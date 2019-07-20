Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;64;33;.660;—

Tampa Bay;56;45;.554;10

Boston;54;45;.545;11

Toronto;38;62;.380;27½

Baltimore;30;67;.309;34

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;59;38;.608;—

Cleveland;56;41;.577;3

Chicago;44;51;.463;14

Kansas City;37;63;.370;23½

Detroit;29;65;.309;28½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;63;37;.630;—

Oakland;57;42;.576;5½

Texas;50;48;.510;12

Los Angeles;50;49;.505;12½

Seattle;40;60;.400;23

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Detroit 5

Boston 17, Baltimore 6

Houston 6, Texas 1

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

Oakland 5, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;59;41;.590;—

Washington;52;45;.536;5½

Philadelphia;51;48;.515;7½

New York;45;53;.459;13

Miami;36;59;.379;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;54;44;.551;—

Milwaukee;51;48;.515;3½

St. Louis;50;47;.515;3½

Pittsburgh;46;51;.474;7½

Cincinnati;44;52;.458;9

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;65;35;.650;—

Arizona;50;48;.510;14

San Francisco;49;50;.495;15½

Colorado;46;52;.469;18

San Diego;46;52;.469;18

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 11, San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee at Arizona, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Arizona (Young 3-0), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

