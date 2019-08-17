Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;83;42;.664;—

Tampa Bay;72;52;.581;10½

Boston;66;59;.528;17

Toronto;52;74;.413;31½

Baltimore;39;84;.317;43

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;74;48;.607;—

Cleveland;73;51;.589;2

Chicago;55;66;.455;18½

Kansas City;44;79;.358;30½

Detroit;37;83;.308;36

WEST DIVISION

Houston;78;46;.629;—

Oakland;71;52;.577;6½

Texas;60;62;.492;17

Los Angeles;60;64;.484;18

Seattle;51;73;.411;27

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Toronto 3

Oakland 8, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

Minnesota at Texas, late

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Toronto (Font 3-2), 12:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 8-5) at Texas (Lynn 14-8), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 12-4) at Oakland (Anderson 10-8), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;73;52;.584;—

Washington;66;55;.545;5

Philadelphia;64;59;.520;8

New York;63;60;.512;9

Miami;45;77;.369;26½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;64;57;.529;—

Chicago;65;55;.528;—

Milwaukee;63;59;.516;1½

Cincinnati;58;64;.475;6½

Pittsburgh;51;71;.418;13½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;82;43;.656;—

San Francisco;62;61;.504;19

Arizona;61;62;.496;20

San Diego;57;65;.467;23½

Colorado;56;67;.455;25

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 11, Miami 4

San Francisco at Arizona, late

Milwaukee at Washington, late

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

