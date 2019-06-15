MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;42;27;.609;—
Tampa Bay;42;28;.600;½
Boston;38;34;.528;5½
Toronto;25;45;.357;17½
Baltimore;21;49;.300;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;47;22;.681;—
Cleveland;36;33;.522;11
Chicago;34;35;.493;13
Detroit;25;42;.373;21
Kansas City;22;48;.314;25½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;48;23;.676;—
Texas;38;32;.543;9½
Oakland;35;35;.500;12½
Los Angeles;35;36;.493;13
Seattle;30;43;.411;19
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 7, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-6) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-5), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-5) at Houston (Peacock 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;41;30;.577;—
Philadelphia;39;31;.557;1½
New York;34;36;.486;7
Washington;32;38;.457;9
Miami;25;43;.368;15
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;39;31;.557;—
Chicago;38;31;.551;½
St. Louis;35;34;.507;3½
Pittsburgh;31;39;.443;8
Cincinnati;30;38;.441;8
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;47;23;.671;—
Arizona;38;34;.528;10
Colorado;36;33;.522;10½
San Diego;34;36;.486;13
San Francisco;30;38;.441;16
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 7
Arizona 10, Washington 3
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 7
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
San Diego at Colorado, late
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Miami (Alcantara 3-6), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 12:20 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Washington (Sanchez 2-6), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 2-6) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 3-5), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.