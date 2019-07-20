Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;11;3;.786;--

Kalamazoo;9;7;.563;3.0

Kokomo;8;8;.500;4.0

Rockford;6;9;.400;5.5

Kenosha;5;10;.333;6.5

Battle Creek;5;11;.313;7.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;10;5;.667;--

Wis. Rapids;9;5;.643;0.5

Madison;7;8;.467;3.0

Fond du Lac;7;8;.467;3.0

Lakeshore;7;8;.467;3.0

Wisconsin;6;8;.429;3.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;10;5;.667;--

Eau Claire;10;5;.667;--

La Crosse;8;7;.533;2.0

Waterloo;5;10;.333;5.0

Thunder Bay;2;13;.133;8.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;12;4;.750;--

Mankato;9;5;.643;2.0

Rochester;9;7;.563;3.0

Willmar;6;9;.400;5.5

Bismarck;4;10;.286;7.0

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 10, La Crosse 1

Fond du Lac 5, Madison 0

Rochester 6, Willmar 5, 11 innings

Eau Claire 6, Thunder Bay 0

Kokomo 9, Battle Creek 6

St. Cloud 2, Duluth 1, 11 innings

Lakeshore 12, Green Bay 2, 6 innings

Kalamazoo at Kenosha, delayed, late

Traverse City at Rockford, delayed, late

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd.

Mankato at Bismarck, ppd.

GAMES TODAY

La Crosse at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Rockford

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Willmar at Rochester

Madison at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Eau Claire 6, Thunder Bay 0

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Mankato at Bismarck

Duluth at St. Cloud

GAMES MONDAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at La Crosse

Madison at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Duluth at Bismarck

Mankato at Willmar

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Nashville, delayed, late

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 6, Fort Wayne 4

Peoria 7, Lake County 2

Clinton 5, Lansing 4, 10 innings

Dayton 1, Kane County 0

Bowling Green 3, Quad Cities 2

Burlington at Great Lakes, delayed, late

South Bend at Beloit, ppd.

West Michigan at Wisconsin, ppd.

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

1A district finals

District 1

Kingsley-Pierson 5, Lawton-Bronson 4

District 2

Remsen St. Mary's 10, Woodbury Central 5

District 3

Newell-Fonda 6, Sioux Central 4

District 4

Mason City Newman 11, West Fork 2

District 5

St. Ansgar vs. North Butler, 2nd inning, susp. to Monday

District 6

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 12, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 6

District 7

Calamus-Wheatland 6, Lone Tree 0

District 8

Pekin vs. Iowa Mennonite, ppd. to Monday

District 9

Alburnett 11, North Tama (Traer) 1

District 10

HLV 13, BGM 3

District 11

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 6, Hudson 1

District 12

Moravia vs. Central Decatur, ppd. to Monday

District 13

Martensdale-St. Mary's vs. Lamoni, ppd. to Monday

District 14

Council Bluffs St. Albert 10, Logan-Magnolia 0

District 15

Southeast Warren vs. Audubon, ppd. to Monday

District 16

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Woodbine, ppd. to Monday

2A district finals

District 1

West Sioux 6, West Lyon 0

District 2

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Pocahontas Area, ppd. to Monday

District 3

New Hampton 7, Osage 2

District 4

Oelwein 9, Cascade 8

District 5

Camanche 4, Dyersville Beckman 2

District 6

Mid-Prairie vs. West Branch, ppd. to Monday

District 7

Wilton 4, Mediapolis 0

District 8

Central Lee vs. Davis County, ppd. to Monday

District 9

North Linn 9, Waterloo Columbus 0

District 10

West Marshall vs. Pella Christian

District 11

Dike-New Hartford vs. Roland-Story

District 12

Woodward-Granger vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd. to Monday

District 13

Ogden vs. Carroll Kuemper, ppd. to Monday

District 14

Van Meter 15, Interstate 35 0

District 15

Underwood 6, Treynor 5, 9 innings

District 16

Hinton vs. Alta/Aurelia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments