MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;27;16;.628;—
New York;27;17;.614;½
Boston;23;22;.511;5
Toronto;18;27;.400;10
Baltimore;15;30;.333;13
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;29;15;.659;—
Cleveland;24;20;.545;5
Chicago;21;23;.477;8
Detroit;18;26;.409;11
Kansas City;15;30;.333;14½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;31;15;.674;—
Los Angeles;21;23;.477;9
Oakland;22;25;.468;9½
Seattle;22;25;.468;9½
Texas;20;23;.465;9½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings
St. Louis 8, Texas 2
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1
Oakland 4, Detroit 1
Houston 7, Boston 3
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, late
Minnesota at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Peacock 4-2) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-3), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Boston at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;26;19;.578;—
Atlanta;25;21;.543;1½
New York;20;24;.455;5½
Washington;19;26;.422;7
Miami;12;31;.279;13
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;26;17;.605;—
Milwaukee;27;21;.563;1½
Pittsburgh;22;20;.524;3½
St. Louis;24;22;.522;3½
Cincinnati;21;25;.457;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;30;17;.638;—
Arizona;25;20;.556;4
San Diego;23;22;.511;6
Colorado;20;24;.455;8½
San Francisco;18;25;.419;10
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
St. Louis 8, Texas 2
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at San Diego, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
GAMES TODAY
Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-2), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-3) at Miami (Alcantara 1-4), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 12:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-4) at San Diego (Quantrill 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Washington (Hellickson 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
