MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;89;48;.650;—

Tampa Bay;79;58;.577;10

Boston;73;62;.541;15

Toronto;55;82;.401;34

Baltimore;45;90;.333;43

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;83;52;.615;—

Cleveland;79;57;.581;4½

Chicago;60;74;.448;22½

Kansas City;48;89;.350;36

Detroit;30;93;.301;42

WEST DIVISION

Houston;88;49;.642;—

Oakland;78;57;.578;9

Texas;66;70;.485;21½

Los Angeles;64;72;.471;23½

Seattle;57;79;.419;30½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, late

Seattle at Texas, late

Boston at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 12:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 10-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-13), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-6), 1:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;82;54;.603;—

Washington;76;58;.567;5

Philadelphia;69;65;.515;12

New York;69;66;.511;12½

Miami;48;87;.356;33½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;75;59;.560;—

Chicago;73;62;.541;2½

Milwaukee;69;66;.511;6½

Cincinnati;63;72;.467;12½

Pittsburgh;58;77;.430;17½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;88;49;.642;—

Arizona;69;66;.511;18

San Francisco;66;68;.493;20½

San Diego;62;72;.463;24½

Colorado;59;77;.434;28½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 10-3, Cincinnati 6-2

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Pittsburgh at Colorado, late

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, late

San Diego at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

