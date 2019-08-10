Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;29;6;.829;--
Kenosha;20;16;.556;9.5
Kalamazoo;20;19;.513;11.0
Rockford;13;23;.361;16.5
Kokomo;13;24;.351;17.0
Battle Creek;10;26;.278;19.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;22;13;.629;--
Fond du Lac;21;13;.618;0.5
Green Bay;18;17;.514;4.0
Madison;17;18;.486;5.0
Lakeshore;16;19;.457;6.0
Wisconsin;15;20;.429;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;20;13;.606;--
La Crosse;20;15;.571;1.0
Duluth;15;14;.517;3.0
Waterloo;14;18;.438;5.5
Thunder Bay;10;25;.286;11.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;22;13;.629;--
Mankato;20;15;.571;2.0
Rochester;20;16;.556;2.5
Willmar;17;17;.500;4.5
Bismarck;11;24;.314;11.0
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 6
St. Cloud 4-3, Thunder Bay 0-7
La Crosse 6, Bismarck 5
Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 3
Rochester 11, Mankato 2
Fond du Lac 13, Madison 5
Wisconsin 6, Green Bay 3
Wisconsin Rapids 14, Lakeshore 2
Traverse City 8, Kalamazoo 1
Kokomo 3, Rockford 2
Duluth at Willmar, late
GAMES TODAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Madison at Fond du Lac
Rockford at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Mankato
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Bismarck at La Crosse
Duluth at Willmar
Regular season ends
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 7, Salt Lake 3
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 6, West Michigan 4
Lansing 6, Dayton 0
South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 0
Bowling Green 4, Great Lakes 3
Burlington 2, Kane County 1
Clinton 4, Peoria 3
Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 4
Quad Cities 8, Wisconsin 0
