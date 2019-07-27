Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;19;4;.826;--
Kalamazoo;15;10;.600;5.0
Kenosha;12;12;.500;7.5
Kokomo;9;15;.375;10.5
Rockford;8;16;.333;11.5
Battle Creek;7;17;.292;12.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;15;8;.652;--
Green Bay;13;10;.565;2.0
Lakeshore;12;11;.522;3.0
Fond du Lac;11;12;.478;3.5
Madison;11;12;.478;4.0
Wisconsin;9;14;.391;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;13;8;.619;--
Duluth;12;9;.571;1.0
La Crosse;11;10;.524;2.0
Waterloo;9;12;.429;4.0
Thunder Bay;5;16;.238;8.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;17;5;.773;--
Mankato;12;9;.571;4.5
Rochester;12;10;.545;5.0
Willmar;9;12;.429;7.5
Bismarck;6;15;.286;10.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 14, Duluth 7
Willmar 17, Bismarck 11
St. Cloud 4, Thunder Bay 3
Rochester 5, La Crosse 2
Green Bay 2, Wisconsin 1
Wisconsin Rapids 15, Fond du Lac 10
Madison 12, Lakeshore 9
Eau Claire 7, Mankato 6
Traverse City 5, Rockford 4
Kalamazoo 10, Battle Creek 9
Kokomo 9, Kenosha 3
GAMES TODAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Willmar at Bismarck
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Kokomo
Mankato at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Rochester at La Crosse
Madison at Lakeshore
Rockford at Traverse City
GAMES MONDAY
Duluth at Waterloo (DH), 11:05 a.m., 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Mankato (DH)
Thunder Bay at La Crosse (DH)
Willmar at Eau Claire
Bismarck at Rochester
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Round Rock 10, Iowa 2
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 6, Lansing 0
Dayton 14, Fort Wayne 7
Great Lakes 6, West Michigan 2
Quad Cities 11, Beloit 4
Kane County 6, Wisconsin 5
Lake County 7, Bowling Green 5, 10 innings
Peoria 5, Burlington 3
Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 0
