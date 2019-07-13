Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;8;2;.800;--

Kalamazoo;9;4;692;0.5

Kokomo;5;7;.417;4.0

Battle Creek;4;7;.364;4.5

Rockford;4;8;.333;5.0

Kenosha;3;8;.273;5.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;8;3;.727;--

Wis. Rapids;7;4;.636;1.0

Madison;6;5;.545;2.0

Fond du Lac;5;6;.455;3.0

Lakeshore;4;6;.400;3.5

Wisconsin;4;7;.364;4.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;8;3;.727;--

La Crosse;7;4;.636;1.0

Duluth;7;4;.636;1.0

Waterloo;4;7;.364;4.0

Thunder Bay;1;10;.091;7.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;7;4;.636;--

Rochester;7;5;.583;0.5

Mankato;6;5;.545;1.0

Willmar;5;6;.455;2.0

Bismarck;3;7;.300;3.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mankato 8, Waterloo 4

Rochester 8, Willmar 7, 10 innings

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Madison 5

St. Cloud 19, Bismarck 8, 2nd game, late

Kokomo 3-1, Rockford 0-6

Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2

Eau Claire 11, Thunder Bay 3

Duluth 6, La Crosse 0

Wisconsin 9, Kalamazoo 1

Lakeshore at Kenosha, late

Traverse City at Battle Creek, late

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Mankato, 3:05 p.m.

St. Cloud at Bismarck

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Rockford

Willmar at Rochester

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

La Crosse at Duluth

Wisconsin at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Lakeshore

GAMES MONDAY

No games scheduled

GAME TUESDAY

NWL All-Star Game

At Waterloo

NWL Great Lakes vs. NWL Great Plains, 7:05 p.m.

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 11, Round Rock 5

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 3, Beloit 0

South Bend 4, Quad Cities 3

West Michigan 7, Kane Couty 4

Lake County 3, Burlington 2, 10 innings

Clinton 5, Fort Wayne 4

Cedar Rapids 12, Lansing 4

Peoria 7, Great Lakes 4

Wisconsin 3, Bowling Green 3, delayed

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo West 6-3, Iowa City High 5-7

Mississippi Valley

Waterloo West 6-3, Iowa City High 5-7

Western Dubuque 8-4, Iowa City Liberty 0-5

State

Johnston 14-14, Ames 1-1

Norwalk 2-9, Dallas Center-Grimes 1-8

Sioux City East 13 , Council Bluffs Lincoln 10

Class 1A districts

AHSTW 8, Fremont-Mills 0

Akron-Westfield 3, Central Lyon 0

Alburnett 11, East Buchanan 1

Audubon 5, Earlham 2

B-G-M 4, Montezuma 3

Baxter 9, Lynnville-Sully 5

Bedford 6, Southwest Valley 0

Belle Plaine 10, GMG 0

Calamus-Wheatland 16, Prince of Peace 1

Central Springs 11, West Hancock 6

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 31, Collins-Maxwell 0

Gehlen Catholic 8, Trinity Christian 1

George-Little Rock 7, Ridge View 2

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13, Maquoketa Valley 1

Grundy Center 3, Colo-Nesco 0

Highland, Riverside 8, Cardinal 4

Hudson 10, BCLUW 0

IKM-Manning 7, Ar-We-Va 6

Janesville 1, Clarksville 0, 8 innings

Kee (Lansing) 16, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 1

Kingsley-Pierson 14, Whiting 0

Lamoni 10, East Union, Afton 0

Lawton-Bronson 3, Westwood 1

Lenox 6, Murray 5, 9 innings

Logan-Magnolia 19, Sidney 1

Lone Tree 3, Lisbon 1

MFL MarMac 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0

MMCRU 2, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1

Marquette Catholic 14, Easton Valley 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 17, Griswold 2

Midland 8, Springville 6

Moravia 6, Melcher-Dallas 3

Newell-Fonda 9, Harris-Lake Park 0

Nodaway Valley 3, Ankeny Christian 2

North Butler 2, Riceville 1

North Iowa 8, Northwood-Kensett 3

North Mahaska 9, English Valleys 3

Notre Dame, Burlington 15 , Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Rockford 6, Nashua-Plainfield 4

St. Ansgar 12, AGWSR (Ackley) 2

Sioux Central 10, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 1

South Winneshiek 10, Tripoli 0

Southeast Warren 12, Orient-Macksburg 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 15, Essex-South Page 0

St. Edmond 5, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 3

St. Mary's, Remsen 14, River Valley 1

Stanton 5, East Mills 1

Twin Cedars 1, Seymour 0

Wapsie Valley 16, Postville 1

Wayne 7, Mormon Trail 6

West Fork 7, North Union 1

West Harrison 11, West Monona 0

Woodbine 7, Boyer Valley 0

Woodbury Central 12, South O'Brien 2

Class 2A districts

Chariton 15, Van Buren 5

East Marshall 3, Williamsburg 2

Forest City 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

Jesup 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 1

Lake Mills 2, Crestwood (Cresco) 0

Louisa-Muscatine 8, West Burlington 0

Missouri Valley 6, OABCIG 5

Monticello 6, Northeast, Goose Lake 4

Mount Ayr 8, West Central Valley 7, 10 innings

North Fayette Valley 12, Starmont 1

Pella Christian 4, Union (La Porte City) 2

Pleasantville 11, Colfax-Mingo 1

Red Oak 11, Tri-Center, Neola 9

Roland-Story 9, Eagle Grove 2

South Hardin 5, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Southeast Valley 4, Northwest Webster 3

Spirit Lake 8, Emmetsburg 5, 9 innings)

Underwood 10, Shenandoah 0

Unity Christian 3, Sheldon 2

Wapello 6, Danville 5

Waukon 15, Clayton Ridge/Central 3

West Liberty 4, Durant 3, 8 innings

Western Christian 5 , Sioux Center 3, 8 innings

