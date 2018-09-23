MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Boston;105;50;.677;—
y-New York;95;59;.617;9½
Tampa Bay;86;68;.558;18½
Toronto;71;84;.458;34
Baltimore;44;110;.286;60½
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;86;68;.558;—
Minnesota;71;82;.464;14½
Detroit;63;92;.406;23½
Chicago;61;93;.396;25
Kansas City;53;102;.342;33½
WEST DIVISION
z-Houston;97;57;.630;—
Oakland;93;61;.604;4
Seattle;85;69;.552;12
Los Angeles;75;80;.484;22½
Texas;65;89;.422;32
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
y-New York;95;59;.617;—
Oakland;93;61;.604;—
z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 13, Texas 0
Minnesota at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 20-5) at Toronto (Borucki 4-4), 12:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Detroit (Norris 0-5), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Houston (Morton 15-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Texas (Sampson 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-13) at Oakland (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Houston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;87;68;.561;—
Philadelphia;78;76;.506;8½
Washington;78;77;.503;9
New York;72;83;.465;15
Miami;61;93;.396;25½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;90;64;.584;—
Milwaukee;88;67;.568;2½
St. Louis;86;69;.555;4½
Pittsburgh;78;75;.510;11½
Cincinnati;66;90;.423;25
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;85;69;.552;—
Colorado;84;70;.545;1
Arizona;79;76;.510;6½
San Francisco;72;83;.465;13½
San Diego;62;92;.403;23
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;88;67;.568;—
St. Louis;86;69;.555;—
Colorado;84;70;.545;1½
y-clinched wild card
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 16-5) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-6), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 7-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 16-4), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-3), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
