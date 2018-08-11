MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;84;35;.706;—
New York;73;43;.629;9½
Tampa Bay;60;57;.513;23
Toronto;52;64;.448;30½
Baltimore;35;83;.297;48½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;65;51;.560;—
Minnesota;54;62;.466;11
Detroit;48;69;.410;17½
Chicago;42;74;.362;23
Kansas City;35;81;.302;30
WEST DIVISION
Houston;73;45;.619;—
Oakland;68;48;.586;4
Seattle;68;50;.576;5
Los Angeles;59;58;.504;13½
Texas;52;67;.437;21½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 3, Houston 2
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Sale 11-4) at Baltimore (Cobb 3-14), 12:05 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 12:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-8), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 9-9), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 1:15 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;64;51;.557;—
Atlanta;63;51;.553;½
Washington;60;57;.513;5
New York;48;66;.421;15½
Miami;48;70;.407;17½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;67;49;.578;—
Milwaukee;67;53;.558;2
St. Louis;62;55;.530;5½
Pittsburgh;60;57;.513;7½
Cincinnati;52;65;.444;15½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;64;54;.542;—
Los Angeles;64;54;.542;—
Colorado;62;55;.530;1½
San Francisco;58;59;.496;5½
San Diego;47;71;.398;17
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 6, Arizona 3
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3
Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Philadelphia at San Diego, late
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (Godley 12-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-9), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-2) at Miami (Chen 4-8), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Colorado (Bettis 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6), 2:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
