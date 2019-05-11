MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;24;14;.632;—
New York;23;16;.590;1½
Boston;21;19;.525;4
Toronto;16;23;.410;8½
Baltimore;13;26;.333;11½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;25;13;.658;—
Cleveland;20;18;.526;5
Detroit;17;20;.459;7½
Chicago;17;21;.447;8
Kansas City;14;26;.350;12
WEST DIVISION
Houston;24;15;.615;—
Los Angeles;19;20;.487;5
Seattle;20;22;.476;5½
Texas;17;19;.472;5½
Oakland;19;22;.463;6
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 9, Seattle 5
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 3, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Texas at Houston, late
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 12:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-1) at Boston (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-3), 12:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 1-1) at Minnesota (Perez 5-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Houston (McHugh 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-2) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;22;16;.579;—
Atlanta;20;20;.500;3
New York;19;20;.487;3½
Washington;15;23;.395;7
Miami;10;29;.256;12½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;23;14;.622;—
Milwaukee;24;17;.585;1
St. Louis;22;18;.550;2½
Pittsburgh;19;17;.528;3½
Cincinnati;17;22;.436;7
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;26;15;.634;—
Arizona;22;18;.550;3½
San Diego;22;18;.550;3½
Colorado;18;21;.462;7
San Francisco;16;22;.421;8½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0
Atlanta 6, Arizona 4
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Cincinnati at San Francisco, late
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Smith 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-3), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-3), 1:15 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
