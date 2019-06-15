Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;11;9;.550;--

Battle Creek;9;9;.500;1.0

Rockford;9;9;.500;1.0

Traverse City;10;10;.500;1.0

Kalamazoo;9;10;.474;1.5

Kenosha;6;13;.316;4.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;14;5;.737;--

Green Bay;10;8;.556;3.5

Wis. Rapids;10;8;.556;3.5

Wisconsin;11;9;.550;3.5

Fond du Lac;9;10;.474;5.0

Lakeshore;6;14;.300;8.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;10;9;.526;--

La Crosse;10;10;.500;0.5

Eau Claire;8;11;.421;2.0

Duluth;8;11;.421;2.0

Thunder Bay;6;13;.316;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;13;7;.650;--

Rochester;11;8;.579;1.5

Mankato;11;9;.550;2.0

Bismarck;11;9;.550;2.0

St. Cloud;9;10;.474;3.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, delayed, rain

Kokomo 3, Kenosha 1

Bismarck 15, Mankato 1

Wisconsin 11, Madison 8

Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 1

Duluth 5, Eau Claire 4, 8 innings

Duluth at Eau Claire, late

Traverse City 2, Kalamazoo 1

La Crosse 3, Willmar 1

St. Cloud at Rochester, ppd.

Rockford at Battle Creek, ppd.

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd.

GAMES TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Bismarck at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Rockford at Traverse City

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Duluth at St. Cloud

Mankato at Willmar

Eau Claire at La Crosse

GAMES MONDAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Willmar at Mankato

St. Cloud at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Bismarck at Rochester

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Minor leagues

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Iowa at Sacramento, late

Midwest League

Quad Cities 5, Wisconsin 0, 6 innings

Burlington 7, Peoria 1

Bowling Green 7, Lansing 1

Dayton 5, Great Lakes 4, 10 innings

Kane County 4, Beloit 3

South Bend 5, Western Michigan 0, susp., 4th inning

Cedar Rapids 2, Clinton 9, susp., 2nd inning

Lake County at Fort Wayne, late

College

NCAA World Series

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

Florida St. 1, Arkansas 0

GAMES TODAY

Louisville (49-16) vs. Vanderbilt (54-11), 1 p.m.

Mississippi St. (51-13) vs. Auburn (38-26), 6:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Texas Tech (44-19) vs. Arkansas (46-19), 1 p.m.

Michigan (46-20) vs. Florida St. (42-21), 6 p.m.

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo West 9, Don Bosco 1

Waterloo Columbus 14, North Tama (Traer) 1

Waterloo Columbus 13, BGM (Brooklyn) 2

Area

BGM (Brooklyn) 6, North Tama (Traer) 2

Waterloo West 9, Don Bosco 1

Waterloo Columbus 14, North Tama (Traer) 1

State

Burlington 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2

Davenport West 12, Carlisle 5

Gilbert 12, Newton 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 23, Moravia 4

Newman Catholic 7, Davenport Central 0

North Polk 10, Norwalk 2

North Polk 15, Creston 8

Regina, Iowa City 13, Treynor 9

Regina, Iowa City 8, Hinton 5

Rockford 7, Riceville 0

Sioux Center 14, Westwood 3

Sioux City North 6, Lewis Central 3

Waukee 8, Lewis Central 0

West Harrison 10, Whiting 0

West Harrison 8, West Monona 4

