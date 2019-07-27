Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;19;4;.826;--

Kalamazoo;15;10;.600;5.0

Kenosha;12;12;.500;7.5

Kokomo;9;15;.375;10.5

Rockford;8;16;.333;11.5

Battle Creek;7;17;.292;12.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;15;8;.652;--

Green Bay;13;10;.565;2.0

Lakeshore;12;11;.522;3.0

Fond du Lac;11;12;.478;3.5

Madison;11;12;.478;4.0

Wisconsin;9;14;.391;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;13;8;.619;--

Duluth;12;9;.571;1.0

La Crosse;11;10;.524;2.0

Waterloo;9;12;.429;4.0

Thunder Bay;5;16;.238;8.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;17;5;.773;--

Mankato;12;9;.571;4.5

Rochester;12;10;.545;5.0

Willmar;9;12;.429;7.5

Bismarck;6;15;.286;10.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 14, Duluth 7

Willmar 17, Bismarck 11

St. Cloud 4, Thunder Bay 3

Rochester 5, La Crosse 2

Green Bay 2, Wisconsin 1

Wisconsin Rapids 15, Fond du Lac 10

Madison 12, Lakeshore 9

Eau Claire 7, Mankato 6

Traverse City 5, Rockford 4

Kalamazoo 10, Battle Creek 9

Kokomo 9, Kenosha 3

GAMES TODAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Willmar at Bismarck

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Kokomo

Mankato at Eau Claire

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Rochester at La Crosse

Madison at Lakeshore

Rockford at Traverse City

GAMES MONDAY

Duluth at Waterloo (DH), 11:05 a.m., 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Mankato (DH)

Thunder Bay at La Crosse (DH)

Willmar at Eau Claire

Bismarck at Rochester

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Round Rock 10, Iowa 2

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 6, Lansing 0

Dayton 14, Fort Wayne 7

Great Lakes 6, West Michigan 2

Quad Cities 11, Beloit 4

Kane County 6, Wisconsin 5

Lake County 7, Bowling Green 5, 10 innings

Peoria 5, Burlington 3

Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 0

