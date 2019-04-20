NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1
Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2
Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103, Milwaukee leads series 3-0
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m., Houston leads series 2-0
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Indiana, noon, Boston leads series 3-0
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 2-1
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m., Toronto leads series 2-1
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., Portland leads series 2-1
GAMES MONDAY
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
MBL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Valley 131, Rochester 114
Eagen 134, Minnesota Lakers 97
Indiana Dream 110, Indiana Fury 106
Green Bay 109, North Minneapolis 106
Chicago Knights 113, Indy Show 87
Questlife 115, Dallas 112
T.C. Elite 110, Iowa Elite Pro 104
Fort Wayne Bubba Ballers 107, Central Indiana 93
Fort Worth 129, Arlington 89
