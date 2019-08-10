Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;29;6;.829;--

Kenosha;20;16;.556;9.5

Kalamazoo;20;19;.513;11.0

Rockford;13;23;.361;16.5

Kokomo;13;24;.351;17.0

Battle Creek;10;26;.278;19.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;22;13;.629;--

Fond du Lac;21;13;.618;0.5

Green Bay;18;17;.514;4.0

Madison;17;18;.486;5.0

Lakeshore;16;19;.457;6.0

Wisconsin;15;20;.429;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;20;13;.606;--

La Crosse;20;15;.571;1.0

Duluth;15;14;.517;3.0

Waterloo;14;18;.438;5.5

Thunder Bay;10;25;.286;11.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;22;13;.629;--

Mankato;20;15;.571;2.0

Rochester;20;16;.556;2.5

Willmar;17;17;.500;4.5

Bismarck;11;24;.314;11.0

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 6

St. Cloud 4-3, Thunder Bay 0-7

La Crosse 6, Bismarck 5

Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 3

Rochester 11, Mankato 2

Fond du Lac 13, Madison 5

Wisconsin 6, Green Bay 3

Wisconsin Rapids 14, Lakeshore 2

Traverse City 8, Kalamazoo 1

Kokomo 3, Rockford 2

Duluth at Willmar, late

GAMES TODAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Madison at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Thunder Bay

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Mankato

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Bismarck at La Crosse

Duluth at Willmar

Regular season ends

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 7, Salt Lake 3

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 6, West Michigan 4

Lansing 6, Dayton 0

South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 0

Bowling Green 4, Great Lakes 3

Burlington 2, Kane County 1

Clinton 4, Peoria 3

Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 4

Quad Cities 8, Wisconsin 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments