Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103, Milwaukee leads series 3-0

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m., Houston leads series 2-0

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Indiana, noon, Boston leads series 3-0

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 2-1

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m., Toronto leads series 2-1

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., Portland leads series 2-1

GAMES MONDAY

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

MBL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Valley 131, Rochester 114

Eagen 134, Minnesota Lakers 97

Indiana Dream 110, Indiana Fury 106

Green Bay 109, North Minneapolis 106

Chicago Knights 113, Indy Show 87

Questlife 115, Dallas 112

T.C. Elite 110, Iowa Elite Pro 104

Fort Wayne Bubba Ballers 107, Central Indiana 93

Fort Worth 129, Arlington 89

