Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-seven)

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Toronto 105, Golden State 92, Toronto leads series 3-1

GAME MONDAY, JUNE 10

Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., if necessary

GAME THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m., if necessary

GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m., if necessary

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments