MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;76;41;.650;—
Tampa Bay;67;50;.573;9
Boston;62;57;.521;15
Toronto;49;71;.408;28½
Baltimore;38;78;.328;37½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;70;46;.603;—
Minnesota;70;46;.603;—
Chicago;52;63;.452;17½
Kansas City;42;76;.356;29
Detroit;35;79;.307;34
WEST DIVISION
Houston;77;40;.658;—
Oakland;66;51;.564;11
Texas;58;58;.500;18½
Los Angeles;57;61;.483;20½
Seattle;48;69;.410;29
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 0
Houston 23, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2
Cleveland at Minnesota, delayed, late
Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 12:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;69;50;.580;—
Washington;61;55;.526;6½
New York;61;56;.521;7
Philadelphia;60;57;.513;8
Miami;44;72;.379;23½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;63;54;.538;—
Milwaukee;62;56;.525;1½
St. Louis;60;55;.522;2
Cincinnati;56;59;.487;6
Pittsburgh;48;68;.414;14½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;77;41;.653;—
Arizona;59;57;.509;17
San Francisco;58;60;.492;19
San Diego;54;61;.470;21½
Colorado;52;64;.448;24
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
San Francisco 3, Philadelphia 1
Miami 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado at San Diego, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Miami (Noesi 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 2:40 p.m.
Arizona (Leake 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at San Francisco (Menez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
