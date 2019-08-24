Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;84;47;.641;—

Tampa Bay;76;55;.580;8

Boston;69;61;.531;14½

Toronto;52;79;.397;32

Baltimore;42;88;.323;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;78;51;.605;—

Cleveland;76;54;.585;2½

Chicago;59;70;.457;19

Kansas City;45;85;.346;33½

Detroit;39;88;.307;38

WEST DIVISION

Houston;84;47;.641;—

Oakland;74;53;.583;8

Texas;64;67;.489;20

Los Angeles;63;69;.477;21½

Seattle;55;74;.426;28

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto at Seattle, late

San Francisco at Oakland, late

Boston at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;79;52;.603;—

Washington;72;57;.558;6

Philadelphia;67;61;.523;10½

New York;67;62;.519;11

Miami;46;82;.359;31½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;70;58;.540;--

Chicago;69;60;.535;1½

Milwaukee;67;62;.519;3½

Cincinnati;60;68;.469;10

Pittsburgh;54;75;.419;16½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;86;45;.656;—

Arizona;64;66;.492;21½

San Francisco;63;65;.492;21½

San Diego;59;68;.465;25

Colorado;58;72;.446;27½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Boston at San Diego, late

San Francisco at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Keuchel 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-7), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-10) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments