Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;4;0;1.000;--
Kalamazoo;4;1;.800;0.5
Kenosha;2;2;.500;2.0
Kokomo;2;2;.500;1.5
Rockford;1;3;.250;3.0
Battle Creek;1;4;.200;3.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;3;1;.750;--
Fond du Lac;3;1;.750;--
Wis. Rapids;2;2;500;1.0
Lakeshore;1;3;.250;2.0
Wisconsin;1;3;.250;2.0
Madison;1;3;.250;2.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;3;1;.750;--
La Crosse;2;1;.667;0.5
Duluth;2;2;.500;1.0
Waterloo;2;2;.500;1.0
Thunder Bay;0;3;.000;2.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;4;0;1.000;--
St. Cloud;3;1;.750;1.0
Rochester;2;2;.500;2.0
Willmar;1;3;.250;3.0
Bismarck;0;4;.000;4.0
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Rochester 2
Madison 6, Wisconsin 5
Mankato 9, Bismarck 5
Green Bay 7, Rockford 3
Fond du Lac 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Eau Claire 9, Duluth 1
Kenosha 7, Lakeshore 4
Traverse City 6, Battle Creek 0
Willmar 7, St. Cloud 2
Thunder Bay at La Crosse, late
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH), ppd.
GAMES TODAY
La Crosse at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo
Green Bay at Madison
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Rockford
St. Cloud at Bismarck
Traverse City at Kenosha
Mankato at Willmar
GAMES MONDAY
La Crosse at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Willmar at Mankato
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Duluth at Eau Claire
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Bismarck
Traverse City at Kenosha
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Memphis 5, Iowa 4
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 1, Dayton 0
Lansing 8, Lake County 1
Fort Wayne 4, Great Lakes 1
Burlington 9, Peoria 2
Kane County 2, Clinton 0
Bowling Green 12, West Michigan 2
Cedar Rapids 3, Quad Cities 0
Wisconsin 5, Beloit 4
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo Columbus 7, Waukon 4
Waterloo Columbus 12, Woodbury Central 0
Area
Treynor 7, Denver 6
State
Camanche 4, Mid-Prairie 3
Dowling Catholic 6, Ankeny 1
Grinnell 12, Newton 1
Lamoni 10, Seymour 3
LeMars 5, Lewis Central 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Waukon 5
Mason City Newman 17, Knoxville 3
Urbandale 11-12, Ballard 6-2
Woodbury Central 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 4
