MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;2;1;.667;—
Baltimore;1;1;.500;½
Boston;1;1;.500;½
New York;1;1;.500;½
Tampa Bay;1;1;.500;½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Kansas City;2;0;1.000;—
Cleveland;1;1;.500;1
Minnesota;1;1;.500;1
Detroit;1;2;.333;1½
Chicago;0;2;.000;2
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;3;1;.750;—
Houston;1;1;.500;1
Los Angeles;1;1;.500;1
Oakland;1;3;.250;2
Texas;0;1;.000;1½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Toronto 3, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
Chicago Cubs at Texas, late
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Boston at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Moore 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 12:07 p.m.
Houston (Miley 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 34:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;2;0;1.000;—
Philadelphia;2;0;1.000;—
Miami;1;2;.333;1½
Atlanta;0;2;.000;2
Washington;0;2;.000;2
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;1;0;1.000;—
Cincinnati;1;0;1.000;—
Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—
St. Louis;1;2;.333;1
Pittsburgh;0;1;.000;1
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Diego;2;0;1.000;—
Colorado;2;1;.667;½
Arizona;1;1;.500;1
Los Angeles;1;1;.500;1
San Francisco;0;2;.000;2
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 8
Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6
Miami 7, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs at Texas, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
