GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;7;5;.583;--

Kokomo;6;6;.500;1.0

Rockford;6;6;.500;1.0

Traverse City;5;7;.417;2.0

Kenosha;5;7;.417;2.0

Battle Creek;4;8;.333;3.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;11;1;.917;--

Green Bay;7;5;.583;4.0

Wisconsin;7;5;.583;4.0

Fond Du Lac;6;6;.500;5.0

Wis. Rapids;5;7;.417;6.0

Lakeshore;3;9;.250;8.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7;5;583;--

Waterloo;6;6;500;1.0

La Crosse;5;7;.417;2.0

Eau Claire;5;7;.417;2.0

Thunder Bay;3;9;.250;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;9;3;750;--

Willmar;8;4;667;1.0

Rochester;6;6;.500;3,0

Mankato;6;6;.500;3.0

St. Cloud;5;7;.417;4.0

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 13, Waterloo 12

Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 3

Duluth 3, Willmar 2

Kenosha 7, Traverse City 3

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Lakeshore 0

Rockford 11, Kalamazoo 2

Wisconsin 15, Green Bay 4

Madison 3, Fond du Lac 0

St. Cloud 9, Rochester 8

GAMES TODAY

Rochester at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Duluth

Kokomo at Rockford

Bismarck at Mankato

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Willmar at St. Cloud

Battle Creek at Kenosha

GAMES MONDAY

Waterloo at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Kokomo at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Willmar

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Bismarck at Mankato

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Minors

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

West Michigan at Bowling Green, ppd

Beloit 5, Wisconsin 2

Quad Cities 3, Kane County 2

Clinton 9, Burlington 5

Great Lakes 8, South Bend 3

Lansing 9, Lake County 3

Cedar Rapids 7,. Peoria 6

Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 4

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 4, Sacramento 3

Nashville at Tacoma, late

Fresno at Oklahoma City, late

El Paso at Omaha, late

Albuquerque at Iowa, late

Round Rock at Salt Lake, late

San Antonio at Las Vegas, late

Memphis at Reno, late

Prep

METRO

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, East 1

Lake Mills 9, Waterloo East 8

Columbus 5, Lisbon 2

MISSISSPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 6, Iowa City Regina 5

AREA

Wapsie Valley 18, Clayton Ridge 5

Cascade 17-7, North Fayette Valley 7-6

College

NCAA Super Regionals

Best-of-3; x-if necessary

At Jim Patterson Stadium

Louisville, Ky.

SaturdayLouisville 12, East Carolina 0, Louisville advances 2-0

At Hawkins Field

Nashville, Tenn.

Friday: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5

Saturday: Vanderbilt (52-11) vs. Duke (35-25), late, Duke leads series 1-0

At Rip Griffin Park

Lubbock, Texas

Friday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6

Saturday: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5, series tied 1-1

Today: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.

At Jackie Robinson Stadium

Los Angeles

Michigan 1, UCLA 0

Friday: Michigan 3, UCLA 2

Saturday: UCLA (51-10) vs. Michigan (45-19), late

x-Sunday: UCLA vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Saturday: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7

Today: North Carolina (45-18) vs. Auburn (37-25), 10:30 a.m.

x-Monday: North Carolina vs. Auburn, Noon

At Dudy Noble Field

Starkville, Miss.

Saturday: Mississippi State (49-13) vs. Stanford (45-12), late

Today: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 8 p.m.

Monday: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.<

At Baum Stadium

Fayetteville, Ark.

Saturday: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2

Today: Arkansas (45-17) vs. Mississippi (40-26), 2 p.m.

x-Monday: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 3 p.m.

At Alex Box Stadium

Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday: Florida State 6, LSU 4, Florida State leads 1-0

Sunday: LSU vs. Florida State, 7:30 p.m.

