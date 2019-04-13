NBA playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn leads series 1-0
Orlando 104, Toronto 101, Orlando leads series 1-0
Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104, Golden State leads series 1-0
San Antonio at Denver, late
GAMES TODAY
Indiana at Boston, noon
Oklahoma City at Portland, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
