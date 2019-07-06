Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;4;0;1.000;--

Kalamazoo;4;1;.800;0.5

Kenosha;2;2;.500;2.0

Kokomo;2;2;.500;1.5

Rockford;1;3;.250;3.0

Battle Creek;1;4;.200;3.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;3;1;.750;--

Fond du Lac;3;1;.750;--

Wis. Rapids;2;2;500;1.0

Lakeshore;1;3;.250;2.0

Wisconsin;1;3;.250;2.0

Madison;1;3;.250;2.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;3;1;.750;--

La Crosse;2;1;.667;0.5

Duluth;2;2;.500;1.0

Waterloo;2;2;.500;1.0

Thunder Bay;0;3;.000;2.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;4;0;1.000;--

St. Cloud;3;1;.750;1.0

Rochester;2;2;.500;2.0

Willmar;1;3;.250;3.0

Bismarck;0;4;.000;4.0

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Rochester 2

Madison 6, Wisconsin 5

Mankato 9, Bismarck 5

Green Bay 7, Rockford 3

Fond du Lac 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Eau Claire 9, Duluth 1

Kenosha 7, Lakeshore 4

Traverse City 6, Battle Creek 0

Willmar 7, St. Cloud 2

Thunder Bay at La Crosse, late

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH), ppd.

GAMES TODAY

La Crosse at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Green Bay at Madison

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Duluth

Kalamazoo at Rockford

St. Cloud at Bismarck

Traverse City at Kenosha

Mankato at Willmar

GAMES MONDAY

La Crosse at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Willmar at Mankato

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Duluth at Eau Claire

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Bismarck

Traverse City at Kenosha

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Memphis 5, Iowa 4

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 1, Dayton 0

Lansing 8, Lake County 1

Fort Wayne 4, Great Lakes 1

Burlington 9, Peoria 2

Kane County 2, Clinton 0

Bowling Green 12, West Michigan 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Quad Cities 0

Wisconsin 5, Beloit 4

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo Columbus 7, Waukon 4

Waterloo Columbus 12, Woodbury Central 0

Area

Treynor 7, Denver 6

State

Camanche 4, Mid-Prairie 3

Dowling Catholic 6, Ankeny 1

Grinnell 12, Newton 1

Lamoni 10, Seymour 3

LeMars 5, Lewis Central 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Waukon 5

Mason City Newman 17, Knoxville 3

Urbandale 11-12, Ballard 6-2

Woodbury Central 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments