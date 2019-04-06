MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;6;3;.667;—
Baltimore;4;4;.500;1½
New York;4;4;.500;1½
Toronto;3;7;.300;3½
Boston;2;7;.222;4
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;5;2;.714;—
Detroit;6;3;.667;—
Cleveland;5;3;.625;½
Chicago;3;4;.429;2
Kansas City;2;5;.286;3
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;8;2;.800;—
Texas;5;4;.556;2½
Oakland;6;6;.500;3
Houston;4;5;.444;3½
Los Angeles;3;6;.333;4½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 7, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1
San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
Houston 6, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 4
Boston at Arizona, late
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Detroit (Ross 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Texas (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;6;2;.750;—
Philadelphia;5;2;.714;½
Atlanta;4;4;.500;2
Washington;3;4;.429;2½
Miami;3;6;.333;3½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;7;2;.778;—
Pittsburgh;4;3;.571;2
St. Louis;3;5;.375;3½
Chicago;2;6;.250;4½
Cincinnati;1;7;.125;5½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;6;2;.750;—
San Diego;6;3;.667;½
Arizona;4;4;.500;2
Colorado;3;5;.375;3
San Francisco;3;6;.333;3½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 6, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 14, Milwaukee 8
Boston at Arizona, late
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 7:37 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
