MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;88;36;.710;—

New York;77;46;.626;10½

Tampa Bay;62;61;.504;25½

Toronto;55;68;.447;32½

Baltimore;37;86;.301;50½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;70;52;.574;—

Minnesota;58;64;.475;12

Detroit;51;73;.411;20

Chicago;45;77;.369;25

Kansas City;38;85;.309;32½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;74;49;.602;—

Oakland;74;49;.602;—

Seattle;70;53;.569;4

Los Angeles;62;62;.500;12½

Texas;55;69;.444;19½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Houston 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;68;54;.557;—

Philadelphia;68;55;.553;½

Washington;62;62;.500;7

New York;53;69;.434;15

Miami;49;76;.392;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;71;51;.582;—

St. Louis;68;56;.548;4

Milwaukee;68;57;.544;4½

Pittsburgh;62;62;.500;10

Cincinnati;54;69;.439;17½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;68;55;.553;—

Colorado;67;56;.545;1

Los Angeles;66;57;.537;2

San Francisco;61;63;.492;7½

San Diego;48;77;.384;21

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2

Arizona at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 1:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Charlotte, N.C., 6:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

