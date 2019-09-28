Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-New York;103;58;.641;—

y-Tampa Bay;96;65;.596;7

Boston;83;78;.516;20

Toronto;66;95;.410;37

Baltimore;54;107;.335;49

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Minnesota;101;60;.627;—

Cleveland;93;68;.578;8

Chicago;71;89;.444;29.5

Kansas City;58;103;.360;43

Detroit;47;113;.294;53.5

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;105;55;.656;—

y-Oakland;96;64;.600;9

Texas;77;84;.478;28.5

Los Angeles;72;88;.450;33

Seattle;67;93;.419;38

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 9, Boston 4

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1-4

Washington 10, Cleveland 7

Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 2:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 2:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 2:15 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

No games scheduled

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;97;64;.602;—

y-Washington;92;69;.571;5

New York;85;76;.528;12

Philadelphia;81;80;.503;16

Miami;56;105;.348;41

CENTRAL DIVISION

y-St. Louis;90;71;.559;—

y-Milwaukee;89;72;.553;1

Chicago;84;77;.522;6

Cincinnati;73;87;.456;16.5

Pittsburgh;69;91;.431;20.5

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;105;56;.652;—

Arizona;84;77;.523;20.5

San Francisco;77;84;.478;28

San Diego;70;91;.436;34.5

Colorado;70;91;.435;35

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 10, Cleveland 7

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6

Colorado, 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Arizona 6, San Diego 5

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, late

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-8), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 2:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Walker ), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

No games scheduled

Postseason

Wild card games

GAME TUESDAY

Milwaukee or St. Louis at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 7:08 p.m. (TBS)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Oakland vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), 7:09 p.m. (ESPN)

AL Division series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES FRIDAY

Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

GAMES SATURDAY

Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES THURSDAY

Wild card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

St. Louis or Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

GAMES FRIDAY

Wild card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

St. Louis or Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

