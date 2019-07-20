Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;11;3;.786;--
Kalamazoo;9;7;.563;3.0
Kokomo;8;8;.500;4.0
Rockford;6;9;.400;5.5
Kenosha;5;10;.333;6.5
Battle Creek;5;11;.313;7.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;10;5;.667;--
Wis. Rapids;9;5;.643;0.5
Madison;7;8;.467;3.0
Fond du Lac;7;8;.467;3.0
Lakeshore;7;8;.467;3.0
Wisconsin;6;8;.429;3.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;10;5;.667;--
Eau Claire;10;5;.667;--
La Crosse;8;7;.533;2.0
Waterloo;5;10;.333;5.0
Thunder Bay;2;13;.133;8.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;12;4;.750;--
Mankato;9;5;.643;2.0
Rochester;9;7;.563;3.0
Willmar;6;9;.400;5.5
Bismarck;4;10;.286;7.0
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 10, La Crosse 1
Fond du Lac 5, Madison 0
Rochester 6, Willmar 5, 11 innings
Eau Claire 6, Thunder Bay 0
Kokomo 9, Battle Creek 6
St. Cloud 2, Duluth 1, 11 innings
Lakeshore 12, Green Bay 2, 6 innings
Kalamazoo at Kenosha, delayed, late
Traverse City at Rockford, delayed, late
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd.
Mankato at Bismarck, ppd.
GAMES TODAY
La Crosse at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Rockford
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Willmar at Rochester
Madison at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Eau Claire 6, Thunder Bay 0
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Mankato at Bismarck
Duluth at St. Cloud
GAMES MONDAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at La Crosse
Madison at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Duluth at Bismarck
Mankato at Willmar
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at Nashville, delayed, late
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 6, Fort Wayne 4
Peoria 7, Lake County 2
Clinton 5, Lansing 4, 10 innings
Dayton 1, Kane County 0
Bowling Green 3, Quad Cities 2
Burlington at Great Lakes, delayed, late
South Bend at Beloit, ppd.
West Michigan at Wisconsin, ppd.
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
1A district finals
District 1
Kingsley-Pierson 5, Lawton-Bronson 4
District 2
Remsen St. Mary's 10, Woodbury Central 5
District 3
Newell-Fonda 6, Sioux Central 4
District 4
Mason City Newman 11, West Fork 2
District 5
St. Ansgar vs. North Butler, 2nd inning, susp. to Monday
District 6
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 12, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 6
District 7
Calamus-Wheatland 6, Lone Tree 0
District 8
Pekin vs. Iowa Mennonite, ppd. to Monday
District 9
Alburnett 11, North Tama (Traer) 1
District 10
HLV 13, BGM 3
District 11
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 6, Hudson 1
District 12
Moravia vs. Central Decatur, ppd. to Monday
District 13
Martensdale-St. Mary's vs. Lamoni, ppd. to Monday
District 14
Council Bluffs St. Albert 10, Logan-Magnolia 0
District 15
Southeast Warren vs. Audubon, ppd. to Monday
District 16
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Woodbine, ppd. to Monday
2A district finals
District 1
West Sioux 6, West Lyon 0
District 2
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Pocahontas Area, ppd. to Monday
District 3
New Hampton 7, Osage 2
District 4
Oelwein 9, Cascade 8
District 5
Camanche 4, Dyersville Beckman 2
District 6
Mid-Prairie vs. West Branch, ppd. to Monday
District 7
Wilton 4, Mediapolis 0
District 8
Central Lee vs. Davis County, ppd. to Monday
District 9
North Linn 9, Waterloo Columbus 0
District 10
West Marshall vs. Pella Christian
District 11
Dike-New Hartford vs. Roland-Story
District 12
Woodward-Granger vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd. to Monday
District 13
Ogden vs. Carroll Kuemper, ppd. to Monday
District 14
Van Meter 15, Interstate 35 0
District 15
Underwood 6, Treynor 5, 9 innings
District 16
Hinton vs. Alta/Aurelia
