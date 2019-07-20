MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;64;33;.660;—
Tampa Bay;56;45;.554;10
Boston;54;45;.545;11
Toronto;38;62;.380;27½
Baltimore;30;67;.309;34
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;59;38;.608;—
Cleveland;56;41;.577;3
Chicago;44;51;.463;14
Kansas City;37;63;.370;23½
Detroit;29;65;.309;28½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;63;37;.630;—
Oakland;57;42;.576;5½
Texas;50;48;.510;12
Los Angeles;50;49;.505;12½
Seattle;40;60;.400;23
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
Toronto 7, Detroit 5
Boston 17, Baltimore 6
Houston 6, Texas 1
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0
Oakland 5, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 12:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;59;41;.590;—
Washington;52;45;.536;5½
Philadelphia;51;48;.515;7½
New York;45;53;.459;13
Miami;36;59;.379;20½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;54;44;.551;—
Milwaukee;51;48;.515;3½
St. Louis;50;47;.515;3½
Pittsburgh;46;51;.474;7½
Cincinnati;44;52;.458;9
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;65;35;.650;—
Arizona;50;48;.510;14
San Francisco;49;50;.495;15½
Colorado;46;52;.469;18
San Diego;46;52;.469;18
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 5
N.Y. Mets 11, San Francisco 4
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
Washington 5, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee at Arizona, late
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Arizona (Young 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
