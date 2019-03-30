Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;2;1;.667;—

Baltimore;1;1;.500;½

Boston;1;1;.500;½

New York;1;1;.500;½

Tampa Bay;1;1;.500;½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Kansas City;2;0;1.000;—

Cleveland;1;1;.500;1

Minnesota;1;1;.500;1

Detroit;1;2;.333;1½

Chicago;0;2;.000;2

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;3;1;.750;—

Houston;1;1;.500;1

Los Angeles;1;1;.500;1

Oakland;1;3;.250;2

Texas;0;1;.000;1½

 

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Chicago Cubs at Texas, late

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Boston at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Moore 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 34:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;2;0;1.000;—

Philadelphia;2;0;1.000;—

Miami;1;2;.333;1½

Atlanta;0;2;.000;2

Washington;0;2;.000;2

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;1;0;1.000;—

Cincinnati;1;0;1.000;—

Milwaukee;2;1;.667;—

St. Louis;1;2;.333;1

Pittsburgh;0;1;.000;1

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Diego;2;0;1.000;—

Colorado;2;1;.667;½

Arizona;1;1;.500;1

Los Angeles;1;1;.500;1

San Francisco;0;2;.000;2

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 8

Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6

Miami 7, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs at Texas, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments