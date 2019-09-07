MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;93;50;.650;—
Tampa Bay;85;59;.590;8½
Boston;76;66;.535;16½
Toronto;55;88;.385;38
Baltimore;46;96;.324;46½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;88;54;.620;—
Cleveland;82;61;.573;6½
Chicago;62;80;.437;26
Kansas City;53;90;.371;35½
Detroit;42;98;.300;45
WEST DIVISION
Houston;93;50;.650;—
Oakland;82;59;.582;10
Texas;71;73;.493;22½
Los Angeles;67;76;.469;26
Seattle;58;85;.406;35
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Texas 9, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Detroit at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;89;54;.623;—
Washington;78;63;.553;10
Philadelphia;73;68;.518;15½
New York;72;69;.511;15½
Miami;50;91;.355;38
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;80;62;.563;—
Chicago;76;65;.539;3½
Milwaukee;73;68;.518;6½
Cincinnati;66;77;.462;14½
Pittsburgh;62;80;.437;18
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;92;51;.643;—
Arizona;75;67;.528;16½
San Francisco;68;73;.482;23
San Diego;64;76;.457;26½
Colorado;60;82;.423;31½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
Colorado at San Diego, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 12:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.