MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;27;16;.628;—

New York;27;17;.614;½

Boston;23;22;.511;5

Toronto;18;27;.400;10

Baltimore;15;30;.333;13

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;29;15;.659;—

Cleveland;24;20;.545;5

Chicago;21;23;.477;8

Detroit;18;26;.409;11

Kansas City;15;30;.333;14½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;31;15;.674;—

Los Angeles;21;23;.477;9

Oakland;22;25;.468;9½

Seattle;22;25;.468;9½

Texas;20;23;.465;9½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1

Oakland 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Boston 3

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, late

Minnesota at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Peacock 4-2) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Boston at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;26;19;.578;—

Atlanta;25;21;.543;1½

New York;20;24;.455;5½

Washington;19;26;.422;7

Miami;12;31;.279;13

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;26;17;.605;—

Milwaukee;27;21;.563;1½

Pittsburgh;22;20;.524;3½

St. Louis;24;22;.522;3½

Cincinnati;21;25;.457;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;30;17;.638;—

Arizona;25;20;.556;4

San Diego;23;22;.511;6

Colorado;20;24;.455;8½

San Francisco;18;25;.419;10

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at San Diego, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

GAMES TODAY

Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-2), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-3) at Miami (Alcantara 1-4), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 12:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-4) at San Diego (Quantrill 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Washington (Hellickson 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

