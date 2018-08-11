Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;84;35;.706;—

New York;73;43;.629;9½

Tampa Bay;60;57;.513;23

Toronto;52;64;.448;30½

Baltimore;35;83;.297;48½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;65;51;.560;—

Minnesota;54;62;.466;11

Detroit;48;69;.410;17½

Chicago;42;74;.362;23

Kansas City;35;81;.302;30

WEST DIVISION

Houston;73;45;.619;—

Oakland;68;48;.586;4

Seattle;68;50;.576;5

Los Angeles;59;58;.504;13½

Texas;52;67;.437;21½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Sale 11-4) at Baltimore (Cobb 3-14), 12:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 12:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 9-9), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 1:15 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;64;51;.557;—

Atlanta;63;51;.553;½

Washington;60;57;.513;5

New York;48;66;.421;15½

Miami;48;70;.407;17½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;67;49;.578;—

Milwaukee;67;53;.558;2

St. Louis;62;55;.530;5½

Pittsburgh;60;57;.513;7½

Cincinnati;52;65;.444;15½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;64;54;.542;—

Los Angeles;64;54;.542;—

Colorado;62;55;.530;1½

San Francisco;58;59;.496;5½

San Diego;47;71;.398;17

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia at San Diego, late

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (Godley 12-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-9), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-2) at Miami (Chen 4-8), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Colorado (Bettis 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6), 2:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

