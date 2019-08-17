MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;83;42;.664;—
Tampa Bay;72;52;.581;10½
Boston;66;59;.528;17
Toronto;52;74;.413;31½
Baltimore;39;84;.317;43
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;74;48;.607;—
Cleveland;73;51;.589;2
Chicago;55;66;.455;18½
Kansas City;44;79;.358;30½
Detroit;37;83;.308;36
WEST DIVISION
Houston;78;46;.629;—
Oakland;71;52;.577;6½
Texas;60;62;.492;17
Los Angeles;60;64;.484;18
Seattle;51;73;.411;27
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Toronto 3
Oakland 8, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
Boston 4, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
Minnesota at Texas, late
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Toronto (Font 3-2), 12:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 8-5) at Texas (Lynn 14-8), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 12-4) at Oakland (Anderson 10-8), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;73;52;.584;—
Washington;66;55;.545;5
Philadelphia;64;59;.520;8
New York;63;60;.512;9
Miami;45;77;.369;26½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;64;57;.529;—
Chicago;65;55;.528;—
Milwaukee;63;59;.516;1½
Cincinnati;58;64;.475;6½
Pittsburgh;51;71;.418;13½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;82;43;.656;—
San Francisco;62;61;.504;19
Arizona;61;62;.496;20
San Diego;57;65;.467;23½
Colorado;56;67;.455;25
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 11, Miami 4
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Milwaukee at Washington, late
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
