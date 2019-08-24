MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;84;47;.641;—
Tampa Bay;76;55;.580;8
Boston;69;61;.531;14½
Toronto;52;79;.397;32
Baltimore;42;88;.323;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;78;51;.605;—
Cleveland;76;54;.585;2½
Chicago;59;70;.457;19
Kansas City;45;85;.346;33½
Detroit;39;88;.307;38
WEST DIVISION
Houston;84;47;.641;—
Oakland;74;53;.583;8
Texas;64;67;.489;20
Los Angeles;63;69;.477;21½
Seattle;55;74;.426;28
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 8, Detroit 5
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto at Seattle, late
San Francisco at Oakland, late
Boston at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;79;52;.603;—
Washington;72;57;.558;6
Philadelphia;67;61;.523;10½
New York;67;62;.519;11
Miami;46;82;.359;31½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;70;58;.540;--
Chicago;69;60;.535;1½
Milwaukee;67;62;.519;3½
Cincinnati;60;68;.469;10
Pittsburgh;54;75;.419;16½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;86;45;.656;—
Arizona;64;66;.492;21½
San Francisco;63;65;.492;21½
San Diego;59;68;.465;25
Colorado;58;72;.446;27½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0
Boston at San Diego, late
San Francisco at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Keuchel 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-7), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-10) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
