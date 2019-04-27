NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
SATURDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio at Denver, late
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95, TOronto leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Milwaukee, noon
Houston at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Philadelphia at Toronto, TBA
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
