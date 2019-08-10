Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;76;41;.650;—

Tampa Bay;67;50;.573;9

Boston;62;57;.521;15

Toronto;49;71;.408;28½

Baltimore;38;78;.328;37½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;70;46;.603;—

Minnesota;70;46;.603;—

Chicago;52;63;.452;17½

Kansas City;42;76;.356;29

Detroit;35;79;.307;34

WEST DIVISION

Houston;77;40;.658;—

Oakland;66;51;.564;11

Texas;58;58;.500;18½

Los Angeles;57;61;.483;20½

Seattle;48;69;.410;29

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 12, Boston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 0

Houston 23, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Cleveland at Minnesota, delayed, late

Tampa Bay at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 12:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;69;50;.580;—

Washington;61;55;.526;6½

New York;61;56;.521;7

Philadelphia;60;57;.513;8

Miami;44;72;.379;23½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;63;54;.538;—

Milwaukee;62;56;.525;1½

St. Louis;60;55;.522;2

Cincinnati;56;59;.487;6

Pittsburgh;48;68;.414;14½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;77;41;.653;—

Arizona;59;57;.509;17

San Francisco;58;60;.492;19

San Diego;54;61;.470;21½

Colorado;52;64;.448;24

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Francisco 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado at San Diego, late

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Miami (Noesi 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 2:40 p.m.

Arizona (Leake 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at San Francisco (Menez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

