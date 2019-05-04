Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 123, Boston 116, Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Portland 140, Denver 137 4 OT, Portland leads series 2-1

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston, Golden State, Golden State leads series 3-0 or Golden State leads series, 2-1.

GAMES TODAY

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Denver at Portland, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

