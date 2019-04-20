MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;14;7;.667;—
New York;10;10;.500;3½
Toronto;10;12;.455;4½
Boston;8;13;.381;6
Baltimore;8;14;.364;6½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;12;7;.632;—
Minnesota;11;7;.611;½
Detroit;9;10;.474;3
Chicago;8;11;.421;4
Kansas City;7;14;.333;6
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;15;8;.652;—
Houston;13;7;.650;½
Texas;11;8;.579;2
Oakland;11;12;.478;4
Los Angeles;8;12;.400;5½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 9, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6-17, Baltimore 5-7
Toronto 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Texas 9, Houston 4
Atlanta at Cleveland, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-2) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 3-1) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 3-0), 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;11;8;.579;—
New York;11;9;.550;½
Atlanta;9;10;.474;2
Washington;9;10;.474;2
Miami;6;15;.286;6
CENTRAL DIVISION
Pittsburgh;12;6;.667;—
Milwaukee;13;9;.591;1
St. Louis;11;9;.550;2
Chicago;9;10;.474;3½
Cincinnati;7;12;.368;5½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;14;9;.609;—
Arizona;11;10;.524;2
San Diego;11;10;.524;2
Colorado;8;12;.400;4½
San Francisco;8;14;.364;5½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1, 5 innings
Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Miami 9, Washington 3
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Atlanta at Cleveland, 2nd game, late
Philadelphia at Colorado, late
Cincinnati at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Washington (Strasburg 1-1) at Miami (Richards 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.