MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;78;34;.696;—

New York;68;41;.624;8½

Tampa Bay;56;55;.505;21½

Toronto;50;59;.459;26½

Baltimore;33;78;.297;44½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;60;49;.550;—

Minnesota;51;58;.468;9

Detroit;47;64;.422;14

Chicago;40;70;.364;20½

Kansas City;34;76;.309;26½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;70;41;.631;—

Oakland;66;46;.591;4½

Seattle;63;47;.573;6½

Los Angeles;55;57;.491;15½

Texas;49;63;.438;21½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland 2, Detroit 1

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

Toronto at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;62;48;.564;—

Atlanta;59;48;.551;1½

Washington;56;54;.509;6

New York;45;63;.417;16

Miami;46;66;.411;17

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;64;46;.582;—

Milwaukee;65;49;.570;1

Pittsburgh;57;54;.514;7½

St. Louis;57;54;.514;7½

Cincinnati;49;62;.441;15½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;62;50;.554;—

Los Angeles;61;50;.550;½

Colorado;58;52;.527;3

San Francisco;56;56;.500;6

San Diego;43;70;.381;19½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 7, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 6, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Arizona 9, San Francisco 3

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-8) at Washington (Roark 5-12), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Straily 4-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 1:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

