Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-New York;101;55;.647;—

Tampa Bay;92;63;.594;8½

Boston;80;74;.519;20

Toronto;63;92;.406;37½

Baltimore;50;104;.325;50

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;95;60;.613;—

Cleveland;91;64;.587;4

Chicago;68;86;.442;26½

Kansas City;57;99;.365;38½

Detroit;45;109;.292;49½

WEST DIVISION

y-Houston;101;54;.652;—

Oakland;93;61;.604;7½

Texas;74;80;.481;26½

Los Angeles;70;85;.452;31

Seattle;65;89;.422;35½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Seattle at Baltimore, late

Texas at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 5:37 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;96;60;.615;—

Washington;85;68;.556;9½

New York;80;74;.519;15

Philadelphia;79;74;.516;15½

Miami;53;101;.344;42

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;88;67;.568;—

Milwaukee;85;70;.548;3

Chicago;82;73;.529;6

Cincinnati;73;82;.471;15

Pittsburgh;65;90;.419;23

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;99;55;.643;—

Arizona;79;75;.513;20

San Francisco;74;81;.477;25½

San Diego;69;85;.448;30

Colorado;66;88;.429;33

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1

Washington 10, Miami 4

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona at San Diego, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 12:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 5:37 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments