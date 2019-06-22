Minors
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Kane County 4, Burlington 2, 7 innings
Lake County 5, West Michigan 2
Dayton 4, Lansing 1
Bowling Green 2, South Bend 1
Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1, 11 innings
Quad Cities 7, Beloit 4
Peoria 5, Cedar Rapids 4
Wisconsin 4, Clinton 0
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa 6, Round ROck 1
El Paso 6, Tacoma 1
Omaha 6, San Antonio 5
Memphis 5, Oklahoma City 0
Nashville 10, New Orleans 3
Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;14;11;.560;--
Rockford;13;12;.520;1.0
Traverse City;14;13;.4519;1.0
Battle Creek;11;13;.458;2.5
Kalamazoo;11;13;.458;2.5
Kenosha;10;17;.370;5.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;18;8;.692;--
Wis. Rapids;15;11;.577;3.0
Wisconsin;15;12;.556;3.5
Green Bay;13;13;.500;5.0
Fond du Lac;12;14;.462;6.0
Lakeshore;9;18;.333;9.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;14;13;.519;--
Eau Claire;14;13;.519;--
La Crosse;13;14;.481;1.0
Thunder Bay;10;17;.370;4.0
Duluth;9;18;.333;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;17;10;.630;--
Rochester;15;11;.577;2.0
St. Cloud;15;11;.577;2.0
Bismarck;15;12;.556;2.5
Mankato;12;15;.444;5.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 8, Eau Claire 5
Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 3
Kokomo 2, Battle Creek 1
Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 3
Bismarkck 11, Duluth 3
Mankato 5, Rochester 2
Wisconsin 13, Madison 9
La Crosse 4, Thunder Bay 3
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Rockford 3, Kenosha 2
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 6
GAMES TODAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Rockford at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Kokomo
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Madison at Wisconsin
Duluth at Bismarck
Willmar at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
GAMES MONDAY
No games schedule
Prep
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Independence 2
Dyersville Beckman 17, Aplington-Parkersburg 1
North Linn 11, Northeast Goose Lake 1
North Linn 14, Clayton Ridge/Central 3
STATE
Carroll 6, Pocahontas 1
LeMars Gehlen 8, Sioux Central 2
Grinnell 4, West Branch 0
Pocahontas 10, Greene County 0
South Hamilton 11, Ogden 1
