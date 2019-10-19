Basketball clip art

NBA schedule

Season-openers

GAMES TUESDAY

New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

