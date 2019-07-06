Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;57;30;.655;—

Tampa Bay;51;39;.567;7½

Boston;47;41;.534;10½

Toronto;33;57;.367;25½

Baltimore;27;61;.307;30½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;56;32;.636;—

Cleveland;49;38;.563;6½

Chicago;41;44;.482;13½

Detroit;28;55;.337;25½

Kansas City;30;60;.333;27

WEST DIVISION

Houston;56;33;.629;—

Oakland;49;40;.551;7

Texas;47;42;.528;9

Los Angeles;45;45;.500;11½

Seattle;38;54;.413;19½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 7, Texas 4

Baltimore 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Boston at Detroit, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-6) at Toronto (Thornton 2-6), 12:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 6-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 9-2), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 3-1) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

No games scheduled

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;53;37;.589;—

Philadelphia;46;43;.516;6½

Washington;46;42;.523;6

New York;40;49;.449;12½

Miami;33;54;.379;18½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;47;42;.528;—

Milwaukee;47;43;.522;½

St. Louis;44;42;.512;1½

Pittsburgh;43;45;.489;3½

Cincinnati;41;45;.477;4½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;60;30;.667;—

Colorado;44;43;.506;14½

Arizona;44;45;.494;15½

San Diego;43;45;.489;16

San Francisco;39;48;.448;19½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 2

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis at San Francisco, late

Colorado at Arizona, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-9) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-2), 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at San Francisco (Samardzija 5-7), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-3) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

No games scheduled

