MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;58;32;.644;—
Tampa Bay;54;40;.574;6
Boston;50;42;.543;9
Toronto;35;58;.376;24½
Baltimore;28;64;.304;31
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;58;33;.637;—
Cleveland;50;40;.556;7½
Chicago;42;46;.477;14½
Kansas City;32;61;.344;27
Detroit;28;59;.322;28
WEST DIVISION
Houston;57;35;.620;—
Oakland;52;41;.559;5½
Texas;50;42;.543;7
Los Angeles;46;46;.500;11
Seattle;39;56;.411;19½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2
Kansas City 4, Detroit 1
Houston at Texas, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6). 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-4), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;55;37;.598;—
Washington;49;42;.538;5½
Philadelphia;47;45;.511;8
New York;41;51;.446;14
Miami;34;56;.378;20
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;49;43;.533;—
Milwaukee;48;45;.516;1.5
St. Louis;45;45;.500;3
Pittsburgh;44;47;.484;4½
Cincinnati;41;47;.466;6
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;61;33;.649;—
Arizona;47;46;.505;13½
Colorado;45;45;.500;14
San Diego;45;46;.495;14½
San Francisco;42;49;.462;17½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2
St. Louis 4, Arizona 2
Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 4
Cincinnati at Colorado, late
Atlanta at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Washington (Sanchez 5-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-8), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 2-3) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-7), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-6), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 9-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
San Francisco at Colorado, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.