MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Boston;107;54;.665;—

y-New York;100;61;.621;7

Tampa Bay;89;72;.553;18

Toronto;73;88;.453;34

Baltimore;46;115;.286;61

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;90;71;.559;—

Minnesota;77;84;.478;13

Detroit;64;97;.398;26

Chicago;62;99;.385;28

Kansas City;58;103;.360;32

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;103;58;.640;—

y-Oakland;96;64;.600;6½

Seattle;87;73;.544;15½

Los Angeles;79;81;.494;23½

Texas;67;93;.419;35½

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

y-New York;100;61;.621;—

y-Oakland;96;64;.600;—

x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

Texas at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Morton 15-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 19-8) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 2:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 2:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-7) at Seattle (Elias 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-10) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 2:15 p.m.

Regular season ends

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;90;71;.559;—

Washington;81;79;.506;8½

Philadelphia;79;82;.491;11

New York;75;85;.469;14½

Miami;63;96;.396;26

CENTRAL DIVISION

z-Chicago;94;67;.584;—

z-Milwaukee;94;67;.584;—

St. Louis;88;73;.547;6

Pittsburgh;81;79;.506;12½

Cincinnati;67;94;.416;27

WEST DIVISION

z-Colorado;90;70;.563;—

z-Los Angeles;90;71;.559;½

Arizona;81;79;.506;9

San Francisco;73;88;.453;17½

San Diego;65;95;.406;25

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

z-Milwaukee;94;67;.584;—

z-Los Angeles;90;71;.559;—

St. Louis;88;73;.547;2

z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 6

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Miami at N.Y. Mets, late

Washington at Colorado, late

Arizona at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Gausman 10-10) at Philadelphia (Suarez 1-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 7-12), 2:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 6-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-9), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 6-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Miami at Pittsburgh, ccd.

Regular season ends

MLB playoffs

Wild-card round

GAME TUESDAY

National League (ESPN), TBD

GAME WEDNESDAY

Oakland at New York (TBS), TBD

