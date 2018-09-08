Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;97;46;.678;—

New York;88;53;.624;8

Tampa Bay;77;64;.546;19

Toronto;64;78;.451;32½

Baltimore;41;101;.289;55½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;81;61;.570;—

Minnesota;64;77;.454;16½

Detroit;59;83;.415;22

Chicago;56;86;.394;25

Kansas City;47;94;.333;33½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;89;53;.627;—

Oakland;86;57;.601;3½

Seattle;78;63;.553;10½

Los Angeles;70;72;.493;19

Texas;61;81;.430;28

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 5, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Cleveland 9, Toronto 8

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 5

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, late

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;77;64;.546;—

Philadelphia;74;67;.525;3

Washington;70;72;.493;7½

New York;64;77;.454;13

Miami;56;86;.394;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;83;58;.589;—

Milwaukee;81;62;.566;3

St. Louis;78;64;.549;5½

Pittsburgh;71;71;.500;12½

Cincinnati;61;82;.427;23

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;78;63;.553;—

Los Angeles;77;65;.542;1

Arizona;76;65;.539;2

San Francisco;68;75;.476;11

San Diego;56;88;.389;23½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 2, 7 innings

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 5

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta at Arizona, late

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 2nd game, late

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 2-3) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-10), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

