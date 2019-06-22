Clip art baseball

Minors

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Kane County 4, Burlington 2, 7 innings

Lake County 5, West Michigan 2

Dayton 4, Lansing 1

Bowling Green 2, South Bend 1

Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1, 11 innings

Quad Cities 7, Beloit 4

Peoria 5, Cedar Rapids 4

Wisconsin 4, Clinton 0

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa 6, Round ROck 1

El Paso 6, Tacoma 1

Omaha 6, San Antonio 5

Memphis 5, Oklahoma City 0

Nashville 10, New Orleans 3

 

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;14;11;.560;--

Rockford;13;12;.520;1.0

Traverse City;14;13;.4519;1.0

Battle Creek;11;13;.458;2.5

Kalamazoo;11;13;.458;2.5

Kenosha;10;17;.370;5.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;18;8;.692;--

Wis. Rapids;15;11;.577;3.0

Wisconsin;15;12;.556;3.5

Green Bay;13;13;.500;5.0

Fond du Lac;12;14;.462;6.0

Lakeshore;9;18;.333;9.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;14;13;.519;--

Eau Claire;14;13;.519;--

La Crosse;13;14;.481;1.0

Thunder Bay;10;17;.370;4.0

Duluth;9;18;.333;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;17;10;.630;--

Rochester;15;11;.577;2.0

St. Cloud;15;11;.577;2.0

Bismarck;15;12;.556;2.5

Mankato;12;15;.444;5.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Eau Claire 5

Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 3

Kokomo 2, Battle Creek 1

Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 3

Bismarkck 11, Duluth 3

Mankato 5, Rochester 2

Wisconsin 13, Madison 9

La Crosse 4, Thunder Bay 3

Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Rockford 3, Kenosha 2

St. Cloud 8, Willmar 6

GAMES TODAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Rockford at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Kokomo

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Madison at Wisconsin

Duluth at Bismarck

Willmar at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

GAMES MONDAY

No games schedule

Prep

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Independence 2

Dyersville Beckman 17, Aplington-Parkersburg 1

North Linn 11, Northeast Goose Lake 1

North Linn 14, Clayton Ridge/Central 3

STATE

Carroll 6, Pocahontas 1

LeMars Gehlen 8, Sioux Central 2

Grinnell 4, West Branch 0

Pocahontas 10, Greene County 0

South Hamilton 11, Ogden 1

