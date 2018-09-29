MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Boston;107;54;.665;—
y-New York;100;61;.621;7
Tampa Bay;89;72;.553;18
Toronto;73;88;.453;34
Baltimore;46;115;.286;61
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;90;71;.559;—
Minnesota;77;84;.478;13
Detroit;64;97;.398;26
Chicago;62;99;.385;28
Kansas City;58;103;.360;32
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;103;58;.640;—
y-Oakland;96;64;.600;6½
Seattle;87;73;.544;15½
Los Angeles;79;81;.494;23½
Texas;67;93;.419;35½
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
y-New York;100;61;.621;—
y-Oakland;96;64;.600;—
x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5
Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
Texas at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Morton 15-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 19-8) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 2:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 2:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-7) at Seattle (Elias 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-10) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 2:15 p.m.
Regular season ends
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;90;71;.559;—
Washington;81;79;.506;8½
Philadelphia;79;82;.491;11
New York;75;85;.469;14½
Miami;63;96;.396;26
CENTRAL DIVISION
z-Chicago;94;67;.584;—
z-Milwaukee;94;67;.584;—
St. Louis;88;73;.547;6
Pittsburgh;81;79;.506;12½
Cincinnati;67;94;.416;27
WEST DIVISION
z-Colorado;90;70;.563;—
z-Los Angeles;90;71;.559;½
Arizona;81;79;.506;9
San Francisco;73;88;.453;17½
San Diego;65;95;.406;25
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
z-Milwaukee;94;67;.584;—
z-Los Angeles;90;71;.559;—
St. Louis;88;73;.547;2
z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 6
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Miami at N.Y. Mets, late
Washington at Colorado, late
Arizona at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Gausman 10-10) at Philadelphia (Suarez 1-1), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 7-12), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 6-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-4), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 6-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Miami at Pittsburgh, ccd.
Regular season ends
MLB playoffs
Wild-card round
GAME TUESDAY
National League (ESPN), TBD
GAME WEDNESDAY
Oakland at New York (TBS), TBD
