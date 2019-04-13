Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn leads series 1-0

Orlando 104, Toronto 101, Orlando leads series 1-0

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104, Golden State leads series 1-0

San Antonio at Denver, late

GAMES TODAY

Indiana at Boston, noon

Oklahoma City at Portland, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

