MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;94;43;.686;—
New York;86;50;.632;7½
Tampa Bay;72;63;.533;21
Toronto;61;74;.452;32
Baltimore;40;96;.294;53½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;77;58;.570;—
Minnesota;63;72;.467;14
Chicago;54;82;.397;23½
Detroit;54;82;.397;23½
Kansas City;44;91;.326;33
WEST DIVISION
Houston;83;53;.610;—
Oakland;81;55;.596;2
Seattle;75;60;.556;7½
Los Angeles;66;70;.485;17
Texas;59;77;.434;24
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3
Miami 6, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Texas 7, Minnesota 4
Seattle at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Boyd 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 3-8) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 2:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-12) at Oakland (Jackson 4-3), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-7), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Houston (Cole 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Boston at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;75;60;.556;—
Philadelphia;72;63;.533;3
Washington;67;68;.496;8
New York;60;75;.444;15
Miami;54;82;.397;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;80;55;.593;—
Milwaukee;76;60;.559;4½
St. Louis;76;60;.559;4½
Pittsburgh;66;70;.485;14½
Cincinnati;58;78;.426;22½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;74;61;.548;—
Colorado;73;62;.541;1
Los Angeles;73;62;.541;1
San Francisco;68;69;.496;7
San Diego;54;84;.391;21½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 6, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
Milwaukee at Washington, delayed, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-11), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-7), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 4:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Boston at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
