankeny Centennial 75, Des Moines Lincoln 20
Johnston 78, Des Moines Roosevelt 37
Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, Winfield-Mount Union 24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.