MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;88;36;.710;—
New York;77;46;.626;10½
Tampa Bay;62;61;.504;25½
Toronto;55;68;.447;32½
Baltimore;37;86;.301;50½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;70;52;.574;—
Minnesota;58;64;.475;12
Detroit;51;73;.411;20
Chicago;45;77;.369;25
Kansas City;38;85;.309;32½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;74;49;.602;—
Oakland;74;49;.602;—
Seattle;70;53;.569;4
Los Angeles;62;62;.500;12½
Texas;55;69;.444;19½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2
Oakland 7, Houston 1
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;68;54;.557;—
Philadelphia;68;55;.553;½
Washington;62;62;.500;7
New York;53;69;.434;15
Miami;49;76;.392;20½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;71;51;.582;—
St. Louis;68;56;.548;4
Milwaukee;68;57;.544;4½
Pittsburgh;62;62;.500;10
Cincinnati;54;69;.439;17½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;68;55;.553;—
Colorado;67;56;.545;1
Los Angeles;66;57;.537;2
San Francisco;61;63;.492;7½
San Diego;48;77;.384;21
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1
Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2
Arizona at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 1:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Charlotte, N.C., 6:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.