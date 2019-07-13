Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;8;2;.800;--
Kalamazoo;9;4;692;0.5
Kokomo;5;7;.417;4.0
Battle Creek;4;7;.364;4.5
Rockford;4;8;.333;5.0
Kenosha;3;8;.273;5.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;8;3;.727;--
Wis. Rapids;7;4;.636;1.0
Madison;6;5;.545;2.0
Fond du Lac;5;6;.455;3.0
Lakeshore;4;6;.400;3.5
Wisconsin;4;7;.364;4.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;8;3;.727;--
La Crosse;7;4;.636;1.0
Duluth;7;4;.636;1.0
Waterloo;4;7;.364;4.0
Thunder Bay;1;10;.091;7.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;7;4;.636;--
Rochester;7;5;.583;0.5
Mankato;6;5;.545;1.0
Willmar;5;6;.455;2.0
Bismarck;3;7;.300;3.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mankato 8, Waterloo 4
Rochester 8, Willmar 7, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 12, Madison 5
St. Cloud 19, Bismarck 8, 2nd game, late
Kokomo 3-1, Rockford 0-6
Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2
Eau Claire 11, Thunder Bay 3
Duluth 6, La Crosse 0
Wisconsin 9, Kalamazoo 1
Lakeshore at Kenosha, late
Traverse City at Battle Creek, late
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Mankato, 3:05 p.m.
St. Cloud at Bismarck
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Rockford
Willmar at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
La Crosse at Duluth
Wisconsin at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Lakeshore
GAMES MONDAY
No games scheduled
GAME TUESDAY
NWL All-Star Game
At Waterloo
NWL Great Lakes vs. NWL Great Plains, 7:05 p.m.
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 11, Round Rock 5
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 3, Beloit 0
South Bend 4, Quad Cities 3
West Michigan 7, Kane Couty 4
Lake County 3, Burlington 2, 10 innings
Clinton 5, Fort Wayne 4
Cedar Rapids 12, Lansing 4
Peoria 7, Great Lakes 4
Wisconsin 3, Bowling Green 3, delayed
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo West 6-3, Iowa City High 5-7
Mississippi Valley
Waterloo West 6-3, Iowa City High 5-7
Western Dubuque 8-4, Iowa City Liberty 0-5
State
Johnston 14-14, Ames 1-1
Norwalk 2-9, Dallas Center-Grimes 1-8
Sioux City East 13 , Council Bluffs Lincoln 10
Class 1A districts
AHSTW 8, Fremont-Mills 0
Akron-Westfield 3, Central Lyon 0
Alburnett 11, East Buchanan 1
Audubon 5, Earlham 2
B-G-M 4, Montezuma 3
Baxter 9, Lynnville-Sully 5
Bedford 6, Southwest Valley 0
Belle Plaine 10, GMG 0
Calamus-Wheatland 16, Prince of Peace 1
Central Springs 11, West Hancock 6
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 31, Collins-Maxwell 0
Gehlen Catholic 8, Trinity Christian 1
George-Little Rock 7, Ridge View 2
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13, Maquoketa Valley 1
Grundy Center 3, Colo-Nesco 0
Highland, Riverside 8, Cardinal 4
Hudson 10, BCLUW 0
IKM-Manning 7, Ar-We-Va 6
Janesville 1, Clarksville 0, 8 innings
Kee (Lansing) 16, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 1
Kingsley-Pierson 14, Whiting 0
Lamoni 10, East Union, Afton 0
Lawton-Bronson 3, Westwood 1
Lenox 6, Murray 5, 9 innings
Logan-Magnolia 19, Sidney 1
Lone Tree 3, Lisbon 1
MFL MarMac 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
MMCRU 2, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1
Marquette Catholic 14, Easton Valley 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 17, Griswold 2
Midland 8, Springville 6
Moravia 6, Melcher-Dallas 3
Newell-Fonda 9, Harris-Lake Park 0
Nodaway Valley 3, Ankeny Christian 2
North Butler 2, Riceville 1
North Iowa 8, Northwood-Kensett 3
North Mahaska 9, English Valleys 3
Notre Dame, Burlington 15 , Winfield-Mt. Union 0
Rockford 6, Nashua-Plainfield 4
St. Ansgar 12, AGWSR (Ackley) 2
Sioux Central 10, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 1
South Winneshiek 10, Tripoli 0
Southeast Warren 12, Orient-Macksburg 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 15, Essex-South Page 0
St. Edmond 5, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 3
St. Mary's, Remsen 14, River Valley 1
Stanton 5, East Mills 1
Twin Cedars 1, Seymour 0
Wapsie Valley 16, Postville 1
Wayne 7, Mormon Trail 6
West Fork 7, North Union 1
West Harrison 11, West Monona 0
Woodbine 7, Boyer Valley 0
Woodbury Central 12, South O'Brien 2
Class 2A districts
Chariton 15, Van Buren 5
East Marshall 3, Williamsburg 2
Forest City 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
Jesup 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 1
Lake Mills 2, Crestwood (Cresco) 0
Louisa-Muscatine 8, West Burlington 0
Missouri Valley 6, OABCIG 5
Monticello 6, Northeast, Goose Lake 4
Mount Ayr 8, West Central Valley 7, 10 innings
North Fayette Valley 12, Starmont 1
Pella Christian 4, Union (La Porte City) 2
Pleasantville 11, Colfax-Mingo 1
Red Oak 11, Tri-Center, Neola 9
Roland-Story 9, Eagle Grove 2
South Hardin 5, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Southeast Valley 4, Northwest Webster 3
Spirit Lake 8, Emmetsburg 5, 9 innings)
Underwood 10, Shenandoah 0
Unity Christian 3, Sheldon 2
Wapello 6, Danville 5
Waukon 15, Clayton Ridge/Central 3
West Liberty 4, Durant 3, 8 innings
Western Christian 5 , Sioux Center 3, 8 innings
