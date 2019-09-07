Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;93;50;.650;—

Tampa Bay;85;59;.590;8½

Boston;76;66;.535;16½

Toronto;55;88;.385;38

Baltimore;46;96;.324;46½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;88;54;.620;—

Cleveland;82;61;.573;6½

Chicago;62;80;.437;26

Kansas City;53;90;.371;35½

Detroit;42;98;.300;45

WEST DIVISION

Houston;93;50;.650;—

Oakland;82;59;.582;10

Texas;71;73;.493;22½

Los Angeles;67;76;.469;26

Seattle;58;85;.406;35

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Detroit at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;89;54;.623;—

Washington;78;63;.553;10

Philadelphia;73;68;.518;15½

New York;72;69;.511;15½

Miami;50;91;.355;38

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;80;62;.563;—

Chicago;76;65;.539;3½

Milwaukee;73;68;.518;6½

Cincinnati;66;77;.462;14½

Pittsburgh;62;80;.437;18

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;92;51;.643;—

Arizona;75;67;.528;16½

San Francisco;68;73;.482;23

San Diego;64;76;.457;26½

Colorado;60;82;.423;31½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Colorado at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 12:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

