American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;17;9;.654;—

New York;16;11;.593;1½

Toronto;13;14;.481;4½

Boston;11;16;.407;6½

Baltimore;10;18;.357;8

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;15;9;.625;—

Cleveland;15;11;.577;1

Detroit;12;13;.480;3½

Chicago;10;14;.417;5

Kansas City;9;18;.333;7½

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;18;11;.621;—

Houston;16;11;.593;1

Oakland;14;15;.483;4

Texas;12;13;.480;4

Los Angeles;11;17;.393;6½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1

Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 12:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 0-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 2-2), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;15;12;.556;—

New York;13;13;.500;1½

Atlanta;12;14;.462;2½

Washington;11;14;.440;3

Miami;8;19;.296;7

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;16;10;.615;—

Milwaukee;15;13;.536;2

Chicago;13;12;.520;2½

Pittsburgh;12;12;.500;3

Cincinnati;11;15;.423;5

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;17;11;.607;—

Arizona;16;12;.571;1

San Diego;16;11;.593;½

Colorado;13;14;.481;3½

San Francisco;11;16;.407;5½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4

San Diego 8, Washington 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 12, Miami 9

Colorado 9, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 1-2), 12:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2) at Washington (Hellickson 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

