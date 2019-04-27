MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;17;9;.654;—
New York;16;11;.593;1½
Toronto;13;14;.481;4½
Boston;11;16;.407;6½
Baltimore;10;18;.357;8
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;15;9;.625;—
Cleveland;15;11;.577;1
Detroit;12;13;.480;3½
Chicago;10;14;.417;5
Kansas City;9;18;.333;7½
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;18;11;.621;—
Houston;16;11;.593;1
Oakland;14;15;.483;4
Texas;12;13;.480;4
Los Angeles;11;17;.393;6½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0) at Boston (Sale 0-4), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 2-2), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Houston (Miley 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;15;12;.556;—
New York;13;13;.500;1½
Atlanta;12;14;.462;2½
Washington;11;14;.440;3
Miami;8;19;.296;7
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;16;10;.615;—
Milwaukee;15;13;.536;2
Chicago;13;12;.520;2½
Pittsburgh;12;12;.500;3
Cincinnati;11;15;.423;5
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;17;11;.607;—
Arizona;16;12;.571;1
San Diego;16;11;.593;½
Colorado;13;14;.481;3½
San Francisco;11;16;.407;5½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 4
San Diego 8, Washington 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 12, Miami 9
Colorado 9, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 1-2), 12:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2) at Washington (Hellickson 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 4-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
