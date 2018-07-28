MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;73;33;.689;—
New York;66;37;.641;5½
Tampa Bay;53;52;.505;19½
Toronto;47;56;.456;24½
Baltimore;31;74;.295;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;56;47;.544;—
Minnesota;48;55;.466;8
Detroit;45;61;.425;12½
Chicago;37;67;.356;19½
Kansas City;32;72;.308;24½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;67;39;.632;—
Seattle;61;42;.592;4½
Oakland;61;44;.581;5½
Los Angeles;53;52;.505;13½
Texas;44;62;.415;23
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5
Boston 10, Minnesota 4
Texas 7, Houston 3
Oakland at Colorado, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;58;46;.558;—
Atlanta;54;47;.535;2½
Washington;52;52;.500;6
Miami;45;61;.425;14
New York;43;59;.422;14
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;60;44;.577;—
Milwaukee;60;46;.566;1
Pittsburgh;55;51;.519;6
St. Louis;53;51;.510;7
Cincinnati;47;58;.448;13½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;59;46;.562;—
Arizona;57;48;.543;2
Colorado;55;47;.539;2½
San Francisco;52;53;.495;7
San Diego;42;64;.396;17½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
Oakland at Colorado, late
Arizona at San Diego, late
Milwaukee at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Miami (Urena 2-10), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-2) at Atlanta (Noguera 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-4), 12:35 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-6), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 3-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-9) at St. Louis (Gant 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
