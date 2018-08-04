MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;78;34;.696;—
New York;68;41;.624;8½
Tampa Bay;56;55;.505;21½
Toronto;50;59;.459;26½
Baltimore;33;78;.297;44½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;60;49;.550;—
Minnesota;51;58;.468;9
Detroit;47;64;.422;14
Chicago;40;70;.364;20½
Kansas City;34;76;.309;26½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;70;41;.631;—
Oakland;66;46;.591;4½
Seattle;63;47;.573;6½
Los Angeles;55;57;.491;15½
Texas;49;63;.438;21½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Oakland 2, Detroit 1
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
Toronto at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;62;48;.564;—
Atlanta;59;48;.551;1½
Washington;56;54;.509;6
New York;45;63;.417;16
Miami;46;66;.411;17
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;64;46;.582;—
Milwaukee;65;49;.570;1
Pittsburgh;57;54;.514;7½
St. Louis;57;54;.514;7½
Cincinnati;49;62;.441;15½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;62;50;.554;—
Los Angeles;61;50;.550;½
Colorado;58;52;.527;3
San Francisco;56;56;.500;6
San Diego;43;70;.381;19½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 7, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 6, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Milwaukee 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Arizona 9, San Francisco 3
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-8) at Washington (Roark 5-12), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 1:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.