MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;24;14;.632;—

New York;23;16;.590;1½

Boston;21;19;.525;4

Toronto;16;23;.410;8½

Baltimore;13;26;.333;11½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;25;13;.658;—

Cleveland;20;18;.526;5

Detroit;17;20;.459;7½

Chicago;17;21;.447;8

Kansas City;14;26;.350;12

WEST DIVISION

Houston;24;15;.615;—

Los Angeles;19;20;.487;5

Seattle;20;22;.476;5½

Texas;17;19;.472;5½

Oakland;19;22;.463;6

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 9, Seattle 5

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas at Houston, late

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 12:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-1) at Boston (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-3), 12:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 1-1) at Minnesota (Perez 5-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Houston (McHugh 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-2) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;22;16;.579;—

Atlanta;20;20;.500;3

New York;19;20;.487;3½

Washington;15;23;.395;7

Miami;10;29;.256;12½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;23;14;.622;—

Milwaukee;24;17;.585;1

St. Louis;22;18;.550;2½

Pittsburgh;19;17;.528;3½

Cincinnati;17;22;.436;7

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;26;15;.634;—

Arizona;22;18;.550;3½

San Diego;22;18;.550;3½

Colorado;18;21;.462;7

San Francisco;16;22;.421;8½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 6, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Cincinnati at San Francisco, late

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Smith 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-3), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

