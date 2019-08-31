MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;89;48;.650;—
Tampa Bay;79;58;.577;10
Boston;73;62;.541;15
Toronto;55;82;.401;34
Baltimore;45;90;.333;43
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;83;52;.615;—
Cleveland;79;57;.581;4½
Chicago;60;74;.448;22½
Kansas City;48;89;.350;36
Detroit;30;93;.301;42
WEST DIVISION
Houston;88;49;.642;—
Oakland;78;57;.578;9
Texas;66;70;.485;21½
Los Angeles;64;72;.471;23½
Seattle;57;79;.419;30½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, late
Seattle at Texas, late
Boston at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 12:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 10-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-13), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-6), 1:15 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 2:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;82;54;.603;—
Washington;76;58;.567;5
Philadelphia;69;65;.515;12
New York;69;66;.511;12½
Miami;48;87;.356;33½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;75;59;.560;—
Chicago;73;62;.541;2½
Milwaukee;69;66;.511;6½
Cincinnati;63;72;.467;12½
Pittsburgh;58;77;.430;17½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;88;49;.642;—
Arizona;69;66;.511;18
San Francisco;66;68;.493;20½
San Diego;62;72;.463;24½
Colorado;59;77;.434;28½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 10-3, Cincinnati 6-2
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Pittsburgh at Colorado, late
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.