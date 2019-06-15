Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;11;9;.550;--
Battle Creek;9;9;.500;1.0
Rockford;9;9;.500;1.0
Traverse City;10;10;.500;1.0
Kalamazoo;9;10;.474;1.5
Kenosha;6;13;.316;4.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;14;5;.737;--
Green Bay;10;8;.556;3.5
Wis. Rapids;10;8;.556;3.5
Wisconsin;11;9;.550;3.5
Fond du Lac;9;10;.474;5.0
Lakeshore;6;14;.300;8.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;10;9;.526;--
La Crosse;10;10;.500;0.5
Eau Claire;8;11;.421;2.0
Duluth;8;11;.421;2.0
Thunder Bay;6;13;.316;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;13;7;.650;--
Rochester;11;8;.579;1.5
Mankato;11;9;.550;2.0
Bismarck;11;9;.550;2.0
St. Cloud;9;10;.474;3.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, delayed, rain
Kokomo 3, Kenosha 1
Bismarck 15, Mankato 1
Wisconsin 11, Madison 8
Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 1
Duluth 5, Eau Claire 4, 8 innings
Duluth at Eau Claire, late
Traverse City 2, Kalamazoo 1
La Crosse 3, Willmar 1
St. Cloud at Rochester, ppd.
Rockford at Battle Creek, ppd.
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd.
GAMES TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Bismarck at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Rockford at Traverse City
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Mankato at Willmar
Eau Claire at La Crosse
GAMES MONDAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Willmar at Mankato
St. Cloud at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Bismarck at Rochester
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Minor leagues
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Iowa at Sacramento, late
Midwest League
Quad Cities 5, Wisconsin 0, 6 innings
Burlington 7, Peoria 1
Bowling Green 7, Lansing 1
Dayton 5, Great Lakes 4, 10 innings
Kane County 4, Beloit 3
South Bend 5, Western Michigan 0, susp., 4th inning
Cedar Rapids 2, Clinton 9, susp., 2nd inning
Lake County at Fort Wayne, late
College
NCAA World Series
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3
Florida St. 1, Arkansas 0
GAMES TODAY
Louisville (49-16) vs. Vanderbilt (54-11), 1 p.m.
Mississippi St. (51-13) vs. Auburn (38-26), 6:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Texas Tech (44-19) vs. Arkansas (46-19), 1 p.m.
Michigan (46-20) vs. Florida St. (42-21), 6 p.m.
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo West 9, Don Bosco 1
Waterloo Columbus 14, North Tama (Traer) 1
Waterloo Columbus 13, BGM (Brooklyn) 2
Area
BGM (Brooklyn) 6, North Tama (Traer) 2
Waterloo West 9, Don Bosco 1
Waterloo Columbus 14, North Tama (Traer) 1
State
Burlington 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2
Davenport West 12, Carlisle 5
Gilbert 12, Newton 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 23, Moravia 4
Newman Catholic 7, Davenport Central 0
North Polk 10, Norwalk 2
North Polk 15, Creston 8
Regina, Iowa City 13, Treynor 9
Regina, Iowa City 8, Hinton 5
Rockford 7, Riceville 0
Sioux Center 14, Westwood 3
Sioux City North 6, Lewis Central 3
Waukee 8, Lewis Central 0
West Harrison 10, Whiting 0
West Harrison 8, West Monona 4
