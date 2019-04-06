Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;6;3;.667;—

Baltimore;4;4;.500;1½

New York;4;4;.500;1½

Toronto;3;7;.300;3½

Boston;2;7;.222;4

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;5;2;.714;—

Detroit;6;3;.667;—

Cleveland;5;3;.625;½

Chicago;3;4;.429;2

Kansas City;2;5;.286;3

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;8;2;.800;—

Texas;5;4;.556;2½

Oakland;6;6;.500;3

Houston;4;5;.444;3½

Los Angeles;3;6;.333;4½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1

San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 4

Boston at Arizona, late

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Detroit (Ross 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;6;2;.750;—

Philadelphia;5;2;.714;½

Atlanta;4;4;.500;2

Washington;3;4;.429;2½

Miami;3;6;.333;3½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;7;2;.778;—

Pittsburgh;4;3;.571;2

St. Louis;3;5;.375;3½

Chicago;2;6;.250;4½

Cincinnati;1;7;.125;5½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;6;2;.750;—

San Diego;6;3;.667;½

Arizona;4;4;.500;2

Colorado;3;5;.375;3

San Francisco;3;6;.333;3½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 6, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 14, Milwaukee 8

Boston at Arizona, late

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 7:37 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

