MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;14;7;.667;—

New York;10;10;.500;3½

Toronto;10;12;.455;4½

Boston;8;13;.381;6

Baltimore;8;14;.364;6½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;12;7;.632;—

Minnesota;11;7;.611;½

Detroit;9;10;.474;3

Chicago;8;11;.421;4

Kansas City;7;14;.333;6

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;15;8;.652;—

Houston;13;7;.650;½

Texas;11;8;.579;2

Oakland;11;12;.478;4

Los Angeles;8;12;.400;5½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 9, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6-17, Baltimore 5-7

Toronto 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Texas 9, Houston 4

Atlanta at Cleveland, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-2) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 3-1) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 3-0), 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;11;8;.579;—

New York;11;9;.550;½

Atlanta;9;10;.474;2

Washington;9;10;.474;2

Miami;6;15;.286;6

CENTRAL DIVISION

Pittsburgh;12;6;.667;—

Milwaukee;13;9;.591;1

St. Louis;11;9;.550;2

Chicago;9;10;.474;3½

Cincinnati;7;12;.368;5½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;14;9;.609;—

Arizona;11;10;.524;2

San Diego;11;10;.524;2

Colorado;8;12;.400;4½

San Francisco;8;14;.364;5½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1, 5 innings

Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Miami 9, Washington 3

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Atlanta at Cleveland, 2nd game, late

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

Cincinnati at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Strasburg 1-1) at Miami (Richards 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

