NBA schedule
Season-openers
GAMES TUESDAY
New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
