Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;42;27;.609;—

Tampa Bay;42;28;.600;½

Boston;38;34;.528;5½

Toronto;25;45;.357;17½

Baltimore;21;49;.300;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;47;22;.681;—

Cleveland;36;33;.522;11

Chicago;34;35;.493;13

Detroit;25;42;.373;21

Kansas City;22;48;.314;25½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;48;23;.676;—

Texas;38;32;.543;9½

Oakland;35;35;.500;12½

Los Angeles;35;36;.493;13

Seattle;30;43;.411;19

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 7, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-6) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-5), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-5) at Houston (Peacock 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;41;30;.577;—

Philadelphia;39;31;.557;1½

New York;34;36;.486;7

Washington;32;38;.457;9

Miami;25;43;.368;15

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;39;31;.557;—

Chicago;38;31;.551;½

St. Louis;35;34;.507;3½

Pittsburgh;31;39;.443;8

Cincinnati;30;38;.441;8

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;47;23;.671;—

Arizona;38;34;.528;10

Colorado;36;33;.522;10½

San Diego;34;36;.486;13

San Francisco;30;38;.441;16

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 10, Washington 3

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 7

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

San Diego at Colorado, late

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Miami (Alcantara 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 12:20 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Washington (Sanchez 2-6), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 2-6) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 3-5), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments