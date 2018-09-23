Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Boston;105;50;.677;—

y-New York;95;59;.617;9½

Tampa Bay;86;68;.558;18½

Toronto;71;84;.458;34

Baltimore;44;110;.286;60½

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;86;68;.558;—

Minnesota;71;82;.464;14½

Detroit;63;92;.406;23½

Chicago;61;93;.396;25

Kansas City;53;102;.342;33½

WEST DIVISION

z-Houston;97;57;.630;—

Oakland;93;61;.604;4

Seattle;85;69;.552;12

Los Angeles;75;80;.484;22½

Texas;65;89;.422;32

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

y-New York;95;59;.617;—

Oakland;93;61;.604;—

z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 13, Texas 0

Minnesota at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 20-5) at Toronto (Borucki 4-4), 12:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Detroit (Norris 0-5), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Houston (Morton 15-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Texas (Sampson 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-13) at Oakland (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;87;68;.561;—

Philadelphia;78;76;.506;8½

Washington;78;77;.503;9

New York;72;83;.465;15

Miami;61;93;.396;25½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;90;64;.584;—

Milwaukee;88;67;.568;2½

St. Louis;86;69;.555;4½

Pittsburgh;78;75;.510;11½

Cincinnati;66;90;.423;25

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;85;69;.552;—

Colorado;84;70;.545;1

Arizona;79;76;.510;6½

San Francisco;72;83;.465;13½

San Diego;62;92;.403;23

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;88;67;.568;—

St. Louis;86;69;.555;—

Colorado;84;70;.545;1½

y-clinched wild card

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 16-5) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-6), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 7-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 16-4), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-3), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

