Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;94;43;.686;—

New York;86;50;.632;7½

Tampa Bay;72;63;.533;21

Toronto;61;74;.452;32

Baltimore;40;96;.294;53½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;77;58;.570;—

Minnesota;63;72;.467;14

Chicago;54;82;.397;23½

Detroit;54;82;.397;23½

Kansas City;44;91;.326;33

WEST DIVISION

Houston;83;53;.610;—

Oakland;81;55;.596;2

Seattle;75;60;.556;7½

Los Angeles;66;70;.485;17

Texas;59;77;.434;24

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 4

Seattle at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Boyd 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-8) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-12) at Oakland (Jackson 4-3), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Houston (Cole 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Boston at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;75;60;.556;—

Philadelphia;72;63;.533;3

Washington;67;68;.496;8

New York;60;75;.444;15

Miami;54;82;.397;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;80;55;.593;—

Milwaukee;76;60;.559;4½

St. Louis;76;60;.559;4½

Pittsburgh;66;70;.485;14½

Cincinnati;58;78;.426;22½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;74;61;.548;—

Colorado;73;62;.541;1

Los Angeles;73;62;.541;1

San Francisco;68;69;.496;7

San Diego;54;84;.391;21½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

Milwaukee at Washington, delayed, late

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-11), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-7), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 4:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Boston at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

