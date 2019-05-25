Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;33;17;.660;—

Tampa Bay;30;19;.612;2½

Boston;27;25;.519;7

Toronto;20;32;.385;14

Baltimore;15;36;.294;18½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;35;16;.686;—

Cleveland;26;25;.510;9

Chicago;23;28;.451;12

Detroit;19;30;.388;15

Kansas City;17;33;.340;17½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;35;18;.660;—

Texas;25;23;.521;7½

Oakland;27;25;.519;7½

Los Angeles;22;28;.440;11½

Seattle;23;31;.426;12½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 3, 1st game

San Diego 19, Toronto 4

Oakland 6, Seattle 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2nd game, late

Baltimore at Colorado, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 12:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-5) at Oakland (Anderson 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Detroit at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;31;21;.596;—

Atlanta;29;24;.547;2½

New York;25;26;.490;5½

Washington;21;31;.404;10

Miami;16;33;.327;13½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;30;20;.600;—

Milwaukee;29;24;.547;2½

Pittsburgh;25;23;.521;4

St. Louis;26;25;.510;4½

Cincinnati;23;28;.451;7½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;33;18;.647;—

San Diego;28;24;.538;5½

Arizona;27;25;.519;6½

Colorado;23;26;.469;9

San Francisco;21;30;.412;12

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6

San Diego 19, Toronto 4

Arizona 10, San Francisco 4

Washington 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings

Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, late

Baltimore at Colorado, late

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 12:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

