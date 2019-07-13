Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;58;32;.644;—

Tampa Bay;54;40;.574;6

Boston;50;42;.543;9

Toronto;35;58;.376;24½

Baltimore;28;64;.304;31

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;58;33;.637;—

Cleveland;50;40;.556;7½

Chicago;42;46;.477;14½

Kansas City;32;61;.344;27

Detroit;28;59;.322;28

WEST DIVISION

Houston;57;35;.620;—

Oakland;52;41;.559;5½

Texas;50;42;.543;7

Los Angeles;46;46;.500;11

Seattle;39;56;.411;19½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

Houston at Texas, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6). 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-4), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;55;37;.598;—

Washington;49;42;.538;5½

Philadelphia;47;45;.511;8

New York;41;51;.446;14

Miami;34;56;.378;20

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;49;43;.533;—

Milwaukee;48;45;.516;1.5

St. Louis;45;45;.500;3

Pittsburgh;44;47;.484;4½

Cincinnati;41;47;.466;6

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;61;33;.649;—

Arizona;47;46;.505;13½

Colorado;45;45;.500;14

San Diego;45;46;.495;14½

San Francisco;42;49;.462;17½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2

St. Louis 4, Arizona 2

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 4

Cincinnati at Colorado, late

Atlanta at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Sanchez 5-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-8), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 2-3) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-7), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 9-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

San Francisco at Colorado, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

