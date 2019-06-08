Northwoods
Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;7;5;.583;--
Kokomo;6;6;.500;1.0
Rockford;6;6;.500;1.0
Traverse City;5;7;.417;2.0
Kenosha;5;7;.417;2.0
Battle Creek;4;8;.333;3.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;11;1;.917;--
Green Bay;7;5;.583;4.0
Wisconsin;7;5;.583;4.0
Fond Du Lac;6;6;.500;5.0
Wis. Rapids;5;7;.417;6.0
Lakeshore;3;9;.250;8.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7;5;583;--
Waterloo;6;6;500;1.0
La Crosse;5;7;.417;2.0
Eau Claire;5;7;.417;2.0
Thunder Bay;3;9;.250;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;9;3;750;--
Willmar;8;4;667;1.0
Rochester;6;6;.500;3,0
Mankato;6;6;.500;3.0
St. Cloud;5;7;.417;4.0
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Eau Claire 13, Waterloo 12
Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 3
Duluth 3, Willmar 2
Kenosha 7, Traverse City 3
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Lakeshore 0
Rockford 11, Kalamazoo 2
Wisconsin 15, Green Bay 4
Madison 3, Fond du Lac 0
St. Cloud 9, Rochester 8
GAMES TODAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Duluth
Kokomo at Rockford
Bismarck at Mankato
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at St. Cloud
Battle Creek at Kenosha
GAMES MONDAY
Waterloo at Rochester
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Kokomo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Willmar
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Bismarck at Mankato
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Minors
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
West Michigan at Bowling Green, ppd
Beloit 5, Wisconsin 2
Quad Cities 3, Kane County 2
Clinton 9, Burlington 5
Great Lakes 8, South Bend 3
Lansing 9, Lake County 3
Cedar Rapids 7,. Peoria 6
Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 4
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 4, Sacramento 3
Nashville at Tacoma, late
Fresno at Oklahoma City, late
El Paso at Omaha, late
Albuquerque at Iowa, late
Round Rock at Salt Lake, late
San Antonio at Las Vegas, late
Memphis at Reno, late
Prep
METRO
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, East 1
Lake Mills 9, Waterloo East 8
Columbus 5, Lisbon 2
MISSISSPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 6, Iowa City Regina 5
AREA
Wapsie Valley 18, Clayton Ridge 5
Cascade 17-7, North Fayette Valley 7-6
College
NCAA Super Regionals
Best-of-3; x-if necessary
At Jim Patterson Stadium
Louisville, Ky.
Saturday: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0, Louisville advances 2-0
At Hawkins Field
Nashville, Tenn.
Friday: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5
Saturday: Vanderbilt (52-11) vs. Duke (35-25), late, Duke leads series 1-0
At Rip Griffin Park
Lubbock, Texas
Friday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6
Saturday: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5, series tied 1-1
Today: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
At Jackie Robinson Stadium
Los Angeles
Michigan 1, UCLA 0
Friday: Michigan 3, UCLA 2
Saturday: UCLA (51-10) vs. Michigan (45-19), late
x-Sunday: UCLA vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.
At Boshamer Stadium
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Saturday: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7
Today: North Carolina (45-18) vs. Auburn (37-25), 10:30 a.m.
x-Monday: North Carolina vs. Auburn, Noon
At Dudy Noble Field
Starkville, Miss.
Saturday: Mississippi State (49-13) vs. Stanford (45-12), late
Today: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 8 p.m.
Monday: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.<
At Baum Stadium
Fayetteville, Ark.
Saturday: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2
Today: Arkansas (45-17) vs. Mississippi (40-26), 2 p.m.
x-Monday: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 3 p.m.
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
Saturday: Florida State 6, LSU 4, Florida State leads 1-0
Sunday: LSU vs. Florida State, 7:30 p.m.
