MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;73;33;.689;—

New York;66;37;.641;5½

Tampa Bay;53;52;.505;19½

Toronto;47;56;.456;24½

Baltimore;31;74;.295;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;56;47;.544;—

Minnesota;48;55;.466;8

Detroit;45;61;.425;12½

Chicago;37;67;.356;19½

Kansas City;32;72;.308;24½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;67;39;.632;—

Seattle;61;42;.592;4½

Oakland;61;44;.581;5½

Los Angeles;53;52;.505;13½

Texas;44;62;.415;23

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Texas 7, Houston 3

Oakland at Colorado, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;58;46;.558;—

Atlanta;54;47;.535;2½

Washington;52;52;.500;6

Miami;45;61;.425;14

New York;43;59;.422;14

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;60;44;.577;—

Milwaukee;60;46;.566;1

Pittsburgh;55;51;.519;6

St. Louis;53;51;.510;7

Cincinnati;47;58;.448;13½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;59;46;.562;—

Arizona;57;48;.543;2

Colorado;55;47;.539;2½

San Francisco;52;53;.495;7

San Diego;42;64;.396;17½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Oakland at Colorado, late

Arizona at San Diego, late

Milwaukee at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Miami (Urena 2-10), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-2) at Atlanta (Noguera 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-4), 12:35 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-6), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 3-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-9) at St. Louis (Gant 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

