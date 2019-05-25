MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;33;17;.660;—
Tampa Bay;30;19;.612;2½
Boston;27;25;.519;7
Toronto;20;32;.385;14
Baltimore;15;36;.294;18½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;35;16;.686;—
Cleveland;26;25;.510;9
Chicago;23;28;.451;12
Detroit;19;30;.388;15
Kansas City;17;33;.340;17½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;35;18;.660;—
Texas;25;23;.521;7½
Oakland;27;25;.519;7½
Los Angeles;22;28;.440;11½
Seattle;23;31;.426;12½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 3, 1st game
San Diego 19, Toronto 4
Oakland 6, Seattle 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 4, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2nd game, late
Baltimore at Colorado, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 12:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 4-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 3-5) at Oakland (Anderson 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Detroit at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;31;21;.596;—
Atlanta;29;24;.547;2½
New York;25;26;.490;5½
Washington;21;31;.404;10
Miami;16;33;.327;13½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;30;20;.600;—
Milwaukee;29;24;.547;2½
Pittsburgh;25;23;.521;4
St. Louis;26;25;.510;4½
Cincinnati;23;28;.451;7½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;33;18;.647;—
San Diego;28;24;.538;5½
Arizona;27;25;.519;6½
Colorado;23;26;.469;9
San Francisco;21;30;.412;12
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6
San Diego 19, Toronto 4
Arizona 10, San Francisco 4
Washington 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings
Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, late
Baltimore at Colorado, late
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 12:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-1) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
