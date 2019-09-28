MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-New York;103;58;.641;—
y-Tampa Bay;96;65;.596;7
Boston;83;78;.516;20
Toronto;66;95;.410;37
Baltimore;54;107;.335;49
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Minnesota;101;60;.627;—
Cleveland;93;68;.578;8
Chicago;71;89;.444;29.5
Kansas City;58;103;.360;43
Detroit;47;113;.294;53.5
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;105;55;.656;—
y-Oakland;96;64;.600;9
Texas;77;84;.478;28.5
Los Angeles;72;88;.450;33
Seattle;67;93;.419;38
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 9, Boston 4
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1-4
Washington 10, Cleveland 7
Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
Oakland at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 2:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 2:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 2:15 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
No games scheduled
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;97;64;.602;—
y-Washington;92;69;.571;5
New York;85;76;.528;12
Philadelphia;81;80;.503;16
Miami;56;105;.348;41
CENTRAL DIVISION
y-St. Louis;90;71;.559;—
y-Milwaukee;89;72;.553;1
Chicago;84;77;.522;6
Cincinnati;73;87;.456;16.5
Pittsburgh;69;91;.431;20.5
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;105;56;.652;—
Arizona;84;77;.523;20.5
San Francisco;77;84;.478;28
San Diego;70;91;.436;34.5
Colorado;70;91;.435;35
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 10, Cleveland 7
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 9, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6
Colorado, 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Arizona 6, San Diego 5
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, late
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-8), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 2:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Walker ), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
No games scheduled
Postseason
Wild card games
GAME TUESDAY
Milwaukee or St. Louis at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 7:08 p.m. (TBS)
GAME WEDNESDAY
Oakland vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), 7:09 p.m. (ESPN)
AL Division series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES FRIDAY
Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)
GAMES SATURDAY
Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)
NL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES THURSDAY
Wild card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
St. Louis or Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)
GAMES FRIDAY
Wild card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
St. Louis or Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)
