MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-New York;101;55;.647;—
Tampa Bay;92;63;.594;8½
Boston;80;74;.519;20
Toronto;63;92;.406;37½
Baltimore;50;104;.325;50
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;95;60;.613;—
Cleveland;91;64;.587;4
Chicago;68;86;.442;26½
Kansas City;57;99;.365;38½
Detroit;45;109;.292;49½
WEST DIVISION
y-Houston;101;54;.652;—
Oakland;93;61;.604;7½
Texas;74;80;.481;26½
Los Angeles;70;85;.452;31
Seattle;65;89;.422;35½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Seattle at Baltimore, late
Texas at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 5:37 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;96;60;.615;—
Washington;85;68;.556;9½
New York;80;74;.519;15
Philadelphia;79;74;.516;15½
Miami;53;101;.344;42
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;88;67;.568;—
Milwaukee;85;70;.548;3
Chicago;82;73;.529;6
Cincinnati;73;82;.471;15
Pittsburgh;65;90;.419;23
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;99;55;.643;—
Arizona;79;75;.513;20
San Francisco;74;81;.477;25½
San Diego;69;85;.448;30
Colorado;66;88;.429;33
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1
Washington 10, Miami 4
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona at San Diego, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 12:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 5:37 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
