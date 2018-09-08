MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;97;46;.678;—
New York;88;53;.624;8
Tampa Bay;77;64;.546;19
Toronto;64;78;.451;32½
Baltimore;41;101;.289;55½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;81;61;.570;—
Minnesota;64;77;.454;16½
Detroit;59;83;.415;22
Chicago;56;86;.394;25
Kansas City;47;94;.333;33½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;89;53;.627;—
Oakland;86;57;.601;3½
Seattle;78;63;.553;10½
Los Angeles;70;72;.493;19
Texas;61;81;.430;28
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 5, Boston 3
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Cleveland 9, Toronto 8
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 5
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, late
GAMES MONDAY
Houston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;77;64;.546;—
Philadelphia;74;67;.525;3
Washington;70;72;.493;7½
New York;64;77;.454;13
Miami;56;86;.394;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;83;58;.589;—
Milwaukee;81;62;.566;3
St. Louis;78;64;.549;5½
Pittsburgh;71;71;.500;12½
Cincinnati;61;82;.427;23
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;78;63;.553;—
Los Angeles;77;65;.542;1
Arizona;76;65;.539;2
San Francisco;68;75;.476;11
San Diego;56;88;.389;23½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, San Diego 2, 7 innings
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 5
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta at Arizona, late
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 2nd game, late
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Nix 2-3) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-10), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Brigham 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
