MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;57;30;.655;—
Tampa Bay;51;39;.567;7½
Boston;47;41;.534;10½
Toronto;33;57;.367;25½
Baltimore;27;61;.307;30½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;56;32;.636;—
Cleveland;49;38;.563;6½
Chicago;41;44;.482;13½
Detroit;28;55;.337;25½
Kansas City;30;60;.333;27
WEST DIVISION
Houston;56;33;.629;—
Oakland;49;40;.551;7
Texas;47;42;.528;9
Los Angeles;45;45;.500;11½
Seattle;38;54;.413;19½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 7, Texas 4
Baltimore 8, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Boston at Detroit, late
Oakland at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Ynoa 0-6) at Toronto (Thornton 2-6), 12:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 6-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 9-2), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 3-1) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
No games scheduled
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;53;37;.589;—
Philadelphia;46;43;.516;6½
Washington;46;42;.523;6
New York;40;49;.449;12½
Miami;33;54;.379;18½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;47;42;.528;—
Milwaukee;47;43;.522;½
St. Louis;44;42;.512;1½
Pittsburgh;43;45;.489;3½
Cincinnati;41;45;.477;4½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;60;30;.667;—
Colorado;44;43;.506;14½
Arizona;44;45;.494;15½
San Diego;43;45;.489;16
San Francisco;39;48;.448;19½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 2
Washington 6, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis at San Francisco, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-9) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-2), 12:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at San Francisco (Samardzija 5-7), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 8-3) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
No games scheduled
